ENDEAVOUR REPORTS RECORD FY-2021 RESULTS

Production of 1.54Moz at AISC of $885/oz l Operating cash flow of $1.2 billion l FY-2021 total shareholder return of $278m

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Q4-2021 production of 398koz, up 4% over Q3-2021, while AISC increased by $11/oz to $915/oz

Record FY-2021 production of 1,536koz, a 69% increase over FY-2020, while AISC remained stable at $885/oz

Ninth consecutive year of achieving or beating annual production and AISC guidance

Adjusted Net Earnings of $145m or $0.58/sh in Q4-2021; FY-2021 up $254m over FY-2020 to $577m (up 79% to $2.40/sh)

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $103m or $0.41/sh in Q4-2021; which includes the impairment of $259m; FY-2021 Net Earnings of $221m or $0.92/sh, up $0.22/sh compared to FY-2020

Operating Cash Flow of $356m or $1.43/sh in Q4-2021; FY-2021 up $464m over FY-2020 to $1,175m (up 65% to $4.89/sh)

Healthy balance sheet at year-end with Net Cash position of $76m achieved, after absorbing circa $330m of Teranga net debt and paying strong shareholder returns during the year SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAMME



FY-2021 dividend of $140m, representing $15m more than the minimum committed dividend of $125m for the year; FY-2022 minimum committed dividend set at $150m with strong potential for supplemental shareholder returns

Share buybacks continue to supplement shareholder returns with a total of $138m worth of shares repurchased in FY-2021, $44m of which were repurchased in Q4-2021 ORGANIC GROWTH Sabodala-Massawa Phase 1 expansion complete; robust organic growth pipeline with DFS underway for Sabodala-Massawa Phase 2, Lafigué and Kalana projects

Group M&I resources (excluding the divested Karma mine) increased by 1.0Moz year-on-year to 27.5Moz while P&P reserves remained flat at 17.8Moz as new discoveries are in the process of being converted to reserves

Group on track to discover 15-20Moz of Indicated resources over 2021-2025 period

London, 17 March 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour”, the “Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for FY-2021, with highlights provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Consolidated Highlights

All amounts in US$ million, unless otherwise stated THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 31 December 2021 30 September 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Δ FY-2021 vs. FY-2020 OPERATING DATA FROM ALL OPERATIONS Gold Production, koz 398 382 344 1,536 908 +69% All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz 915 904 803 885 873 +1% Realised Gold Price, $/oz 1,787 1,763 1,841 1,773 1,760 +1% CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS2 Operating Cash Flow before Changes in WC 316 327 289 1,167 629 +86% Operating Cash Flow before Changes in WC1, $/sh 1.27 1.31 1.77 4.86 4.59 +6% Operating Cash Flow 356 312 375 1,175 711 +65% Operating Cash Flow1, $/sh 1.43 1.25 2.30 4.89 5.18 (6)% PROFITABILITY FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS2 Net (Loss)/Earnings Attributable to Shareholders (103) 117 65 221 96 +130% Net (Loss)/Earnings per Share, $/sh (0.41) 0.47 0.40 0.92 0.70 +31% Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders1 145 152 154 577 323 +79% Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1, $/sh 0.58 0.61 0.95 2.40 2.36 +2% EBITDA1 123 344 227 1,139 530 +115% Adjusted EBITDA1 371 381 329 1,506 771 +95% SHAREHOLDER RETURNS Shareholder dividends paid — 70 — 130 — n.a. Share buyback (commenced in Q2-2021) 44 35 — 138 — n.a. FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS (Net Cash), Net Debt1 (76) 70 (75) (76) (75) +1% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio1 (0.05) 0.05 (0.09) (0.05) (0.09) (44)% 1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the Management Report. 2From Continuing Operations excludes the Agbaou mine which was divested on 1 March 2021.

Management will host a conference call and webcast, today, on Thursday 17 March at 9:30 am EST / 1:30 pm GMT. For instructions on how to participate, please refer to the conference call and webcast section at the end of the news release.

Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: “2021 was a very successful year for Endeavour during which we delivered against all our objectives. Our focus was on executing our capital allocation priorities to fully deliver our shareholder returns programme, while supporting our operations, continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and investing in exploration.

Operationally, after the rapid and successful integration of the Teranga and SEMAFO assets, we were able to achieve a record year with production in excess of 1.5Moz, ensuring we have now met or exceeded guidance for the ninth consecutive year.

Our strong operating performance generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flow which has allowed us to deliver robust shareholder returns while improving our net cash position. Since commencing our shareholder returns programme, marked by the first dividend payment in early 2021, we have already returned $338 million by way of dividends and buybacks. On the balance sheet front, we have re-established a strong net cash position after absorbing circa $330 million of net debt following the Teranga acquisition.

We are also pleased to have recently completed the sale of our non-core Karma mine which will allow us to focus management efforts on our high margin, long-life and low cost core assets.

We have entered 2022 with considerable momentum and we expect to deliver another strong year for the Group. We will remain focussed on prudent balance sheet management, cash flow generation and shareholder returns while we continue to drive long-term value for shareholders through our key growth projects and our focus on exploration."

UPCOMING CATALYSTS

The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarised in the table below.

Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts

TIMING CATALYST Q1-2022 Sabodala-Massawa Completion of Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 2 Q2-2022 Sabodala-Massawa Launch of Phase 2 construction Q2-2022 Lafigue deposit - Fetekro property Completion of Definitive Feasibility Study Q3-2022 Shareholder returns Payment of H1-2022 dividend Q3-2022 Mana Wona Underground first stope production

2021 FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE AND 2022 GUIDANCE

FY-2021 production from all operations amounted to 1,536koz, beating the top end of the guided 1,365-1,495koz range, due to out-performance at the Houndé, Ity, Sabodala-Massawa and Mana mines. FY-2021 all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") amounted to $885/oz, achieving the guided $850-900/oz range in spite of inflationary pressures. Further details are provided in the below “Operations Review” section.

Table 3: FY-2021 Performance vs. FY-2021 Guidance1

FY-2021 2021 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE Production, koz 1,536 1,365 — 1,495 AISC, $/oz 885 850 — 900 1Production and AISC from all operations includes Agbaou until 1 march 2021 and the Teranga assets from 10 February 2021

Following the divestment of the non-core Karma mine that was announced on 11 March 2022, Endeavour has updated its production and AISC guidance for its continuing operations to account for the removal of Karma’s guided production, with guidance for the other operations remaining unchanged. As a result, the Group’s updated 2022 guidance for continuing operations amounts to 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC of $880-930/oz.

Table 4: Group Production and AISC FY-2022 Guidance

PREVIOUS FY-2022 GUIDANCE UPDATED FY-2022 GUIDANCE1 VARIANCE Gold Production, koz 1,400 — 1,500 1,315 — 1,400 (85) — (100) All-in Sustaining Cost2, $/oz 890 — 940 880 — 930 (10) — (10) 1Updated FY-2022 guidance excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAMME

In FY-2021, Endeavour implemented a shareholder returns programme that is composed of a minimum progressive dividend of $125.0 million, $150.0 million and $175.0 million for FY-2021, FY-2022, and FY-2023 respectively, that may be supplemented with additional dividends and buybacks, provided that the prevailing gold price remains above $1,500/oz and that Endeavour’s leverage remains below 0.5x Net Debt / adjusted EBITDA.

Endeavour’s FY-2021 declared dividends amounted to $140.0 million or $0.56 per share, which represents $15.0 million more than the minimum dividend commitment, reiterating Endeavour's strong focus on paying supplemental shareholder returns.

Shareholder returns are being supplemented through the Company’s share buyback programme. A total of $137.9 million, or 6.0 million shares have been repurchased from the start of the buyback programme on 9 April 2021 until year-end 2021, of which 1.9 million shares were repurchased in Q4-2021 for $43.9 million.

As shown in the table below, since the launch of the Company’s shareholder returns programme in early 2021, a cumulative $338.0 million has been delivered to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Table 5: Cumulative Shareholder Returns Delivered

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURNS, $m FY-2020 dividend (paid in Q1-2021) 60 H1-2021 dividend (paid in Q3-2021) 70 H2-2021 dividend (paid in Q1-2022) 70 TOTAL DIVIDENDS 200 Share buyback (bought in FY-2021) 138 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURNS 338

Endeavour has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) for its share repurchase programme, in order to continue to supplement its minimum progressive dividend and maximize value for its shareholders. Under the NCIB, Endeavour is entitled to repurchase up to 5% of its total issued and outstanding shares as of 14 March 2022, or 12,458,989 shares, during the 12 month period of the NCIB, and up to 25% of the average daily trading volume (“ADTV”) for the six months ended 28 February 2022, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX for purposes of the NCIB or 195,081 shares during each trading day, excluding purchases made in accordance with the block purchase exemptions under applicable TSX policies. All ordinary shares repurchased under the share repurchase programme will be cancelled.

The renewed NCIB will commence on 22 March 2022 and end on 21 March 2023, or such earlier date as Endeavour may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX.

Under Endeavour’s prior NCIB, that commenced on 22 March 2021 and ends on 21 March 2022, Endeavour had obtained approval to purchase up to 12,172,871 ordinary shares, and purchased a total of 7,136,656 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of approximately CAD 29.32 per share.

Endeavour’s previously announced automatic share purchase agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) will continue to allow for the purchase of ordinary shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Endeavour would not be active in the market due to regulatory close periods, its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, ordinary shares may be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

Share purchases will be made by Stifel (or through its agent, Stifel Nicolaus Canada, Inc.) on the TSX and the London Stock Exchange, as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The price paid for repurchased ordinary shares will be the market price of such ordinary shares at the time of acquisition or such other price as may be permitted in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and Endeavour’s existing shareholder authority to conduct share repurchases. Endeavour intends to ask shareholders to renew that authority at its 2022 AGM.





CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY SUMMARY

The table below presents the cash flow and Net Debt position for Endeavour for the three and twelve month period ending 31 December 2021, with accompanying notes below.

Table 6: Cash Flow and Net Cash/(Net Debt) Position

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED In US$ million unless otherwise specified 31 December 2021 30 September

2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Net cash from (used in), as per cash flow statement: Operating cash flows before changes in working capital from continuing operations 316 327 289 1,167 629 Changes in working capital 40 (15) 87 8 82 Cash (used by)/generated from discontinued operations — — (11) (9) 38 Cash generated from operating activities [1] 356 313 364 1,166 749 Cash used in investing activities [2] (132) (137) (97) (512) (160) Cash used in financing activities [3] (71) (233) (80) (431) (71) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7) (15) 4 (32) 7 INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH 146 (73) 191 192 525 Cash position at beginning of period 760 833 523 715 190 CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD [4] 906 760 715 906 645 Cash included in assets held for sale — — — — 70 Corporate bond (500) — — (500) — Convertible senior bond (330) (330) (330) (330) (330) Drawn portion of corporate loan facility [5] — (500) (310) — (310) NET CASH/(NET DEBT) POSITION [6] 76 (70) 75 76 75 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio1 [7] (0.05)x 0.05x (0.09)x (0.05)x (0.09)x

1Net cash / debt and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the Management Report.

NOTES:

1) Operating cash flows increased by $43.4 million from $312.5 million (or $1.25 per share) in Q3-2021 to $355.9 million (or $1.43 per share) in Q4-2021 mainly due to an increase in working capital, a higher realised gold price and lower income taxes paid, while gold sales remained flat. Operating cash flow before working capital decreased by $10.8 million from $327.2 million (or $1.31 per share) in Q3-2021 to $316.4 million (or $1.27 per share) in Q4-2021. Operating cash flows increased by $417.2 million from $748.9 million (or $5.46 per share) in FY-2020 to $1,166.1 million (or $4.86 per share) in FY-2021 due to the addition of the acquired Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines on 10 February 2021 and the inclusion of the Boungou and Mana mines for the full year in 2021. The reduced operating cash flow per share in FY-2021 compared to FY-2020 is due to the reduction in working capital inflows and the increase in income taxes paid. Notable variances are summarised below:

Working capital was an inflow of $39.5 million in Q4-2021, an increase of $54.2 million over Q3-2021 mainly due to decreases in receivables, decreases in prepaid expenses and increases in trade and other payables, which was slightly offset by a reduction in inventories. Trade and other payables was an inflow of $27.4 million which mainly relates to an increase in payables at corporate, Ity, Houndé and Mana, which was slightly offset by a decrease in payables at Karma. Receivables were an inflow of $7.8 million mainly due to a decrease in receivables at Ity related to amounts received from a local contractor, Societe de Forage et des Travaux Publics (“SFTP”). Prepaid expenses were an inflow of $12.4 million mainly due to a decrease in prepayments at Wahgnion, Houndé and Boungou. Inventories were an outflow of $8.1 million for Q4-2021 due primarily to an increase in the value of long-term stockpiles at Ity.

Gold sales decreased slightly from 392koz in Q3-2021 to 390koz in Q4-2021. The realised gold price for Q4-2021 was $1,787/oz compared to $1,763/oz for Q3-2021 and was $1,773/oz for FY-2021 compared to $1,761/oz for FY-2020. Total cash cost per ounce increased from $743/oz in Q3-2021 to $756/oz in Q4-2021 due to lower costs at the Ity, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines.

Income taxes paid decreased by $13.3 million compared to Q3-2021 to $42.1 million in Q4-2021, due to lower taxes paid at Ity as a result of less ounces sold. Taxes paid in Q4-2021 included a payment of $12.1 million related to the settlement of a tax assessment related to the Massawa project.

2) Cash flows used by investing activities remained consistent with the prior quarter, amounting to $132.3 million in Q4-2021 as sustaining capital expenditures decreased while non-sustaining capital expenditure increased, as described below:

Sustaining capital from continuing operations decreased by $11.3 million from $54.5 million in Q3-2021 to $43.2 million in Q4-2021 due to lower sustaining capital at Houndé, Sabodala-Massawa and Boungou primarily due to less planned waste capitalisation.

Non-sustaining capital from continuing operations increased from $44.8 million in Q3-2021 to $60.4 million in Q4-2021, due to fleet and plant optimisations at Ity, Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa and to pre-stripping activities at Boungou.

Growth capital spend decreased by $0.9 million from Q3-2021 to $11.8 million in Q4-2021 and primarily relates to the Sabodala-Massawa Phase 1 expansion and ongoing Definitive Feasibility Studies (“DFS”) studies.

3) Cash flows used by financing activities decreased by $161.7 million to $71.2 million in Q4-2021. During Q4-2021, the Company repaid long-term debt of $500.0 million, received proceeds from the issue of Senior Notes of $494.6 million, made payments towards the Company’s share buyback programme of $39.7 million and payments of financing and other fees of $19.4 million.

4) At quarter-end, Endeavour’s liquidity remained strong with $906.2 million of cash on hand and the full $500.0 million quantum undrawn under the revolving credit facility.

5) Endeavour's corporate loan facilities were increased from $430.0 million to $800.0 million in Q1-2021 to retire Teranga’s various higher cost debt facilities. In Q4-2021, Endeavour restructured its debt replacing its corporate loan facility with $500.0 million fixed rate senior notes and a $500.0 million unsecured RCF that remained undrawn at year-end. Endeavour’s debt restructuring is described in the below “Debt Refinancing” section.

6) Endeavour ended FY-2021 with a net cash financial position of $76.2 million. Net debt decreased by $145.8 million during Q4-2021 despite completing $39.7 million of shares buybacks. Net cash remained flat compared to the beginning of the year despite absorbing approximately $332.0 million of Net Debt from Teranga in Q1-2021.

7) Given the net cash position, the net debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) leverage ratio stood at (0.05)x at year-end, down from 0.05x in Q3-2021, and well below the Company’s long-term target of less than 0.50x, which provides flexibility to continue to supplement its shareholder return programme while maintaining headroom to fund its organic growth. The leverage ratio remained stable year-over-year.

DEBT REFINANCING

On 14 October 2021, the Company completed an offering of $500.0 million fixed rate senior notes (the "Notes") due in 2026 with a 5.00% annual coupon paid semi-annually. The Company also entered into a new $500.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility agreement due in 2025 with an interest rate between 2.40-3.40% plus LIBOR depending on leverage (the "New RCF") with a syndicate of international banks. The proceeds of the Notes, together with the Group’s available cash, were used to repay all amounts outstanding under the Company's existing loan facilities and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes. The New RCF replaced the bridge facility and existing revolving credit facility, which were cancelled upon completion of the Notes offering.

The New RCF and Notes extend the maturities of the Company’s existing debt structure, while providing enhanced financial flexibility and ample liquidity headroom.

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The table below presents the earnings and adjusted earnings for Endeavour for the three and twelve month period ending 31 December 2021, with accompanying notes below.

Table 7: Earnings from Continuing Operations

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 31 December

2021 30 September

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Revenue [8] 697 692 553 2,778 1,424 Operating expenses [9] (250) (257) (204) (1,063) (575) Depreciation and depletion [9] (202) (158) (93) (649) (261) Royalties [10] (45) (43) (38) (176) (99) Earnings from mine operations 201 235 218 891 489 Corporate costs [11] (20) (12) (8) (63) (24) Acquisition and restructuring costs [12] (1) (2) (14) (29) (40) Impairment charge of mining interests [13] (259) — (65) (259) (65) Share-based compensation (7) (7) (5) (32) (19) Exploration costs (5) (3) (1) (24) (5) (Loss)/earnings from mine operations (92) 211 126 483 338 Gain/(loss) on financial instruments [14] 16 (20) 22 23 (79) Finance costs (25) (15) (13) (66) (49) Other (expense)/income (2) (3) (14) (16) 9 (Loss)/earnings before taxes (104) 172 121 424 220 Current income tax expense [15] (39) (40) (51) (196) (123) Deferred income tax recovery [16] 34 4 3 52 37 Net comprehensive (loss)/earnings from continuing operations [17] (109) 136 74 279 134 Add-back adjustments [18] 248 36 102 367 242 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [19] 139 172 175 647 376 Portion attributable to non-controlling interests (7) 20 21 70 53 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company [19] 145 152 154 577 323 (Loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations (0.41) 0.47 0.40 0.92 0.70 Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations 0.58 0.61 0.95 2.40 2.36

NOTES:

8) Revenue increased by $5.5 million in Q4-2021 over Q3-2021 mainly due to the higher realised gold price for Q4-2021 of $1,787/oz compared to $1,763/oz for Q3-2021, which was offset slightly by lower gold sales at the Boungou, Ity and Karma mines. Revenue for FY-2021 increased by 95% compared to FY-2020 due to the acquired Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines, which contributed a total of $926.0 million to revenue and the inclusion of the Boungou and Mana mines for the full year in 2021, which contributed a total of $682.9 million to revenue for FY-2021. In addition, gold sales at the Company’s three legacy mines increased by 76koz in FY-2021 compared to FY-2020, favourably impacting revenue by $135.9 million. The realised gold price also increased from $1,761 per ounce in FY-2020 to $1,773 per ounce in FY-2021 which accounted for an increase in revenue of approximately $30.0 million for the Company’s three legacy continuing operations.

9) Operating expenses decreased by $7.0 million in Q4-2021 compared to Q3-2021 due to decreased levels of production at the Boungou, Ity, Sabodala-Massawa and Karma mines. Depreciation and depletion increased by $43.7 million in Q4-2021 mainly due to additional depletion of the mining interests relating to TSFs based on the updated capacity estimates at year-end. FY-2021 operating expenses and depreciation increased mainly due to the acquired Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines and the inclusion of the Boungou and Mana mines for the full year in 2021.

10) Royalties slightly increased to $44.9 million in Q4-2021 over Q3-2021 due to higher realised gold prices, while the underlying royalty rate stood at 5% across all assets.

11) Corporate costs were $20.3 million for Q4-2021 compared to $12.0 million for Q3-2021. The increase in corporate costs are primarily due to costs associated with corporate integration and listing on the LSE.

12) Acquisition and restructuring costs were $1.0 million in Q4-2021 compared to $1.8 million in Q3-2021. Costs decreased in Q4-2021 compared to the prior period due to the completion of several integration projects earlier in the year, after the completion of the acquisition of Teranga.

13) Impairment of mining interests and goodwill was $259.4 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021. The impairment was mainly due to the impairment of the Boungou mine of $246.3 million and $11.7 million for the Karma mine. The impairment of the Boungou mine was driven by a revised life of mine plan which reflects the increased operating costs, lower than expected production and processed grades, and a decrease in the estimated resource to reserve conversion and exploration potential surrounding the Boungou mine. The impairment of the Karma mine is based on the fair value of the total consideration to be received following disposal of the Karma mine.

14) The gain on financial instruments was $15.6 million in Q4-2021 compared to a loss of $20.0 million in Q3-2021. The gain in Q4-2021 was mainly due to an unrealised gain on revaluation of the conversion option on the convertible notes of $8.7 million, a gain on other financial instruments of $5.8 million, gain on change in fair value of the call rights and warrant liabilities of $1.6 million and $0.8 million respectively, and a gain on the gold collar of $6.2 million and a realised gain on forward sale of $3.7 million which are both detailed below. These gains were offset by foreign exchange losses of $8.1 million, a loss on the change in fair value of receivable measured at fair value through profit and loss of $2.3 million. The Company entered into a revenue protection programme for a portion of its production for 2022 and 2023 in order to protect against gold price volatility during its upcoming construction phase. The programme is structured as a low premium collar with a put price of $1,750 per ounce and a call price of $2,100 per ounce for a total of approximately 600,000 ounces. The premium for the collar of $10.0 million was paid in Q4-2021. In addition, the Company entered into a forward sales contract for approximately 540,000 ounces of production at average gold price of approximately $1,830 per ounce.

15) Current income tax expense was $39.4 million in Q4-2021 compared to $40.4 million in Q3-2021. Current income tax expense for Q4-2021 decreased slightly compared to Q3-2021 due to lower income tax expense at Boungou associated with lower production levels and revenue generated.

16) Deferred income tax recovery was $34.1 million In Q4-2021 compared to a recovery of $4.4 million in Q3-2021. The increase is due to the timing difference between recognising earnings and taxable earnings related to the impairments at Boungou and Karma.

17) Net comprehensive loss of $109.4 million was recorded for Q4-2021 compared to a gain of $136.4 million in Q3-2021 due to impairments charges as described in Note 14.

18) For Q4-2021, adjustments mainly included impairments on mineral interests of $259.4 million, a gain on financial instruments of $15.6 million, non-cash expense of inventory associated with the fair value adjustment on purchase price allocation of Teranga of $1.3 million, acquisition and restructuring costs of $1.0 million and other non-recurring expenses of $2.1 million. Full year adjustments include impairments on mineral interests of $259.4 million, non-cash expense of inventory associated with the fair value adjustment on purchase price allocation of SEMAFO and Teranga of $85.4 million, acquisition and restructuring costs of $29.5 million, gain on financial instruments of $22.9 million, net loss from discontinued operations of $3.7 million and other non-recurring expenses of $16.0 million.

19) Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for continuing operations were $145.3 million (or $0.58 per share) in Q4-2021 a decrease compared to $152.3 million (or $0.61 per share) in Q3-2021 due to increased depreciation and depletion, corporate costs and finance costs, which were slightly offset by an increase in deferred income tax recovery.

Q4-2021 & FY-2021 OPERATIONS REVIEW

Continued strong safety record for the Group, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (“LTIFR”) of 0.20 for the trailing twelve months ending 31 December 2021.

FY-2021 production from continuing operations amounted to a record 1,524koz, an increase of 721koz, or 90% over FY-2020 due to the addition of Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion in the first quarter of the year, full year production from Boungou and Mana (which were acquired in 2020), and stronger performances at Houndé and Ity. Over the same period, AISC from continuing operations amounted to $883/oz, an increase of $30/oz or 4% over FY-2020 due to increases at the Group’s legacy assets, which were partially offset by the addition of the low cost Sabodala-Massawa mine.

Q4-2021 production from continuing operations amounted to 398koz, an increase of 16koz or 4% over Q3-2021, as a result of stronger performance across Houndé, Mana and Wahgnion. AISC from continuing operations increased by $11/oz or 1% to $915/oz in Q4-2021 due to higher costs at Boungou, Mana and Karma which were partially offset by lower costs at the flagship assets Houndé, Ity and Sabodala-Massawa as well as Wahgnion.





Table 8: Consolidated Group Production

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED (All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis) 31 December

2021 30 September

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Boungou1 35 41 64 174 94 Houndé 77 70 101 293 277 Ity 60 61 61 272 213 Karma 20 21 28 88 98 Mana1 54 49 61 205 121 Sabodala-Massawa2 105 106 — 345 — Wahgnion2 47 34 — 147 — PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 398 382 315 1,524 803 Agbaou3 — — 28 13 105 GROUP PRODUCTION 398 382 344 1,536 908

1Included for the post acquisition period commencing 1 July 2020.2Included for the post acquisition period commencing 10 February 2021. 3Divested on 1 March 2021.

Table 9: Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs1

(All amounts in US$/oz)



THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 31 December

2021 30 September

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Boungou1 825 798 534 801 609 Houndé 874 921 612 843 837 Ity 854 915 1,055 836 807 Karma 1,300 1,259 1,132 1,193 1,005 Mana1 1,116 1,029 803 1,026 853 Sabodala-Massawa2 592 655 — 645 — Wahgnion2 1,066 1,097 — 994 — Corporate G&A 48 23 28 32 29 AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 915 904 779 883 853 Agbaou3 — — 1,068 1,132 1,027 GROUP AISC 915 904 803 885 873

1Included for the post acquisition period commencing 1 July 2020.2Included for the post acquisition period commencing 10 February 2021. 3Divested on 1 March 2021.

FY-2022 OUTLOOK

Following the divestment of the non-core Karma mine that was announced on 11 March 2022, the Group’s production and cost guidance for continuing operations in 2022 is expected to amount to 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC of $880-930/oz. Production and AISC guidance is unchanged for all continuing operations, as published on 24 January 2022. More details on individual mine guidance have been provided in the below sections.

Table 10: Production 2022 Guidance1

(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis) 2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE Boungou 130 — 140 Houndé 260 — 275 Ity 255 — 270 Mana 170 — 190 Sabodala-Massawa 360 — 375 Wahgnion 140 — 150 GROUP PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1 1,315 — 1,400

12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

Table 11: AISC 2022 Guidance1

(All amounts in US$/oz) 2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE Boungou 900 — 1,000 Houndé 875 — 925 Ity 850 — 900 Mana 1,000 — 1,100 Sabodala-Massawa 675 — 725 Wahgnion 1,050 — 1,150 Corporate G&A 30 GROUP AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1 880 — 930

12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

Sustaining and non-sustaining capital spend for continuing operations is expected to decrease by approximately $34.2 million in FY-2022 compared to FY-2021. Sustaining capital for 2022 is expected to amount to $169.0 million, compared to a spend of $166.4 million in FY-2021. Non-sustaining capital for FY-2022 is expected to amount to $173.0 million compared to a spend of $209.9 million in FY-2021. More details on individual mine capital expenditures have been provided in the mine sections below.

Table 12: Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Mine Capital Expenditure 2022 Guidance1

(All amounts in US$m) SUSTAINING CAPITAL NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL Boungou 15 19 Houndé 44 18 Ity 20 29 Mana 7 40 Sabodala-Massawa 63 34 Wahgnion 20 23 Non-mining 0 10 MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 169 173

12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

Total growth capital spend for FY-2022 is expected to amount to $6 million for the addition of a leach tank at Sabodala-Massawa and various study work across other assets.

Exploration will continue to be a strong focus in FY-2022 with a company-wide exploration budget of $80 million, as detailed in the table below.

Table 13: Exploration 2022 Guidance1

(All amounts in US$m unless stated) 2022 GUIDANCE 2022 ALLOCATION Sabodala-Massawa mine 15 19% Hounde mine 14 18% Other greenfield projects 15 19% Ity mine 10 13% Wahgnion mine 9 11% Lafigue project 7 9% Mana mine 6 8% Boungou mine 4 4% TOTAL FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 80 100% Note: Approximately 50% is expected to be classified as expensed and 50% as non-sustaining capital 12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

OPERATING ACTIVITIES BY MINE

Boungou Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 14: Boungou Performance Indicators (for the post acquisition period)

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 301 539 335 1,437 459 Total tonnes mined, kt 4,294 7,126 2,240 26,439 2,534 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 13.27 12.22 5.69 17.40 4.53 Tonnes milled, kt 352 349 333 1,352 641 Grade, g/t 3.36 3.76 6.92 4.07 5.10 Recovery rate, % 95 95 96 95 95 PRODUCTION, KOZ 35 41 64 174 94 Total cash cost/oz 778 717 516 695 592 AISC/OZ 825 800 534 801 609

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production decreased due to a lower mined and processed grade while throughput and recovery rate remained fairly flat. Total ore tonnes mined decreased due to a focus on the planned pre-stripping activities at the East Pit in order to open up access to ore in 2022. Tonnes milled remained at high level due to enhancements made to the SAG mill, pebble crusher and the vertical tower mill earlier in the year. Processed grade decreased in line with the mining sequence as a result of mining in low grade areas of the West Pit.

AISC increased due to lower ounces sold which was partially offset by lower sustaining capital and lower operating costs.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $1.6 million was lower than the $3.4m incurred in Q3-2021 and mainly related to the third TSF wall raise and capital spares and equipment for the processing plant. Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $9.0 million related to pre-stripping at the East pit, an increase compared to the $5.4m incurred in Q3-2021 which also related to pre-stripping at the East pit.



FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 production of 174koz was slightly below the guided 180-200koz range as a result of lower processed grades. AISC of $801/oz was in line with the outlook provided in Q3-2021, which stated that AISC is expected to continue to trend above the guided $690 - 740/oz range as a result of higher fuel prices and increased security costs. FY-2021 production was significantly above FY-2020 due to the benefit of consolidating a full year of operations and the restart of mining at Boungou in Q4-2020. AISC of $801/oz was higher than FY-2020, as the prior year period benefitted from the processing of higher grade stockpiled ore after the re-start of mining operations.

2022 Outlook

Boungou is expected to produce between 130—140koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of between $900—1,000/oz.

Mining activities in H1-2022 will focus on waste stripping and ore extraction from the East pit in addition to waste stripping in Phase 3 of the West pit. In H2-2022, stripping activities will continue in both pits, while ore will be sourced mainly from the West pit. Due to the flat dipping nature of the orebody, progressive backfilling activity will be undertaken in mined out areas of the pit which is expected to benefit mining costs and ultimately rehabilitation costs. Mill throughput is expected to remain broadly consistent with the FY-2021 performance while grades are expected to decline in line with the life of mine schedule.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from approximately $18.1 million in 2021 to $15.0 million in FY-2022 mainly due to the conclusion of Phase 2 waste stripping at the West pit in FY-2022.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease to approximately $19.0 million in FY-2022 compared to $22.9 million in FY-2021, with FY-2022 spend primarily relating to a significant cut back at the East pit.

Houndé Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 15: Houndé Performance Indicators

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 777 596 2,120 4,397 5,324 Total tonnes mined, kt 12,297 11,966 10,741 49,917 43,495 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 14.83 19.07 4.07 10.35 7.17 Tonnes milled, kt 1,226 1,142 1,117 4,622 4,228 Grade, g/t 2.05 2.11 3.06 2.13 2.21 Recovery rate, % 94 92 94 92 93 PRODUCTION, KOZ 77 70 101 293 277 Total cash cost/oz 684 631 541 675 703 AISC/OZ 874 921 612 843 837

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production increased due to the higher recovery rates as well as the increased mill tonnage despite the lower grade milled. Tonnes of ore mined significantly increased due to increased oxide ore mined in the Kari area, as ore mining commenced in the Kari West pit, which allowed for greater machine efficiency. In H2-2021, ore tonnes mined were significantly lower than tonnes milled as a greater focus was placed on waste extraction activities at Kari Pump, Vindaloo Main and Kari West, taking advantage of the flexibility provided by the available ore stockpiles. Tonnes milled increased as the plant feed was made up of predominantly oxide ore from the Kari Pump and Kari West pits, supplemented by fresh materials from the Vindaloo deposit and stockpiles. Average processed grades slightly decreased despite higher grades mined at Kari Pump mainly due to supplemental feed being sourced from lower grade stockpiles. Recovery rates increased due to the higher proportion of oxide ore processed from Kari Pump and Kari West.

AISC decreased primarily due to lower sustaining capital expenditure as well as lower unit processing cost on account of increased oxide material milled, which lowered grinding media costs and reagent consumption. This overall decrease was partially offset by higher mining costs associated with longer hauling cycle times from the Kari Pump and Kari West pits.

Sustaining capital of $13.9 million is lower than the $21.9 million incurred in Q3-2021 and related to waste capitalisation at the Vindaloo Main and Kari Pump pits and fleet re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital of $6.8 million is higher than the $0.6 million incurred in Q3-2021 and primarily related to the costs associated with the development of the Kari West pit and new mining fleet acquired.

FY-2021 Performance

Production for FY-2021 totalled 293koz, beating the guided 230-250koz range driven by mining efficiencies at the Kari area pits enabling access to greater volumes of high grade oxide ore. AISC amounted to approximately $843/oz, well below the guided $865-895/oz range due to the benefit of higher production.

Production increased compared to the prior year due to higher throughput as a greater proportion of oxide ore from Kari Pump was milled. This was partially offset by slightly lower grades and recoveries. AISC of $843/oz remained broadly in line with the prior year.

2022 Outlook

Following a record 2021 performance, Houndé is expected to produce between 260—275koz in 2022 at AISC of $875—925/oz.

Mining activities in FY-2022 will focus on Vindaloo Main, Kari Pump and Kari West. In H1-2022, ore will primarily be mined from Kari Pump, supplemented by Vindaloo Main, while stripping is underway at Kari West. In H2-2022, ore will be mined from Kari Pump and Kari West, once stripping has been completed. Mill throughput and recoveries are expected to decline slightly in FY-2022 due to changes in the ore blend.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $49.1 million in FY-2021 to approximately $44.0 million in FY-2022, with FY-2022 expenditure relating mainly to waste extraction and fleet re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to remain broadly consistent with the $17.1 million in FY-2021 at approximately $18.0 million in FY-2022. The FY-2022 expenditures are mainly related to waste stripping, resettlement and associated mine infrastructure in the Kari area and completion of a TSF wall raise.

Ity Gold Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Table 16: Ity Performance Indicators

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 2,234 1,690 2,660 7,906 8,571 Total tonnes mined, kt 6,624 5,576 6,546 24,950 23,469 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 1.97 2.30 1.46 2.16 1.74 Tonnes milled, kt 1,624 1,530 1,456 6,248 5,353 Grade, g/t 1.50 1.50 1.72 1.67 1.57 Recovery rate, % 77 83 76 80 79 PRODUCTION, KOZ 60 61 61 272 213 Total cash cost/oz 749 828 991 750 764 AISC/OZ 854 915 1,055 836 807

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production remained consistent with the prior quarter as higher mill throughput was offset by lower recovery rates, while grades processed remained flat. Tonnes of ore mined increased due to lower strip ratios at the Daapleu, Walter and Colline Sud pits as well as increased mining at the Ity, Le Plaque pits and the Heap Dump. Tonnes milled increased due to the processing of supplemental oxide ore through the surge bin, despite the milling of a higher proportion of the high grade fresh ore from the Daapleu pit. Recovery rates decreased due to the lower recovery rates associated with the higher grade fresh ore from the Daapleu pit.

AISC per ounce decreased due to a lower strip ratio, lower unit mining cost as a result of decreased drill and blast cost, and lower unit processing cost on account of increased power supply from the national grid.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $6.1 million increased compared to $5.5m incurred in Q3-2021 and related primarily to waste stripping at the Ity, Bakatouo and Walter pits as well as dewatering equipment and borehole drilling, pit slope monitoring equipment and various other capital replacements. Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $10.9 million is an increase compared to the $3.9 million in Q3-2021 and included the ongoing construction of the pre-leach and tank spargers, Le Plaque haul road and waste dump sterilisation drilling, TSF wall buttressing and TSF cell 2 sterilisation drilling.

During Q2-2021, Ity transitioned from owner mining to contract mining with Societe de Forage et des Travaux Publics (“SFTP”), a local contractor who is already performing contract mining services at our Karma and Boungou mines. As a part of the transition, the mining fleet at Ity was sold to SFTP for a consideration of approximately $24.2 million, $14.1 million of which was received during Q4-2021 with the balance expected in early 2022.

FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 production totalled 272koz which was above the guided 230-250koz range driven by a combination of higher throughput and grade. AISC of $836/oz was in line with the guided of $800-850/oz range.

Production increased significantly compared to FY-2020 as a result of an increase in throughput due to improvements in plant operating and maintenance strategies and continued use of the surge bin providing supplemental oxide ore to the plant. AISC increased compared to FY-2020 due to less ore stockpiling and increased sustaining capital that mainly related to waste stripping at the Ity, Bakatouo, Walter and Colline Sud pits.

2022 Outlook

Ity is expected to produce between 255—270koz in 2022 at an AISC of between $850—900/oz.

Ore will be mined from Le Plaque, Daapleu, Ity, Bakatouo, Walter, and Colline Sud pits and supplemented by historical ore sources including Verse Ouest stockpile and the spent Heap 2 dump. In H1-2022, mining at the current phase of Daapleu is expected to be completed, with increased contributions expected from Le Plaque and higher grade ore coming from the Walter pit in H2-2022.

Ore tonnes processed are expected to remain fairly constant throughout the year, however grades are expected to decline in H2-2022 as feed material moves away from Daapleu. The decline in grade is expected to be partially offset by increased recoveries associated with increased oxide ore sourced from Le Plaque and from the addition of the pre-leach tank. Average processed grade for the year is expected to be consistent with FY-2021.

Sustaining capital is expected to amount to $20.0 million in FY-2022 compared to $24.0 million in FY-2021. The FY-2022 sustaining capital relates mainly to capitalised waste.

Non-sustaining capital is expected to decrease from $35.3 million in FY-2021 to approximately $29.0 million in FY-2022, with non-sustaining capital in FY-2022 relating to processing plant enhancements, land compensation, and the stage 4 TSF raise.

Mana Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 17: Mana Performance Indicators (for the post acquisition period)

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 OP tonnes ore mined, kt 529 592 435 2,025 900 OP total tonnes mined, kt 2,695 5,114 9,227 23,529 15,642 OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 4.09 7.64 20.21 10.62 16.38 UG tonnes ore mined, kt 180 199 215 838 412 Tonnes milled, kt 651 667 629 2,593 1,222 Grade, g/t 2.75 2.50 3.33 2.65 3.38 Recovery rate, % 93 91 90 91 92 PRODUCTION, KOZ 54 49 61 205 121 Total cash cost/oz 1,070 986 741 966 787 AISC/OZ 1,116 1,029 803 1,026 853

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production increased due to higher processed grade and plant recovery rate, which was partially offset by a slight decrease in plant throughput. Total open pit tonnes mined decreased due to reduced mining activity at the bottom section of Wona South Stage 2 pit which is nearing completion. This was partly offset by mining higher grade ore from the Wona South Stage 3. Total underground tonnes mined decreased due to increased waste and development mining activities at the Siou underground in order to increase the mining in stopes which delivered better grades. Total underground development metres slightly increased due to the commencement of development at the Wona underground mine, where two new portals were established. Tonnes milled decreased due to a planned plant shutdown for mill relining while the average processed grade increased due to better grades mined at Wona South Stage 3 as well as Siou underground. Recovery rates increased slightly due to oxide materials from the Wona South Stage 3 pit.

AISC increased due to higher unit mining costs as a result of mining in deeper elevation of the Wona South stage 2 open pit, no more classification of open pit waste extraction as non-sustaining capital given the pit is nearing completion, and higher processing costs due to planned mill maintenance. This was partially offset by decreased sustaining capital expenditure due to less development at Siou underground.

Sustaining capital of $2.4 million, an increase compared to $2.1 million in Q3-2021, is related to underground development to create new stoping levels. Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $6.9 million, a decrease compared to $11.2 million incurred in Q3-2021, was mainly related to waste capitalisation, activities related to the preparation of the Wona underground portals and the TSF raise.

FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 production totalled 205koz, significantly beating the guided 170-190koz range due to out-performance in mining of the Wona South open pit providing high grade feed to the processing plant and higher plant availability and capacity. This was partially offset by the lower grade. The AISC amounted to circa $1,026/oz achieving the guided $975-$1,050/oz range.

FY-2021 production increased by 83koz over the prior year due to the benefit of consolidating a full year of operations, strong plant performance and increased underground tonnes mined while the AISC increased by $173/oz primarily due to higher underground mining costs due to the mining of ore at increased depth, which was partially offset by lower open pit mining costs.

2022 Outlook

Following a strong out-performance in FY-2021, Mana is expected to produce between 170—190koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $1,000—1,100/oz.

Mining at Wona open pit is expected to conclude at the end of H1-2022, while in H2-2022 mill feed is expected to be sourced primarily from Siou underground whilst development progresses at Wona underground where stope production is expected to commence in late FY-2022. Siou underground is largely developed and stope production is expected to be consistent throughout the year, though grade will vary depending on the stopes in production. Mining at the Maoula satellite pit, which was initially expected to commence in late H2-2022, is being considered to start earlier than planned. Mill throughout is expected to be lower in H2-2022 following the transition away from the Wona open pit. This is expected to be partially offset by supplemental feed from stockpiles and from Wona underground development in H2-2022 as well as slightly higher grades from Siou underground, while recovery rates are expected to remain strong.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $12.6 million in FY-2021 to approximately $7.0 million in FY-2022, with expenditure relating mainly to plant maintenance and equipment re-builds. Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be flat over FY-2021 at approximately $40.0 million in FY-2022, with expenditure relating mainly to the Wona underground development and associated infrastructure as well as Maoula infrastructure and a TSF wall raise.

Sabodala-Massawa Gold Mine, Senegal

Table 18: Sabodala-Massawa Performance Indicators (for the post acquisition period)

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q3-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,719 1,717 n/a 6,603 n/a Total tonnes mined, kt 12,789 11,515 n/a 40,933 n/a Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 6.44 5.71 n/a 5.20 n/a Tonnes milled, kt 1,081 1,079 n/a 3,777 n/a Grade, g/t 3.41 3.32 n/a 3.19 n/a Recovery rate, % 90 90 n/a 90 n/a PRODUCTION, KOZ 105 106 n/a 345 n/a Total cash cost/oz 458 492 n/a 507 n/a AISC/OZ 592 655 n/a 645 n/a

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production remained flat despite the increase in processed grade as gold in circuit increased while plant throughput and plant recovery remained consistent. Total tonnes mined increased slightly due to the commissioning of additional mining fleet, while total tonnes of ore mined remained stable. Ore tonnes were mainly sourced from the Sofia North and Sofia Main pits, supplemented by ore from the Sabodala pit. The average processed grade increased slightly due to the contribution of higher grade ore from the Sofia Main pit.

AISC decreased due to a decrease in sustaining capital expenditures as additional heavy mobile fleet was purchased in the prior quarter.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $14.3 million, a decrease compared to $17.5 million in Q3-2021, was related to purchases of additional dump trucks and a front end loader, planned HME fleet re-builds and waste capitalisation at the Sabadala and Sofia North pits. Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $14.1 million, an increase compared to $10.1 million in Q3-2021, mostly related to the relocation activities of the Sabodala village and infrastructure developments at Massawa.

FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 consolidated production, which comprises the period commencing on 10 February 2021, after the acquisition of Teranga, amounted to 345koz, beating the guided 310-330koz range, while AISC amounted to $645/oz, also beating the guided $690-740/oz range, due to the strong performance driven by higher throughput at higher grades.

Plant Expansion

The Massawa deposit is being integrated into the Sabodala mine through a two-phased approach, as outlined in the 2020 pre-feasibility study (“PFS”). Phase 1 of the plant expansion, which was completed in Q4-2021, will facilitate processing of an increased proportion of high grade, free-milling Massawa ore through the existing Sabodala processing plant. The Phase 1 plant expansion had a total growth capital expenditure of $14.0 million, which was below the budget of $20.0 million

Phase 2 of the expansion will add an additional processing circuit designed to process the high grade refractory ore from the Massawa deposits. The DFS is on track for completion in late Q1-2022.

2022 Outlook

Sabodala-Massawa is expected to produce between 360—375koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $675—725/oz.

Ore is expected to be sourced primarily from the Massawa Central Zone and North Zone pits in FY-2022. The Massawa Central Zone pit will be mined from the start of the year, whilst the Massawa North Zone pit is expected to commence mid-year. Mining of the Sofia North pit is expected to continue for the entire year though the mined grade is expected to be lower than the Massawa Central Zone and Massawa North Zone pits. Mining of the Sabodala pit will continue throughout the year, focussed on the pit cutback, with some supplemental low grade fresh ore expected in H1-2022. Processed grades are expected to decline compared to FY-2021, particularly in H1-2022 due to lower grade Sofia North feed, while mill throughput rates and recovery rates are expected to remain similar.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to increase from approximately $50.3 million in FY-2021 (only the consolidated post acquisition portion) to $63.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to capitalised waste, fleet re-builds and continued investment in new mining equipment. Non-sustaining capital expenditure in FY-2022 is expected to remain flat at approximately $34.0 million, with FY-2022 capital expenditures related mainly to the ongoing construction of the new Sabodala village and associated relocation costs plus infrastructure and establishment works for the Massawa pits.

Growth capital expenditure is expected to be $3.0 million for the completion of the new leach tank at the Sabodala-Massawa plant and the overhead powerline to Massawa. Following the completion of the DFS for the Sabodala-Massawa Phase 2 expansion in late Q1-2022, further detail on the growth capital spend for the project will be provided.

Wahgnion Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 19: Wahgnion Performance Indicators (for the post acquisition period)

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q3-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,054 917 n/a 3,807 n/a Total tonnes mined, kt 8,965 6,154 n/a 27,185 n/a Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 7.51 5.71 n/a 6.14 n/a Tonnes milled, kt 959 809 n/a 3,322 n/a Grade, g/t 1.64 1.40 n/a 1.43 n/a Recovery rate, % 92 93 n/a 94 n/a PRODUCTION, KOZ 47 34 n/a 147 n/a Total cash cost/oz 962 983 n/a 916 n/a AISC/OZ 1,066 1,097 n/a 994 n/a

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production increased due to increased plant throughput and higher processed grade while the plant recovery rate remained stable. Total tonnes mined increased due to increased production rates following the end of the wet season and the upgraded contractor mining fleet allowing operations to run more efficiently. Ore tonnes were mainly sourced from Nogbele North and South pits, which were primarily oxide materials that were supplemented by mostly fresh materials from the Fourkoura pits. Tonnes milled increased due to increased mill throughput attributable to the ore feed being dryer following the end of the wet season and a higher proportion of oxide ore being processed. The average processed grade increased due to higher grades sourced from Nogbele and Fourkoura pits.

AISC decreased due to lower sustaining capital as well as lower unit mining and processing costs due to higher tonnes mined and milled, and higher ounces sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $4.8 million, in line with $4.1 million in Q3-2021, was related to waste capitalisation at the Nogbele North and Fourkoura pits. Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $7.2 million, in line with $7.5 million in Q3-2021, related mainly to the TSF cell 2 raise and Fourkoura resettlement costs.

FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 consolidated production, which comprises the period commencing on 10 February 2021 after the acquisition of Teranga, amounted to 147koz and achieved the mid-point of the guided 140-155koz range, while the AISC amount to $994/oz was near the top end of the guided $940-990/oz range.

2022 Outlook

Wahgnion is expected to produce between 140—150koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $1,050—1,150/oz.

Ore is expected to be primarily sourced from the Nogbele North and Fourkoura pits, with supplemental feed coming from the Nogbele South pits in H1-2022. In H2-2022, greater volumes of ore are expected to be sourced from the Nogbele North pits while ore sourced from the Fourkoura pits is expected to remain steady throughout the year. Mill throughput rates are expected to decrease marginally in FY-2022 on account of increased fresh feed while process grades are expected to decline in line with the life of mine schedule.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to increase from $12.3 million in FY-2021 (consolidated post acquisition portion) to approximately $20.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to waste extraction and equipment re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $27.5 million in FY-2021 (consolidated post acquisition portion) to approximately $23.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to infrastructure required to expand site operations at Samavogo, including land compensation, housing resettlement and haul road, and TSF cell 2 wall raise.

Karma Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 20: Karma Performance Indicators

For The Period Ended Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2020 FY-2021 FY-2020 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,182 1,393 1,253 5,071 4,781 Total tonnes mined, kt 4,553 4,972 5,012 20,883 19,158 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 2.85 2.57 3.00 3.12 3.01 Tonnes stacked, kt 1,246 1,264 1,327 5,157 4,871 Grade, g/t 0.79 0.70 0.78 0.78 0.84 Recovery rate, % 69 64 72 67 77 PRODUCTION, KOZ 20 21 28 88 98 Total cash cost/oz 1,295 1,258 1,102 1,186 954 AISC/OZ 1,300 1,259 1,132 1,193 1,005

Karma Sale Insights

On 10 March 2022, Endeavour closed the sale of its 90% interest in its non-core Karma mine in Burkina Faso to Néré Mining for a consideration of up to $25 million plus a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty, applicable on production in excess of approximately 160koz of recovered gold from 1 January 2022.

Q4-2021 vs Q3-2021 Insights

Production remained flat despite the improved average grade and recovery rates as the stacking rate slightly decreased and gold in circuit increased due to higher grade ore being stacked late in the quarter. Total tonnes mined decreased slightly. Ore tonnes were mainly sourced from GG1 and the newly commissioned higher grade Rambo West pit. The stacked grade increased slightly with the introduction of the newly commissioned higher grade ore from Rambo West Pit late in the quarter. Gold recovery rate increased due to the benefit of ore from Rambo West Pit, which offset the GG1 ore and its associated lower recovery.

AISC increased, mainly due to the drawdown of ore form stockpiles in Q4-2021, longer haul distances from the Rambo pit and higher sustaining capital related to capital spares purchases for the stacker system.

Sustaining capital expenditure was negligible during Q4-2021 and Q3-2021. Non-sustaining capital expenditure was $1.7 million, an increase compared to $0.2 million incurred in Q3-2021, which was related to construction of new heap leach cells.

FY-2021 Performance

FY-2021 production of 88koz was at the top end of the guided 80-90koz range, AISC of $1,193/oz was below the lower end of the guided $1,220-1,300/oz range due to lower than guided sustaining capital on account of lower waste cost capitalised and higher production.

Production decreased in FY-2021 due to lower grades and recoveries from the higher proportion of transitional GG1 material stacked compared to the higher grade and associated recovery of the Kao North ore mined and stacked in FY-2020. AISC increased compared to FY-2020 due to the lower recoveries associated with GG1 ore and slightly higher unit mining and processing costs associated with the transitional ore from the GG1 pits.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

In 2021, more than 455,000 meters were drilled across the Group, of which 37,000 meters were drilled in Q4-2021. Total exploration spend of $90.1 million was incurred for 2021, of which $8.9 million was spent during Q4-2021.

Table 21: Consolidated FY-2021 Exploration Expenditures and 2022 guidance1

(All amounts in US$m) FY-2021

ACTUAL FY-2022 GUIDANCE Sabodala-Massawa mine 12.5 15.0 Houndé mine 13.9 14.0 Ity mine 11.0 10.0 Wahgnion mine 8.5 9.0 Lafigué project 10.0 7.0 Mana mine 9.1 6.0 Boungou mine 5.4 4.0 Karma mine 0.0 0.0 Greenfield and development projects 19.7 15.0 TOTAL 90.1 80.0 Note: Amounts may differ from Management Report due to rounding 1Consolidated exploration expenditures include expensed, sustaining, and non-sustaining exploration expenditures.

Boungou mine

An exploration programme of $7.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $5.4 million was spent consisting of 25,700 meters of drilling across 280 drillholes. Exploration efforts were focused on delineating near mine targets including Natougou Northwest, Boungou Northwest and Boungou North.

At Natougou Northwest, drilling delineated a zone of higher-grade mineralisation trending north to northwest that remains open towards the Boungou North and Boungou Northwest targets. In FY-2022, drilling will focus on evaluating the targets along this trend.

At Boungou North and Northwest, drilling demonstrated promising initial results, identifying the continuation of the Boungou shear zone, down plunge.

An exploration programme of $4.0 million is planned for FY-2022 with drilling focused on expanding the footprints and defining resources at Natougou Northwest, Boungou North, and Boungou Northwest. In addition, reconnaissance drilling to the north of Boungou will follow up on geochemical and geophysical anomalies at the Osaanpalo and Tawori targets.

Houndé mine

An exploration programme of $7.0 million was initially planned for FY-2021, however given the exploration success during the year, $13.9 million was spent, consisting of 75,300 meters across 668 drillholes. The exploration efforts were focused on Mambo (14km to the north-east of the processing plant), Vindaloo South, Vindaloo Deeps and the Kari area; including Kari Centre, Kari Gap and Kari South.

During FY-2021, exploration efforts delineated a maiden Indicated resource for Mambo, increased resources at the Kari Center-Gap-South area, and identified an initial maiden resource at the Vindaloo South target. Scout drilling beneath the southern end of the Vindaloo main pit identified a southward plunging higher grade zone which will be further investigated in FY-2022.

An exploration programme of $14.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on delineating resources at Sianikoui, investigating mineralised trends around the Dohoun deposit, extending the Vindaloo South mineralisation to the south along the Koho trend and investigating continuations of the Mambo resource towards the north-east. In addition, reconnaissance drilling will focus on several targets to the north-west of the Houndé mine including Tioro, Grand Espoir, Baraki and Hondjo.

Ity mine

An exploration programme of $9.0 million was initially planned for FY-2021, however given the success of the programme, $11.0 million was spent during the year consisting of 72,800 meters across 557 drillholes.

In FY-2021, exploration efforts delineated resources at the junction between Walter and Bakatouo pits, the West Flotouo deposit, and at the extension of the Le Plaque deposit. In addition, early stage drilling at the adjacent Yopleu-Legaleu target successfully intercepted mineralization.

An exploration programme of $10.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on increasing the size of resources at Yopleu-Legaleu, West Flotouo, Walter-Bakatouo, Verse Est, Colline Sud and evaluating the continuity of Daapleu Deep mineralisation. In addition, early stage drilling at the Delta Extension, Goleu and Gbampleu targets is planned.

Karma mine

During FY-2021, limited exploration work continued as part of the advanced grade control drilling programme, targeting near mine extensions to be added into the current mine plan. The focus was on the Kao North area, Rambo, GG1, Anomaly B and Kanongo.

Mana mine

An exploration programme of $8.0 million was planned for FY-2021 of which $9.1 million was spent, consisting of 59,600 meters across 459 drillholes.

In FY-2021, at Maoula the focus was placed on delineating Indicated resources and on identifying extensions. At Siou South and Nyafe, work focused on testing continuations of mineralised structures and revising geological models as part of the target generation work.

An exploration programme of $6.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on increasing resources at Maoula, Nyafe and Fofina, as well as early stage exploration at several targets along the Greenville-Wona-Kona shear zone and the Boni shear zone, including Siou NW, Tounou, Kokoi Sud, Bombouela and Doumakele. In addition, early stage exploration work will look to delineate the under explored refractory resources in the Mana area.

Sabodala-Massawa mine

An exploration programme of $13.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $12.5 million was spent comprised of 100,000 meters across 929 drillholes.

During FY-2021, exploration efforts have successfully delineated resources at Massawa Central Zone and Massawa North Zone, Sofia, Tina and Samina significantly extending the strike lengths of the existing mineralisation at all of these deposit.

An exploration programme of $15.0 million is planned for FY-2022, focused expanding on the Sofia North, Delya, Samina and Tina deposits. Further exploration work will focus on other Massawa permit targets including Bambaraya, Tiwana, Kawasara and Makana. Reconnaissance drilling is planned on the Niakafiri Extensions and Goumbati Kobokoto targets on the Sabodala permit as well.

Wahgnion mine

An exploration programme of $12.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $8.5 million was spent consisting of over 46,000 meters across 363 drillholes.

The exploration efforts in FY-2021 continued to focus on the Nogbele North and Nogbele South deposits, targeting the continuation of mineralised structures beneath and between the pits. Delineation drilling at Fourkoura, as well as reconnaissance drilling at Bassongoro, Salenka, Dagano, Muddi and Muddi Junction targets commenced in FY-2021.

An exploration programme of $9.0 million is planned for FY-2021, focused on expanding the resources at Nogbele North, Nogbele South and Fourkoura as well as delineating resources at Kassera and Ouahiri South. Reconnaissance drilling at Bozogo, Stinger and Samavogo will follow up on several high priority soil anomalies and promising reconnaissance drill intercepts.

Lafigué project

During FY-2021, the Lafigué project at the Fetekro property was the largest greenfield exploration focus with $10.0 million spent. In total, 58,100 meters of drilling were completed during the year. During FY-2021, exploration drilling was mainly focussed in the area located between the Lafigué Center and Lafigué North deposits. The results of this drilling programme successfully demonstrated the overall continuity of the mineralised system, identifying shallow, subparallel, stacked mineralised lenses that were previously located outside of the 2020 resources pit shell. In addition, the exploration programme focused on converting some of the remaining Inferred resources into Indicated resources at the Lafigué North deposit.

An exploration programme of $7.0 million is planned for FY-2022. The Lafigué deposit remains the priority at Fetekro, while the longer-term focus is on delineating several identified targets in the central and west areas of the Fetekro property, where very little exploration drilling has been completed to date. In FY-2021, approximately 4,920 meters of reconnaissance drilling was conducted on Targets 1, 2, 9 and 11 with further exploration on these and other targets to be pursued in FY-2022.

Kalana project

During FY-2021, metallurgical testwork was undertaken with samples from Kalana and Kalanako submitted for testing and the permit for the village resettlement received.

The ESIA is being finalised and DFS flow sheets are being updated to incorporate the results of the recent metallurgical testwork. The DFS is expected to be published in H2-2022.

Greenfield exploration projects

At the Woulo Woulo target on the Afema property, Endeavour completed the initial exploration programme started by Teranga, drilling 8,347 meters since the acquisition of Teranga was completed in February 2021. Further work in FY-2022 will be focused on investigating the mineralised trend at Woulo Woulo Main.

At Bantou, exploration work focussed on mapping and relogging of existing core and drill chips to refine the geologic models at the Bantou and Bantou North deposits. In FY-2022 drilling will focus on resource conversion drilling and delineating the high grade mineralisation at Bantou.

At Siguiri, an enhanced drilling program will commence in FY-2022, focusing on promising targets which were selected based on termite mound geochemistry and IP survey results conducted in H1-2021.





GROUP RESERVES AND RESOURCES

Proven and Probable (“P&P”) reserves (excluding the divested Karma mine) amounted to 17.8Moz at year-end 2021, flat compared to the previous year as the addition of new reserves at Ity, Boungou and Lafigué offset depletion, while the new discoveries made at Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa are in the process of being converted into reserves.

Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) resources (excluding the divested Karma mine) amounted to 27.5Moz at year-end 2021, up 1.0Moz over the previous year, due to discoveries made at Ity, Houndé, Sabodala-Massawa and Lafigué, as announced on 17 January 2022, which were offset by mining depletion and model updates.

Table 22: Reserve and Resource Evolution (excluding the divested Karma mine)1

In Moz on a 100% basis Dec. 31, 20212 Dec. 31, 20203 Δ 2021 vs 2020 P&P Reserves 17.8 17.9 (0.1) (1)% M&I Resources (inclusive of Reserves) 27.5 26.5 +1.0 +4% Inferred Resources 8.6 7.9 +0.7 +9%

1Excludes Reserves and Resources from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022. 2Notes available in Appendix A for the 2021 Mineral Reserves and Resources. 3For 2020 Reserves and Resource notes, please read the press release dated March 18, 2021 available on the Company’s website.

Mine reserve and resource estimates were updated to factor in mine depletion, exploration success, and updated unit costs, recovery rate, geological and geotechnical assumptions, while maintaining conservative gold price assumptions, as summarized in the below table.





Table 23: Reserve and Resource Gold Prices for Mines

Au price $/oz BOUNGOU HOUNDÉ ITY MANA SABODALA-MASSAWA WAHGNION 2021 Reserves 1,300 1,300 1,300 UG at 1,300

OP at 1,300 1,300 1,300 2020 Reserves 1,300 1,300 1,300 UG at 1,300 OP at 1,500 UG at 1,200 OP at 1,300 1,300 2021 Resources 1,500 1,500 1,8001 1,500 UG at 1,500

OP at 1,500 1,500 1,500 2020 Resources 1,500 1,500 1,8001 1,500 UG at 1,500 OP at 1,700 1,500 1,500

1Resources at the Golden Hill deposit were calculated at $1,800/oz

Detailed year-over-year reserve and resource variances are available in Appendix A, with further insights below: For Boungou, P&P reserves increased from 8.6Mt at 3.65 g/t containing 1.00Moz to 9.9Mt at 3.51 g/t containing 1.11Moz mainly due to model optimisations and the addition of near mine reserves, which was partially offset by mine depletion. M&I resources decreased from 14.4Mt at 3.32g/t containing 1.54Moz to 11.1Mt at 3.85 g/t containing 1.38Moz due to mine depletion and remodelling the resource pit shell based on updated costs. For Houndé, P&P reserves decreased from 46.3Mt at 1.74 g/t containing 2.58Moz to 47.0Mt at 1.66 g/t containing 2.51Moz mainly due to mining depletion, which was partially offset by the inclusion of additional reserves at Vindaloo North, Kari Centre and Kari Gap. M&I resources increased from 82.0Mt at 1.74 g/t containing 4.58Moz to 103.9Mt at 1.55 g/t containing 5.17Moz mainly due to the addition of maiden resources at Mambo and Vindaloo South and increased resources at Kari Centre, Kari Gap and Kari South. For Ity, P&P reserves increased from 53.9Mt at 1.58 g/t containing 2.75Moz to 63.0Mt at 1.47 g/t containing 2.98Moz due to the addition of reserves from the recently discovered resources at West Flotouo, Walter-Bakatouo and Le Plaque as well as model optimisation and reblocking to 5 by 5 by 5 meter blocks to align with the current mining method. Reserve additions were partially offset by mine depletion. M&I resources increased from 77.1Mt at 1.52 g/t containing 3.76Moz to 89.5Mt at 1.56 g/t containing 4.48Moz due to the addition of the recently discovered resources detailed in the resource update news release from 17 January 2022. For Mana, P&P reserves decreased from 14.2Mt at 3.10 g/t containing 1.42Moz to 11.5Mt at 3.14 g/t containing 1.16Moz, mainly due to mine depletion as well as updates to the underground mine model. M&I resources decreased from 45.2Mt at 2.07 g/t containing 3.01Moz to 37.6Mt at 1.89 g/t containing 2.29Moz due to mining depletion, a pit re-optimisation at the Wona open pit and Wona underground model updates. For Sabodala-Massawa P&P reserves decreased from 77.4Mt at 1.93 g/t containing 4.80Moz to 66.4Mt at 2.08 g/t containing 4.44Moz due to depletion and an increase in cut-off grade at the Sabodala deposits due to updated mining costs. The decrease was partially offset by model optimisation at Massawa Central Zone, Massawa North Zone and Delya, while new discoveries are in the process of being converted to reserves. M&I resources increased from 102.1Mt at 2.02 g/t containing 6.64Moz to 110.1Mt at 1.94 g/t containing 6.88Moz due to the addition of the recently discovered resources at Massawa Central Zone, Massawa North Zone, Sofia, Tina, Samina and Delya detailed in the resource update news release from 17 January 2022. For Wahgnion, P&P reserves decreased from 26.4Mt at 1.61 g/t containing 1.37Moz to 21.6Mt at 1.52 g/t containing 1.06Moz due to depletion and updated reserve dilution estimates. Similarly, M&I resources decreased from 44.2Mt at 1.51g/t containing 2.15Moz to 40.7Mt at 1.48 g/t containing 1.94Moz due to mining depletion.







QUALIFIED PERSONS

Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's VP Metallurgy and Process Improvement - a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

This Management Report should be read in conjunction with Endeavour Mining plc’s (“Endeavour”, the “Company”, or the “Group”) consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 which has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) (“IFRS”) or (“GAAP”) and are included in Endeavour Mining plc’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2021 and 2020 and notes thereto which has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. This Management Report is prepared as an equivalence to the Company’s Management Discussions & Analysis (“MD&A”) which is the Canadian filing requirement in accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), and includes all of the disclosures as required by NI 51-102.

This Management Report contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All figures are in United States Dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Tabular amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated. This Management Report is prepared as of 17 March 2022. Additional information relating to the Company is available, including the Company’s prospectus (available on the Company’s website at www.endeavourmining.com) and the Company’s Annual Information Form (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

1.1. OPERATIONS DESCRIPTION

Endeavour is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa and dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) under the symbol EDV on both exchanges and is quoted in the United States on the OTCQX International (symbol EDVMF). The Company’s assets include four mines (Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion) in Burkina Faso, the Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal, two development projects (Lafigue and Kalana) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. On 10 February 2021, Endeavour completed the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga”), a TSX-listed gold company which owned the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines, as well as certain development and exploration assets. On 10 March 2022, the Company completed the sale of its Karma mine in Burkina Faso.

As a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, Endeavour is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders, and the communities where it operates.

2. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Table 1: Consolidated Highlights

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating data from continuing operations Gold produced oz 398,261 315,176 1,523,788 802,971 Gold sold oz 390,047 300,622 1,566,758 808,806 Realised gold price1 $/oz 1,787 1,841 1,773 1,761 All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold 2 $/oz 915 779 883 853 Cash flow data from continuing operations Operating cash flows before working capital $ 316.4 288.6 1,166.7 628.6 Operating cash flows before working capital per share2 $/share 1.27 1.77 4.86 4.59 Operating cash flows $ 355.9 375.2 1,174.9 710.5 Operating cash flows per share2 $/share 1.43 2.30 4.89 5.18 Profit and loss data from continuing operations Revenue1 $ 697.2 553.4 2,778.1 1,424.1 Earnings from mine operations $ 201.0 218.4 890.8 489.4 Net comprehensive (loss)/earnings attributable to shareholders $ (102.8) 64.9 220.7 95.9 Basic (loss)/earnings per share attributable to shareholders $/share (0.41) 0.40 0.92 0.70 EBITDA2,3 $ 122.9 227.4 1,138.9 529.5 Adjusted EBITDA2,3 $ 371.1 329.0 1,506.3 771.2 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders2 $ 145.4 154.4 577.2 323.1 Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to shareholders2 $/share 0.58 0.95 2.40 2.36 Balance Sheet Data Cash $ 906.2 645.0 906.2 645.0 Return on capital employed (“ROCE”) 2 % 18 23 18 23 Net cash2 $ (76.2) (74.7) (76.2) (74.7) Net cash/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio2,3 : (0.05) (0.09) (0.05) (0.09)

1 Revenue and realised gold price are inclusive of the Sabodala-Massawa and Karma streams.

2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of this Management Report.

3 EBITDA is defined as Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion; LTM is defined as last twelve months.

3. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Endeavour is committed to being a responsible gold miner, creating long-term value and sharing the benefits of its operations with all its stakeholders, including employees, host communities and shareholders. As the largest gold miner in West Africa and a trusted partner, Endeavour’s operations have the potential to provide a significant positive impact on the socio-economic development of its local communities and host countries, while minimising their impact on the environment.

Environment, social and governance (“ESG”) policies, systems and practices are embedded throughout the business and the Company reports annually on its ESG performance via its Annual and Sustainability Reports. A dedicated sustainability governance structure has been established with an Environment, Sustainability and Governance Committee at board level, and an Executive Management ESG Steering Committee that it reports into.

Endeavour’s ESG strategy is centered around the three pillars of ESG, with a number of priority areas identified, which are linked to clear, measurable ESG-related executive compensation targets (as outlined in the 2021 Management Information Circular).

To maximise Endeavour’s socio-economic impact, it has identified a number of priority areas for its social investment, these are health, education, economic development and access to water and energy.

Endeavour’s environmental priorities seek to address issues of both global and local concern; addressing climate change, water stewardship, protecting biodiversity, and tackling the scourge of plastic waste, which is prevalent and problematic for its local communities.

These are supported by the third pillar, a strong governance foundation. This includes respect for human rights, delivery of zero harm, support for employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, and rigorous reporting utilising the following ESG frameworks: the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), GRI, the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMPs”), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and the Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism.

3.1. HEALTH AND SAFETY

Endeavour puts the highest priority on safe work practices and systems. The Company’s ultimate aim is to achieve “zero harm” performance. The following table shows the safety statistics for the trailing twelve months ended 31 December 2021. The Group’s lost time injury frequency rate (“LTIFR”) continues to be well below the industry benchmark.

Table 2: LTIFR1 and TRIFR2 Statistics for the Trailing Twelve Months ended 31 December 2021 4

Incident Category Fatality Lost Time Injury Total People Hours LTIFR1 TRIFR2 Boungou — 1 3,270,599 0.31 1.83 Houndé — 1 5,146,069 0.19 1.17 Ity — — 6,632,716 — 1.21 Karma — — 3,088,859 — — Mana — — 5,028,795 — 2.39 Non Operations3 — 1 4,479,436 0.22 1.12 Sabodala-Massawa4 — 3 5,630,105 0.53 3.00 Wahgnion4 — 2 6,028,306 0.33 2.16 Total — 8 39,304,885 0.20 1.57

1LTIFR = Number of LTIs in the Period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.

2Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“TRIFR”) = Number of (LTI+Fatalities+Restricted Work Injury+Medical Treated Injury+First Aid Injury) in the period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.

3 “Non Operations” includes Corporate, Kalana and Exploration.

4Data relating to the acquired Teranga entities have been included from their acquisition date.

3.2. COVID-19 RESPONSE

Since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Endeavour has focused on the well-being of its employees, contractors and local communities, while ensuring business continuity. In addition, host governments in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Mali have taken strict and pro-active measures to minimise overall exposure in their countries.

Protecting the well-being of employees, contractors, and local communities

Endeavour has implemented a range of preventative measures at all its sites, including social distancing, health screening, augmented hygiene and restricted access to sites. Commencing in Q2-2021, this included vaccination awareness campaigns across all its sites and offices. The campaign has been successful and at the end of February 2022, 97% of the entire workforce have been vaccinated.

Endeavour has donated key medical equipment and supplies to regional, community and on-site medical centres across all four countries of its projects and operations and continues to monitor the needs of its communities.

A range of community programmes have been implemented during the pandemic, including micro-credit programmes, which have helped to support people in host communities whose livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic, and e-learning programmes in Burkina Faso to facilitate access to distance learning for students.

Business continuity response plan

In early March 2020, Endeavour put in place a business continuity plan to mitigate the risks and potential impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has three levels of response:

- Level 1, which the Group is currently operating under, involves a range of preventative measures including temperature checks, restricted access to sites, social distancing, increased hygiene standards and mandatory quarantine periods for employees arriving in-country, while otherwise continuing operations as normal.

- Level 2 is designed to be initiated should COVID-19 become more prevalent in the countries in which the Group operates and involves comprehensive restrictions on movement into and out of the mines. Under these circumstances, Endeavour’s mines would be isolated, but mining operations and the shipment of gold would continue.

- Level 3 involves the full or partial suspension of mining and processing operations.



The Company’s cloud-based strategy ensures that employees who need to work from home are able to access all the relevant applications, systems and collaboration tools needed to perform their duties. In addition, the Company’s cyber security response has been updated and is constantly tracked in light of the increased cyber security risk generally observed during the pandemic.

3.3. ESG UPDATES AND PERFORMANCE

Tackling Climate Change

Being responsible stewards of the environment is critical to the Group’s long-term success. The Group has been reporting on its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2017 and Scope 3 emissions since 2019, and adopted TCFD in 2020.

In Q2-2021, Endeavour announced a Net Zero ambition by 2050 and a goal to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030. To support its 2030 goal and set out a roadmap to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, in Q3-2021, the Company commenced a detailed study of abatement opportunities at its operations across eight identified levers which is expected to be completed in Q1-2022.

To support this commitment, 25% of the FY-2021 long-term executive compensation award (vesting in 2023) was tied to the successful implementation of a carbon reduction strategy and the commissioning of at least one significant renewable energy power plant.

In addition, the Company expanded its Scope 3 emissions disclosure, working with its top 15 suppliers by spend to better understand their carbon footprint.

For FY-2021, the Group’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions were 853,151 tonnes of CO2-equivalent (“tCO2-e”), an increase over FY-2020 due to the increase in its portfolio of operating assets, consequently its emissions intensity per ounce of gold was 0.54tCO2-e, a 12% increase compared to 0.48tCO2-e in 2020. Scope 3 emissions were 226,883tCO2-e, an increase over FY-2020, due to the expanded asset portfolio as well as an increase in the categories of Scope 3 that have been disclosed.

The Responsible Gold Mining Principles

The RGMPs were launched by the World Gold Council, the industry body responsible for stimulating and sustaining demand for gold, to reflect the commitment of the world’s leading gold producers to responsible mining. The RGMPs provide a comprehensive ESG reporting framework that sets out clear expectations as to what constitutes responsible gold mining to help provide confidence to investors, supply chain participants and ultimately, consumers.

The RGMPs consist of ten umbrella principles and fifty-one detailed principles that cover key ESG themes. During FY-2021, Endeavour continued to progress implementation of the RGMPs, working towards full conformance, with external assurance at both corporate and site-level by September 2022 for its legacy assets, the Ity and Hounde mines, as per the Council’s three-year timeframe. For the acquired SEMAFO and Teranga mines, Endeavour has three years to conform from the date of acquisition.

In FY-2020, Endeavour received external assurance on seven RGMPs, the details of which are included in the Company’s 2020 Sustainability Report, available at www.endeavourmining.com .

4. OPERATIONS REVIEW

The following tables summarises operating results for the three months and year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.

4.1. Operational Review Summary

Q4-2021 consolidated production from continuing operations amounted to 398,261 ounces, an increase of 83,085 ounces or 26% compared to Q4-2020. Group production increased due to the inclusion of Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines which were acquired on 10 February 2021, partially offset by lower production at Houndé, Boungou, Mana and Karma who all had strong comparative quarters. Group AISC from continuing operations increased by 17% or $136 per ounce due to higher capital expenditure and higher operating cost at existing mines and the inclusion of Wahgnion, partially offset by the inclusion of the lower cost Sabodala-Massawa mine due to more ounces sold.

FY-2021 consolidated production from continuing operations increased by 720,817 ounces or 90%, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Teranga, a TSX-listed gold mining company which owned the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines, on 10 February 2021 as well as the benefit of the full year of operations of the ex-SEMAFO Inc (“SEMAFO”) assets, Mana and Boungou which were acquired on 1 July 2020. AISC for all operations increased by $12 per ounce or 1% to $885 per ounce due to increased AISC per ounce at the Mana mine as a result of increased underground mining costs and at the Boungou mine due to increased sustaining capital and higher unit processing costs. The increase in AISC was slightly offset by the inclusion of the lower cost Sabodala-Massawa mine during the year.

Table 3: Group Production

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 (All amounts in oz, on a 100% basis) Boungou1 34,927 63,939 174,320 94,165 Houndé 77,260 101,367 293,155 276,709 Ity 59,969 60,547 271,832 212,812 Karma 20,465 27,901 87,662 98,185 Mana1 53,840 61,422 204,507 121,100 Sabodala-Massawa2 104,563 — 345,280 — Wahgnion2 47,237 — 147,032 — PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 398,261 315,176 1,523,788 802,971 Agbaou3 — 28,379 12,575 105,092 GROUP PRODUCTION 398,261 343,555 1,536,363 908,063

1Included for the post acquisition period commencing 1 July 2020.

2Included for the post acquisition period commencing 10 February 2021.

3Divested on 1 March, 2021.

Table 4: Group All-In Sustaining Costs1

(All amounts in US$/oz) THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Boungou2 825 534 801 609 Houndé 874 612 843 837 Ity 854 1,055 836 807 Karma 1,300 1,132 1,193 1,005 Mana2 1,116 803 1,026 853 Sabodala-Massawa3 592 — 645 — Wahgnion3 1,066 — 994 — Corporate G&A 48 28 32 29 AISC1 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 915 779 883 853 Agbaou4 — 1,068 1,132 1,027 GROUP AISC1 915 803 885 873

1This is a non-GAAP measure.

2Included for the post acquisition period commencing 1 July 2020.

3Included for the post acquisition period commencing 10 February 2021.

4Divested on 1 March 2021.

4.2. Boungou Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 5: Boungou Key Performance Indicators1

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 301 335 1,437 459 Tonnes of waste mined kt 3,993 1,905 25,002 2,075 Tonnes of ore milled kt 352 333 1,352 641 Average gold grade milled g/t 3.36 6.92 4.07 5.10 Recovery rate % 94.8 96.0 95.4 95.0 Gold produced oz 34,927 63,939 174,320 94,165 Gold sold oz 33,817 65,371 170,936 100,782 Realised gold price $/oz 1,792 1,857 1,783 1,864 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ 60.6 121.4 304.7 187.9 Operating expenses $ (22.5) (37.6) (104.7) (89.1) Royalties $ (3.8) (7.4) (18.5) (11.5) Non-cash operating expenses2 $ — 11.3 4.4 40.9 Total Cash Cost3 $ (26.3) (33.7) (118.8) (59.7) Sustaining capital3 $ (1.6) (1.2) (18.1) (1.7) Total All-in Sustaining Costs3 $ (27.9) (34.9) (136.9) (61.4) Non-sustaining capital3 $ (9.0) (1.1) (22.9) (1.9) Total All-in Costs3 $ (36.9) (36.0) (159.8) (63.3) Cash cost per ounce sold3 $/oz 778 516 695 592 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold3 $/oz 825 534 801 609

1 Analysis of operations is only for the period after its acquisition by Endeavour on 1 July 2020.

2 Non-cash operating expenses relates to the reversal in the period of the fair value adjustment of inventory on hand at the acquisition date.

3 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

4 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020 insights

Production significantly decreased due to lower average grade processed as ore was sourced from the West Pit relative to Q4-2020 where the plant feed was mainly sourced from higher grade stockpiles and available ore as Boungou had been on care and maintenance.

- Total tonnes mined increased significantly due to increased contractor mining fleet availability and utilisation compared to Q4-2020 where mining activity was ramping up. In Q4-2021, ore mined was solely sourced from the West Pit Phase 2 while pre-stripping continued in the East Pit.

- Tonnes milled increased due to higher throughput rates driven by effective fragmentation and processing of crushed ore stockpiles allowing for a more stable ore feed.

- Processed grade significantly decreased due to the ore sourced from the West Pit Phase 2 compared to the prior period where there was immediate access to higher grade areas and stockpiles following the restart of mining activities.



- Total tonnes mined increased significantly due to increased contractor mining fleet availability and utilisation compared to Q4-2020 where mining activity was ramping up. In Q4-2021, ore mined was solely sourced from the West Pit Phase 2 while pre-stripping continued in the East Pit. - Tonnes milled increased due to higher throughput rates driven by effective fragmentation and processing of crushed ore stockpiles allowing for a more stable ore feed. - Processed grade significantly decreased due to the ore sourced from the West Pit Phase 2 compared to the prior period where there was immediate access to higher grade areas and stockpiles following the restart of mining activities. AISC increased due to the significant decrease in gold sold volumes in Q4-2021 compared to Q4-2020. Costs increased in absolute terms primarily as the mining contractor was still ramping up in Q4-2020, this was partially offset by a decrease in the underlying unit rates for mining, processing and G&A in Q4-2021.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $1.6 million mainly related to the third TSF wall raise and capital spares and equipment for the processing plant .

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $9.0 million related to pre-stripping at the East pit.

FY-2021 v FY-2020 Insights

FY-2021 production of 174koz was slightly below the guided 180 - 200 koz range as a result of lower processed grades due to accelerated mining of high grade ore in Q4-2020 upon restarting of the mining operations. AISC of $801 per ounce was in line with the outlook provided in Q3-2021, which stated that AISC is expected to continue to trend above the guided $690 - 740 per ounce range as a result of higher fuel prices and increased security costs.

FY-2021 production was significantly above FY-2020 due to consolidating a full year of operations and the restart of mining at Boungou in Q4-2020.

- Total tonnes mined is due to having a full year of operations in FY-2021 following the restart of full mining activities in Q4-2020, the benefit of commissioning additional mining equipment during Q1-2021, and the benefit of mining on the top benches in the new phase of the West pit, which have a shorter haul and associated efficiencies. Pre-stripping activities in the East pit have been ongoing since Q1-2021 and it is planned to expose ore for mining in early FY-2022. Ore mined in FY-2021 was sourced from the West pit.

- Tonnes milled in 2021 has benefitted from crushing circuit de-bottlenecking initiatives to improve the size distribution of the material with a flow on improvement of the throughput rate in the milling circuit.

- Average milled grade is lower as 2020 benefitted from the processing of higher grade stockpiles built up during FY-2019 and access to higher grade ore zones upon the restart of mining activities, which have since been depleted.



- Total tonnes mined is due to having a full year of operations in FY-2021 following the restart of full mining activities in Q4-2020, the benefit of commissioning additional mining equipment during Q1-2021, and the benefit of mining on the top benches in the new phase of the West pit, which have a shorter haul and associated efficiencies. Pre-stripping activities in the East pit have been ongoing since Q1-2021 and it is planned to expose ore for mining in early FY-2022. Ore mined in FY-2021 was sourced from the West pit. - Tonnes milled in 2021 has benefitted from crushing circuit de-bottlenecking initiatives to improve the size distribution of the material with a flow on improvement of the throughput rate in the milling circuit. - Average milled grade is lower as 2020 benefitted from the processing of higher grade stockpiles built up during FY-2019 and access to higher grade ore zones upon the restart of mining activities, which have since been depleted. AISC of $801 per ounce was higher than FY-2020, as the prior year period benefitted from the processing of higher grade ore after the re-start of mining operations, while FY-2021 included an increase in sustaining capital, as well as higher unit processing cost due to high power generation cost driven by higher fuel prices.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $18.1 million, increased significantly from the $1.7 million incurred in FY-2020, related primarily to waste capitalisation in the West pit and the commencement of the third TSF wall raise. There was minimal activity in FY-2020 as explained above.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $22.9 million also increased significantly from the $1.9 million incurred in FY-2020 related to pre-stripping at the East pit which is only due to start producing ore in early FY-2022.

There were no interruptions in operations and supply procurement during FY-2021 due to management’s focus on security and logistics enhancements at the Boungou mine following the restart of operations in Q4-2020.

The Group recognised an impairment of the Boungou mine for a total of $246.3 million, of which $31.9 million related to the goodwill which had been recognised on acquisition. The impairment was driven by a revised life of mine plan which reflects the increased operating costs, lower than expected production and processed grades, and a decrease in the estimated resource to reserve conversion and exploration potential surrounding the Boungou mine.

2022 Outlook

Boungou is expected to produce between 130—140koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of between $900—1,000/oz.

Mining activities in H1-2022 will focus on waste stripping and ore extraction from the East pit in addition to waste stripping in Phase 3 of the West pit. In H2-2022, stripping activities will continue in both pits, while ore will be sourced mainly from the West pit. Due to the flat dipping nature of the orebody, progressive backfilling activity will be undertaken in mined out areas of the pit which is expected to benefit mining costs and ultimately rehabilitation costs. Mill throughput is expected to remain broadly consistent with the FY-2021 performance while grades are expected to decline in line with the life of mine schedule.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from approximately $18.1 million in 2021 to $15.0 million in FY-2022 mainly due to the conclusion of Phase 2 waste stripping at the West pit in FY-2022.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease to approximately $19.0 million in FY-2022 compared to $22.9 million in FY-2021, with FY-2022 spend primarily relating to a significant cut back at the East pit.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $7.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $5.4 million was spent consisting of 25,700 meters of drilling across 280 drillholes. Exploration efforts were focused on delineating near mine targets including Natougou Northwest, Boungou Northwest and Boungou North.

At Natougou Northwest, drilling delineated a zone of higher-grade mineralisation trending north to northwest that remains open towards the Boungou North and Boungou Northwest targets. In FY-2022, drilling will focus on evaluating the targets along this trend.

At Boungou North and Northwest, drilling demonstrated promising initial results, identifying the continuation of the Boungou shear zone, down plunge.

An exploration programme of $4.0 million is planned for FY-2022 with drilling focused on expanding the footprints and defining resources at Natougou Northwest, Boungou North, and Boungou Northwest. In addition, reconnaissance drilling to the north of Boungou will follow up on geochemical and geophysical anomalies at the Osaanpalo and Tawori targets.

4.3. Houndé Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 6: Houndé Key Performance Indicators

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 777 2,120 4,397 5,324 Tonnes of waste mined kt 11,520 8,621 45,520 38,171 Tonnes milled kt 1,226 1,117 4,622 4,228 Average gold grade milled g/t 2.05 3.06 2.13 2.21 Recovery rate % 93.7 94.0 92.0 93.0 Gold produced oz 77,260 101,367 293,155 276,709 Gold sold oz 73,340 101,512 292,579 277,887 Realised gold price $/oz 1,797 1,865 1,785 1,778 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ 131.8 189.3 522.3 494.0 Operating expenses $ (40.7) (40.8) (161.9) (156.6) Royalties $ (9.5) (14.1) (35.7) (38.8) Total Cash Cost1 $ (50.2) (54.9) (197.6) (195.4) Sustaining capital1 $ (13.9) (7.2) (49.1) (37.1) Total All-In Sustaining Costs1 $ (64.1) (62.1) (246.7) (232.5) Non-sustaining capital1 $ (6.8) (4.8) (17.1) (19.7) Total All-in Costs1 $ (70.9) (66.9) (263.8) (252.2) Cash cost per ounce sold1 $/oz 684 541 675 703 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold1 $/oz 874 612 843 837

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

2 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020 insights

Production decreased in Q4-2021 due to the lower grade milled, partially offset by higher tonnes milled, relative to the strong performance in Q4-2020 .

Tonnes of ore mined decreased due to the focus on waste stripping at Kari Pump as pre-stripping activities at the high grade Kari West continued. Ore was primarily sourced from the Kari Pump deposit and supplemented by fresh ore from the Vindaloo Centre and Main with first ore from Kari West. Tonnes milled increased due to the higher throughput rate that resulted from a higher proportion of oxide ore in the blend and increased plant availability. Average gold grade milled decreased in Q4-2021 due to lower grade ore available from the Vindaloo Main and Centre pits, compared to Q4-2020.

AISC increased due to the lower ounces sold compared to Q4-2020 in addition to higher operational cost for mining and maintenance as a result of the higher tonnes moved and higher sustaining capital.

Sustaining capital of $13.9 million is related to waste capitalisation at the Vindaloo Main and Kari Pump pits and fleet re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital of $6.8 million is primarily related to the costs associated with the development of the Kari West pit and new mining fleet acquired.

FY-2021 vs FY-2020 Insights

Production for FY-2021 totalled 293koz, beating the guided 230-250koz range driven by mining efficiencies at the Kari area pits, which enabled access to greater volumes of high grade oxide ore. AISC amounted to $843/oz, well below the guided $865-895/oz due to the benefit of higher production.

Production increased compared to FY-2020 due to higher throughput as a greater proportion of oxide ore from Kari Pump was milled. This was partially offset by slightly lower grades and recoveries.

Tonnes of ore mined decreased mainly due to the higher grade ore being mined from Kari Pump which was blended with stockpiled ore and enabled an increased focus on waste stripping at Vindaloo Main, Vindaloo Centre, Kari Pump and Kari West during FY-2021. Mining was completed at both the Bouéré and Vindaloo Centre pits during FY-2021.

Tonnes milled increased as mill throughput improved due to the higher proportion of oxide ore from the Kari Pump pit.

Average gold grade milled decreased marginally due to the increased throughout with higher grade oxide ore blended with lower grade stockpiled fresh ore .

AISC remained broadly consistent with the prior year with the impact of higher fuel costs being offset by more gold sold in the year. Mining and processing unit rates remain well controlled and benefitted from increased production rates and consequently were consistent with FY-2020.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $49.1 million, an increase from $37.1 million relative to FY-2020, related primarily to waste capitalisation at Vindaloo Main and Kari Pump in addition to fleet re-builds and upgrades.

Non-sustaining capital of $17.1 million, slightly lower than $19.7 million in FY-2020, primarily related to Kari West infrastructure and establishment costs including land compensation, sterilisation drilling, infrastructure and initial waste stripping capitalisation.

2022 Outlook

Following a record 2021 performance, Houndé is expected to produce between 260—275koz in 2022 at AISC of $875—925/oz.

Mining activities in 2022 will focus on Vindaloo Main, Kari Pump and Kari West pits. In H1-2022, ore will primarily be mined from Kari Pump, supplemented by Vindaloo Main, while stripping is underway at Kari West. In H2-2022, ore will be mined from Kari Pump and Kari West, once stripping for this phase has been completed. Processing throughput and recoveries are expected to decline slightly in 2022 due to changes in the ore blend.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $49.1 million in FY-2021 to approximately $44.0 million in FY-2022, with FY-2022 expenditure relating mainly to waste extraction and fleet re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to remain broadly consistent with the $17.1 million in FY-2021 at approximately $18.0 million in FY-2022. The FY-2022 expenditures are mainly related to waste stripping, resettlement and associated mine infrastructure in the Kari area and completion of a TSF wall raise.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $7.0 million was initially planned for FY-2021, however given the exploration success during the year, $13.9 million was spent, consisting of 75,300 meters across 668 drillholes. The exploration efforts were focused on Mambo (14km to the north-east of the processing plant), Vindaloo South, Vindaloo Deeps and the Kari area; including Kari Centre, Kari Gap and Kari South.

During FY-2021, exploration efforts delineated a maiden Indicated resource for Mambo, increased resources at the Kari Center-Gap-South area, and identified an initial maiden resource at the Vindaloo South target. Scout drilling beneath the southern end of the Vindaloo main pit identified a southward plunging higher grade zone which will be further investigated in FY-2022

An exploration programme of $14.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on delineating resources at Sianikoui, investigating mineralised trends around the Dohoun deposit, extending the Vindaloo South mineralisation to the south along the Koho trend and investigating continuations of the Mambo resource towards the north-east. In addition, reconnaissance drilling will focus on several targets to the north-west of the Houndé mine including Tioro, Grand Espoir, Baraki and Hondjo.

4.4. Ity Gold Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Table 7: Ity CIL Key Performance Indicators

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 2,234 2,660 7,906 8,571 Tonnes of waste mined kt 4,390 3,886 17,044 14,898 Tonnes milled kt 1,624 1,456 6,248 5,353 Average gold grade milled g/t 1.50 1.72 1.67 1.57 Recovery rate % 77.1 76.0 80.0 79.0 Gold produced oz 59,969 60,547 271,832 212,812 Gold sold oz 57,963 50,983 279,226 208,121 Realised gold price $/oz 1,801 1,863 1,789 1,749 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ 104.4 95.0 499.6 363.9 Operating expenses $ (37.6) (45.1) (181.8) (139.3) Royalties $ (5.8) (5.4) (27.5) (19.8) Total Cash Cost1 $ (43.4) (50.5) (209.3) (159.1) Sustaining capital1 $ (6.1) (3.3) (24.0) (8.9) Total All-in Sustaining Costs1 $ (49.5) (53.8) (233.3) (168.0) Non-sustaining capital1 $ (10.9) (12.0) (35.3) (37.4) Total All-in Costs1 $ (60.4) (65.8) (268.6) (205.4) Cash cost per ounce sold1 $/oz 749 991 750 764 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold1 $/oz 854 1,055 836 807

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

2 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020 insights

Production was in line with Q4-2020 with higher throughput as well as slightly improved recovery rates partially offset by lower average grade milled .

Tonnes ore mined decreased due to the greater focus on waste stripping at Ity and Bakatuou pits. Ore was mainly sourced from Daapleu in Q4-2021 with Colline Sud, Walter, Le Plaque, Flotouo and the historic heap leach waste dumps providing supplemental ore allowing greater operational flexibility. Tonnes milled increased and continued to perform above nameplate due to continued use of the surge bin for supplemental feed despite a higher proportion of transitional and fresh ore being processed. Average milled headgrade decreased due to the relative mix of ore feed from lower grade sources including the supplemental ore sources including the Floutouo dump . Recovery rates remained broadly flat compared to Q4-2020

AISC per ounce decreased primarily due to the higher gold sales in Q4-2021 (10koz were poured but not sold in Q4-2020), offset by higher sustaining capital.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $6.1 million related primarily to waste stripping at the Ity, Bakatouo and Walter pits as well as dewatering equipment and borehole drilling, pit slope monitoring equipment and various other capital replacements .

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $10.9 million included the construction of the pre-leach and tank spargers, Le Plaque haul road and waste dump sterilisation drilling, TSF wall buttressing and TSF cell 2 sterilisation drilling.

FY-2021 vs FY-2020 Insights

Production in FY-2021 totalled 272koz which was above the guided 230-250koz range driven by a combination of higher throughput and grade. AISC of $836/oz was in line with the guided range of $800-850/oz. Production increased compared to FY-2020 as a result of an increase in throughput due to improvements in plant operating and maintenance strategies and continued use of the surge bin to provide supplemental oxide ore to the plant. Tonnes of ore mined decreased on account of higher grade ore available from the Daapleu and Bakatouo pits compared to FY-2020, supplemented with high grade ore from Le Plaque towards the end of the year. Mining was spread across a number of pits including Bakatouo, Daapleu and Colline Sud, the two long term stockpiles of Heap Dump and Verse Ouest and saw the commencement of mining at Walter, Le Plaque and Flotouo pits, which provided greater operational flexibility. In May 2021, Ity successfully transitioned to contract mining. Tonnes milled increased due to higher mill utilisation and the supplemental processing of oxide ore through the surge bin. Average gold grade milled increased due to the higher grade ore sourced from Bakatouo and Daapleu pits.

AISC per ounce increased compared to the prior year due to less ore stockpiling and increased sustaining capital that mainly related to waste stripping at the Ity, Bakatouo, Walter and Colline Sud pits.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $24.0 million was significantly higher than the $8.9 million incurred in FY-2020. FY-2021 sustaining capital expenditures included $15.8 million of waste capital primarily at the Ity, Bakatouo, Walter and Colline Sud pits, in addition to dewatering infrastructure at Bakatouo and various other stay in business capital projects.

Non-sustaining capital expenditures of $35.3 million was broadly in line with the $37.4 million incurred in FY-2020. FY-2021 non-sustaining capital expenditures primarily related to Le Plaque infrastructure including the haul road construction and sterilisation drilling, TSF construction including wall buttressing, as well as the construction of a pre-leach and tank spargers to improve processing recovery.

During Q2-2021, Ity transitioned from owner mining to contract mining with Societe de Forage et des Travaux Publics (“SFTP”), a local contractor who is already performing contract mining services at our Karma and Boungou mines. As a part of the transition, the mining fleet at Ity was sold to SFTP for a consideration of approximately $24.2 million, $14.1 million of which was received during Q4-2021 with the balance expected in FY-2022.

2022 Outlook

Ity is expected to produce between 255—270koz in 2022 at an AISC of between $850—900/oz.

Ore will be mined from Le Plaque, Daapleu, Ity, Bakatouo, Walter, and Colline Sud pits and supplemented by historical ore sources including Verse Ouest stockpile and the spent Heap 2 dump. In H1-2022, mining at the current phase of Daapleu is expected to be completed, with increased contributions expected from Le Plaque and higher grade ore coming from the Walter pit in H2-2022.

Ore tonnes processed are expected to remain fairly constant throughout the year, however grades are expected to decline in H2-2022 as feed material moves away from Daapleu. The decline in grade is expected to be partially offset by increased recoveries associated with increased oxide ore sourced from Le Plaque and from the addition of the pre-leach tank. Average processed grade for the year is expected to be consistent with FY-2021.

Sustaining capital is expected to amount to $20.0 million in FY-2022 compared to $24 million in FY-2021. The FY-2022 sustaining capital relates mainly to capitalised waste.

Non-sustaining capital is expected to decrease from $35.3 million in FY-2021 to approximately $29.0 million in FY-2022, with non-sustaining capital in FY-2022 relating to processing plant enhancements, land compensation, and the stage 4 TSF raise.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $9.0 million was initially planned for FY-2021, however given the success of the programme, $11.0 million was spent during the year consisting of 72,800 meters across 557 drillholes.

In FY-2021, exploration efforts delineated resources at the junction between Walter and Bakatouo pits, the West Flotouo deposit, and at the extension of the Le Plaque deposit. In addition, early stage drilling at the adjacent Yopleu-Legaleu target successfully intercepted mineralization.

An exploration programme of $10.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on increasing the size of resources at Yopleu-Legaleu, West Flotouo, Walter-Bakatouo, Verse Est, Colline Sud and evaluating the continuity of Daapleu Deep mineralisation. In addition, early stage drilling at the Delta Extension, Goleu and Gbampleu targets is planned.

4.5. Mana Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 8: Mana Key Performance Indicators1

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined - open pit kt 529 435 2,025 900 Tonnes of waste mined - open pit kt 2,166 8,792 21,504 14,742 Tonnes ore mined - underground kt 180 215 838 412 Tonnes of waste mined - underground kt 89 165 301 281 Tonnes of ore milled kt 651 629 2,593 1,222 Average gold grade milled g/t 2.75 3.33 2.65 3.38 Recovery rate % 92.7 90.0 91.4 92.0 Gold produced oz 53,840 61,422 204,507 121,100 Gold sold oz 52,339 55,897 211,424 123,703 Realised gold price $/oz 1,796 1,878 1,789 1,884 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ 94.0 105.0 378.2 233.0 Operating expenses $ (49.6) (33.5) (179.5) (86.2) Royalties $ (6.4) (7.5) (25.2) (15.2) Non-cash operating expenses2 $ — (0.4) 0.4 4.1 Total Cash Cost3 $ (56.0) (41.4) (204.3) (97.3) Sustaining capital3 $ (2.4) (3.5) (12.6) (8.2) Total All-in Sustaining Costs3 $ (58.4) (44.9) (216.9) (105.5) Non-sustaining capital3 $ (6.9) (17.6) (63.3) (27.6) Total All-in Costs3 $ (65.3) (62.5) (280.2) (133.1) Cash cost per ounce sold3 $/oz 1,070 741 966 787 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold3 $/oz 1,116 803 1,026 853

1 Analysis of operations is only for the period after its acquisition by Endeavour on 1 July 2020.

2 Non-cash operating expenses relates to the reversal in the period of the fair value adjustment of inventory on hand at the acquisition date.

3 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

4 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020 insights

Production decreased despite the increase in tonnes of ore milled and higher recoveries, due to the lower grades from the Wona South Stage 2 and 3 pit as well as lower grade from the Siou underground. Open pit tonnes of ore mined increased in line with plan Total underground ore tonnes mined was lower than Q4-2020 in line with a 60kt per month plan Tonnes milled increased due to processing of softer ore from the Wona South pit compared to the Wona North pit. The average processed grade decreased as expected due to lower open pit grades mined from the Wona South pit. Recovery rates increased due to the improved recoveries from Wona South ore in the blend.

AISC was higher due to higher open pit unit mining costs and lower waste development capitalised as non-sustaining compared to Q4-2020. This was offset by lower processing costs due to optimisation of reagent consumption and reduction in power costs via improved efficiencies of power plant and use of national grid power.

Sustaining capital of $2.4 million is related to underground development to create new stoping levels.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $6.9 million was mainly related to waste capitalisation, activities related to the preparation of the Wona underground portals and the TSF raise.

FY-2021 v FY-2020 Insights

FY-2021 production totalled 205koz, significantly beating the guided 170-190koz range due to improved performance in mining of the Wona South open pit providing higher than planned feed to the processing plant and higher plant availability and throughput. This was partially offset by the lower grade. The AISC amounted to $1,026/oz achieving the guided $975-$1,050/oz range.

FY-2021 production increased by 83koz over FY-2020 due to the benefit of consolidating a full year of operations, strong plant performance and increased underground tonnes mined. Open pit ore tonnes mined during the year were mainly sourced from the Wona South stage 2 and 3 following the completion of mining at Wona North stage 3 during Q1-2021. Underground operations achieved strong performance for the full year delivering 838 thousand tonnes of ore mainly from longhole stopes, with capital and ore development largely completed by the end of the year. Following a full review of mining plans at Mana, development commenced at Wona underground in Q4-2021 which will see the mine transition to ore feed being sourced predominately from underground operations for the next few years. The plant continued to perform reliably with tonnes milled and throughput rates benefitting from the softer ore characteristics and effective blasting of Wona South pit material which resulted in the strong plant throughput. The average milled grade was lower due to a much lower grade mined in the Wona South pit compared to the Wona North in the previous year, coupled with lower average stope and development grades mined at Siou.

AISC increased by $173/oz primarily due to higher underground mining costs due to increased stope production requiring a combination of increased cable bolting for stope brow support and cemented rock fill, which was partially offset by lower open pit mining costs due to slightly lower tonnes mined.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $12.6 million in FY-2021, an increase from the $8.2 million in FY-2020, were related to underground development, heavy mobile equipment and power plant.

Non-sustaining capital of $63.3 million, an increase on the $27.6 million incurred in FY-2020, mainly relates to Wona open pit waste capitalisation, Siou exploration drilling for resource extension, Wona underground development and associated infrastructure which has been brought forward into FY-2021 and the TSF stage 4 raise.

2022 Outlook

Following a strong out-performance in FY-2021, Mana is expected to produce between 170—190koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $1,000—1,100/oz.

Mining at Wona open pit is expected to conclude at the end of H1-2022, while in H2-2022 mill feed is expected to be sourced primarily from Siou underground whilst development progresses at Wona underground where stope production is expected to commence in late FY-2022. Siou underground is largely developed and stope production is expected to be consistent throughout the year, though grade will vary depending on the stopes in production. Mining at the Maoula satellite pit, which was initially expected to commence in late H2-2022, is being considered to start earlier than planned. Mill throughout is expected to be lower in H2-2022 following the transition away from the Wona open pit. This is expected to be partially offset by supplemental feed from stockpiles and from Wona underground development in H2-2022 as well as slightly higher grades from Siou underground, while recovery rates are expected to remain strong.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $12.6 million in FY-2021 to approximately $7.0 million in FY-2022, with expenditure relating mainly to plant maintenance and equipment re-builds. Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be flat over FY-2021 at approximately $40.0 million in FY-2022, with expenditure relating mainly to the Wona underground development and associated infrastructure as well as Maoula infrastructure and a TSF wall raise.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $8.0 million was planned for FY-2021 of which $9.1 million was spent, consisting of 59,600 meters across 459 drillholes.

In FY-2021, at Maoula the focus was placed on delineating Indicated resources and on identifying extensions. At Siou South and Nyafe, work focused on testing continuations of mineralised structures and revising geological models as part of the target generation work.

An exploration programme of $6.0 million is planned for FY-2022, with drilling focused on increasing resources at Maoula, Nyafe and Fofina, as well as early stage exploration at several targets along the Greenville-Wona-Kona shear zone and the Boni shear zone, including Siou NW, Tounou, Kokoi Sud, Bombouela and Doumakele. In addition, early stage exploration work will look to delineate the under explored refractory resources in the Mana area.

4.6. Sabodala-Massawa Gold Mine, Senegal

Table 9: Sabodala-Massawa Key Performance Indicators1

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 1,719 — 6,603 — Tonnes of waste mined kt 11,070 — 34,330 — Tonnes milled kt 1,081 — 3,777 — Average gold grade milled g/t 3.41 — 3.19 — Recovery rate % 89.7 — 89.7 — Gold produced oz 104,563 — 345,280 — Gold sold oz 106,768 — 365,331 — Realised gold price2 $/oz 1,774 — 1,757 — Financial Data ($'000) Revenue2 $ 189.4 — 641.9 — Operating expenses $ (39.4) — (209.2) — Royalties $ (10.5) — (35.9) — Non-cash operating expenses3 $ 1.0 — 59.7 — Total Cash Cost4 $ (48.9) — (185.4) — Sustaining capital4 $ (14.3) — (50.3) — Total All-In Sustaining Costs4 $ (63.2) — (235.7) — Non-sustaining capital4 $ (14.1) — (34.0) — Total All-in Costs4 $ (77.3) — (269.7) — Cash cost per ounce sold4 $/oz 458 — 507 — Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold4 $/oz 592 — 645 —

1 Analysis of operations is only for the period after its acquisition by Endeavour on 10 February 2021.

2 Revenue and realised gold price are inclusive of the Sabodala-Massawa stream.

3 Non-cash operating expenses relates to the reversal in the period of the fair value adjustment of inventory on hand at the acquisition date.

4 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

5 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 Insights

Strong production of 105koz due to a high throughput rate and average gold grade milled as well as stable recovery rate. Total tonnes mined reflected the combination of favourable mining conditions and additional equipment availability despite the higher proportion of fresh material mined at Sofia North. Waste stripping at the Sofia North pit to provide access to good grades to offer more optionality in future mining. Mining also re-started at the Sabodala pit with mostly waste mined in Q4-2021. Ore was mainly sourced from the Sofia Main and Sofia North pits on the Massawa lease. Tonnes milled reflected the continued high mill availability and relative high proportion of fresh ore introduced to the mill preventing mill chutes and screens becoming blocked. Ore tonnes milled comprised mainly fresh ore from the Sofia Main pit, supplemented by a combination of fresh and oxide material from Sofia North. Average processed grades reflected the processing of high grade fresh material sourced from Sofia Main, supplemented by oxide ore.

AISC of $592 per ounce was low and tracking below the lower end of the guidance due to sustaining capital timing and ounces sold from the higher grade Sofia Main material fed.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $14.3 million was related to purchases of additional dump trucks and a front end loader, planned HME fleet re-builds and waste capitalisation at the Sabodala and Sofia North pits.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $14.1 million mostly related to the relocation activities of the Sabodala village and infrastructure developments at Massawa.

FY-2021 Insights

FY-2021 production, which comprises the period commencing on 10 February 2021, amounted to 345koz, beating the guided 310—330koz range, while AISC amounted to $645/oz, ahead of the guided $690—740/oz range, due to strong performance driven by higher throughput at higher grades. Total tonnes mined increased in the second half of the year with the recommissioning of Shovel #1 which enabled mining to recommence in the Sabodala pit, in parallel with mining of the Sofia Main and North pits. Infrastructure establishment to the Massawa CZ pit was well underway by the end of the year, including advanced grade control drilling, in order for mining to commence in early FY-2022. Ore was mainly sourced from the Sofia Main and Sofia North pits during the year, supplemented by ore from Golouma West and Kourouloulou pits which were completed in Q1-2021. Tonnes milled were mainly fresh ore from the Sofia Main pit while the oxide blend was sourced from the Sofia North pit throughout the year and supplemented by oxide from Golouma West during Q1-2021. The average milled grade for the period benefited from the processing of fresh high grade ore from the Sofia Main pit.

AISC of $645 per ounce is below the lower end of the guided range primarily due to the higher gold sold volumes in the year and ongoing effective cost management.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $50.3 million related to purchases of additional mining equipment, a TSF raise and waste capitalisation at Sabodala, Sofia North and Sofia Main pits.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $34.0 million related to the relocation activities of the Sabodala village which is expected to complete in early FY-2022, as well as the new Massawa haul road and infrastructure developments at the Massawa permit mining areas, which will continue into FY-2022 to support the build-up of operations from the long-term Massawa pits.

Growth capital amounted to $30.5 million and included expenditure on the Phase 1 upgrades, improvements to the Massawa camp to house the mining crews, purchase of equipment for Phase 1 and 2 construction and Phase 2 study costs

2022 Outlook

Sabodala-Massawa is expected to produce between 360—375koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $675—725/oz.

Ore is expected to be sourced primarily from the Massawa Central Zone and North Zone pits in FY-2022. The Massawa Central Zone pit will be mined from the start of the year, whilst the Massawa North Zone pit is expected to commence mid-year. Mining of the Sofia North pit is expected to continue for the entire year though the mined grade is expected to be lower than the Massawa Central Zone and Massawa North Zone pits. Mining of the Sabodala pit will continue throughout the year, focussed on the pit cutback, with some supplemental low grade fresh ore expected in H1-2022. Processed grades are expected to decline compared to FY-2021, particularly in H1-2022 due to lower grade Sofia North feed, while mill throughput rates and recovery rates are expected to remain similar.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to increase from approximately $50.3 million in FY-2021 (only the consolidated post acquisition portion) to $63.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to capitalised waste, fleet re-builds and continued investment in new mining equipment. Non-sustaining capital expenditure in FY-2022 is expected to remain flat at approximately $34.0 million, with FY-2022 capital expenditures related mainly to the ongoing construction of the new Sabodala village and associated relocation costs plus infrastructure and establishment works for the Massawa pits.

Growth capital expenditure is expected to be $3.0 million for the completion of the new leach tank at the Sabodala-Massawa plant and the overhead powerline to Massawa. Following the completion of the DFS for the Sabodala-Massawa Phase 2 expansion in late Q1-2022, further detail on the growth capital spend for the project will be provided.

Plant Expansion

The Massawa deposit is being integrated into the Sabodala mine through a two-phased approach, as outlined in the 2020 pre-feasibility study (“PFS”). Phase 1 of the plant expansion, which was completed in Q4-2021, will facilitate processing of an increased proportion of high grade, free-milling Massawa ore through the existing Sabodala processing plant.

Phase 2 of the expansion will add an additional processing circuit designed to process the high grade refractory ore from the Massawa deposits. The DFS is on track for completion in late Q1-2022.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $13.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $12.5 million was spent comprised of 100,000 meters across 929 drillholes.

During FY-2021, exploration efforts have successfully delineated resources at Massawa Central Zone and Massawa North Zone, Sofia, Tina and Samina significantly extending the strike lengths of the existing mineralisation at all of these deposit.

An exploration programme of $15.0 million is planned for FY-2022, focused expanding on the Sofia North, Delya, Samina and Tina deposits. Further exploration work will focus on other Massawa permit targets including Bambaraya, Tiwana, Kawasara and Makana. Reconnaissance drilling is planned on the Niakafiri Extensions and Goumbati Kobokoto targets on the Sabodala permit as well.

4.7. Wahgnion Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 10: Wahgnion Key Performance Indicators1

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 1,054 — 3,807 — Tonnes of waste mined kt 7,911 — 23,378 — Tonnes milled kt 959 — 3,322 — Average gold grade milled g/t 1.64 — 1.43 — Recovery rate % 92.3 — 93.5 — Gold produced oz 47,237 — 147,032 — Gold sold oz 46,057 — 158,795 — Realised gold price $/oz 1,804 — 1,789 — Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ 83.1 — 284.1 — Operating expenses $ (37.4) — (134.3) — Royalties $ (5.8) — (19.5) — Non-cash operating expenses2 $ (1.1) — 8.3 — Total Cash Cost3 $ (44.3) — (145.5) — Sustaining capital3 $ (4.8) — (12.3) — Total All-In Sustaining Costs3 $ (49.1) — (157.8) — Non-sustaining capital3 $ (7.2) — (27.5) — Total All-in Costs3 $ (56.3) — (185.3) — Cash cost per ounce sold3 $/oz 962 — 916 — Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold3 $/oz 1,066 — 994 —

1 Analysis of operations is only for the period after its acquisition by Endeavour on 10 February 2021.

2 Non-cash operating expenses relates to the reversal in the period of the fair value adjustment of inventory on hand at the acquisition date.

3 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

4 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 Insights

Production of 47koz was above previous quarters largely due to available milling grades, processing plant performance and moving out of the wet season.

Tonnes of ore mined were largely fresh materials from the Fourkoura pits supplemented by predominantly oxide material from the Nogbele South and Nogbele North pits. Tonnes milled was a more even blend following the end of the wet season between fresh materials sourced from the Nogbele North and the Fourkoura pits, and oxide quantities from the Nogbele South, Nogbele North and to a lesser extent Fourkoura pits. Average gold grade milled reflects blend of materials from the Nogbele North, Nogbele South and Fourkoura in the blend. Recovery rates were slightly below previous levels as a result of the higher proportion of Fourkoura fresh ore processed in the quarter.

AISC per ounce is higher than expected due to the expected high strip ratio as well as higher haulage costs and additional waste mined than originally planned.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $4.8 million was related to waste capitalisation at the Nogbele North and Fourkoura pits.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $7.2 million related mainly to the TSF cell 2 raise and Fourkoura resettlement costs.

FY-2021 Insights

FY-2021 production, which is from the date of acquisition on 10 February 2021, amounted to 147koz which was the mid-point of the guided 140—155koz range, while the AISC amounted to $994/oz, at the top end of the guided $940-990/oz range. Mining was focused on the Nogbele North, Nogbele South, and Fourkoura pits where mining commenced earlier this year. Increased production volumes were achieved using contracted fleet to support the main owner fleet. Tonnes milled were an equal mix of oxide and fresh materials on a full year basis with Nogbele North and Nogbele South pits providing the primary source, supplemented by Fourkoura which increased quantities of predominantly fresh ore as the year progressed Average gold grade milled was impacted by lower average grades mined from the Fourkoura and Nogbele North pits on account of a poor resource reconciliation factor.

AISC per ounce was near the top end of original guidance due to higher mining costs associated with additional waste volumes mined to access additional ore tonnes to offset the lower average grade mined.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $12.3 million related mainly to waste capitalisation at Nogbele North and South and Fourkoura mining areas.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure of $27.5 million related mainly to the TSF cell 2 raise and Fourkoura resettlement costs and exploration drilling.

2022 Outlook

Wahgnion is expected to produce between 140—150koz in FY-2022 at an AISC of $1,050—1,150/oz.

Ore is expected to be primarily sourced from the Nogbele North and Fourkoura pits, with supplemental feed coming from the Nogbele South pits in H1-2022. In H2-2022, greater volumes of ore are expected to be sourced from the Nogbele North pits while ore sourced from the Fourkoura pits is expected to remain steady throughout the year. Mill throughput rates are expected to decrease marginally in FY-2022 on account of increased fresh feed while process grades are expected to decline in line with the life of mine schedule.

Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to increase from $12.3 million in FY-2021 (consolidated post acquisition portion) to approximately $20.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to waste extraction and equipment re-builds.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure is expected to decrease from $27.5 million in FY-2021 (consolidated post acquisition portion) to approximately $23.0 million in FY-2022, related mainly to infrastructure required to expand site operations at Samavogo, including land compensation, housing resettlement and haul road, and TSF cell 2 wall raise.

Exploration

An exploration programme of $12.0 million was planned for FY-2021, of which $8.5 million was spent consisting of over 46,000 meters across 363 drillholes.

The exploration efforts in FY-2021 continued to focus on the Nogbele North and Nogbele South deposits, targeting the continuation of mineralised structures beneath and between the pits. Delineation drilling at Fourkoura, as well as reconnaissance drilling at Bassongoro, Salenka, Dagano, Muddi and Muddi Junction targets commenced in FY-2021.

An exploration programme of $9.0 million is planned for FY-2021, focused on expanding the resources at Nogbele North, Nogbele South and Fourkoura as well as delineating resources at Kassera and Ouahiri South. Reconnaissance drilling at Bozogo, Stinger and Samavogo will follow up on several high priority soil anomalies and promising reconnaissance drill intercepts.

4.8. Karma Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

Table 11: Karma Key Performance Indicators

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt 1,182 1,253 5,071 4,781 Tonnes of waste mined kt 3,371 3,759 15,812 14,377 Tonnes of ore stacked kt 1,246 1,327 5,157 4,871 Average gold grade stacked g/t 0.79 0.78 0.78 0.84 Recovery rate % 68.8 72.0 67.0 77.0 Gold produced oz 20,465 27,901 87,662 98,185 Gold sold oz 19,763 26,859 88,467 98,313 Realised gold price1 $/oz 1,715 1,586 1,665 1,477 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue1 $ 33.9 42.6 147.3 145.2 Operating expenses $ (22.5) (46.2) (91.5) (100.4) Royalties $ (3.1) (3.9) (13.4) (13.4) Non-cash operating expenses2 $ — 20.5 — 20.0 Total Cash Cost3 $ (25.6) (29.6) (104.9) (93.8) Sustaining capital3 $ (0.1) (0.8) (0.6) (5.0) Total All-In Sustaining Costs3 $ (25.7) (30.4) (105.5) (98.8) Non-sustaining capital3 $ (1.7) (2.8) (4.8) (10.4) Total All-in Costs3 $ (27.4) (33.2) (110.3) (109.2) Cash cost per ounce sold3 $/oz 1,295 1,102 1,186 954 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold3 $/oz 1,300 1,132 1,193 1,005

1Revenue and realised gold price are inclusive of the Karma stream.

2 Non-cash operating expenses relate primarily to the write down of gold-in-circuit pertaining to historically stacked ore that was deemed to be unrecoverable.

3Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

4 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020 insights

Production decreased due to the lower tonnes stacked and recovery rates on account of a higher proportion of transitional GG1 ore stacked. Total ore tonnes mined, which were mainly sourced from the GG1 pit and supplemented by Rambo West, decreased slightly due to lower availability of mining fleet compared to Q4-2020, and higher strip ratio at Rambo. Ore tonnes stacked decreased as a result of additional downtime due to fines and sticky material from Rambo. The stacked ore grade was consistent with Q4- 2020 despite the differing ore sources . Recovery rate decreased as expected due to the increased proportion of transitional ore from the GG1 pit which has a lower associated recovery rate.

AISC per ounce increased primarily due to the lower gold ounces sold from the decrease in recoveries which was partially offset by slightly lower unit mining and processing costs due to expat headcount reduction and effective reagent and cement consumption with GG1 ore.

Sustaining capital expenditure was negligible during Q4-2021.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure was $1.7 million, which was related to construction of new heap leach cells.

FY-2021 vs FY-2020 Insights

FY-2021 production of 88koz was at the top end of the guided 80-90koz range, AISC of $1,193/oz was below the lower end of the guided $1,220-1,300/oz range due to lower than guided sustaining capital on account of lower waste capitalised and higher production.

Production decreased in FY-2021 relative to FY-2020 due to lower grades and recoveries from the higher proportion of transitional GG1 material stacked compared to the higher grade and associated recovery of the Kao North ore mined and stacked in FY-2020. Ore tonnes mined increased due to increased mining at GG1 pit which benefited from a lower strip ratio. Ore tonnes stacked increased due to higher stacker utilisation and the use of stockpiles to supplement the mill feed. The average grade decreased due to a higher proportion of the low grade GG1 and stockpile ore stacked during FY-2021 compared to FY-2020 where a higher proportion of the higher grade Kao North ore was stacked. Recovery rate decreased due to the higher proportion of the more transitional GG1 ore being stacked, which has a lower recovery due to the presence of carbonaceous material.

AISC per ounce increased compared to FY-2020 due to the lower recoveries associated with GG1 ore and slightly higher unit mining and processing costs associated with the transitional ore from GG1 pits.

Sustaining capital expenditure was $0.6 million and related to dewatering boreholes and other site equipment upgrades.

Non-sustaining capital expenditure was $4.8 million and related to the progressive construction of new cells within the heap leach pad compared to non-sustaining costs in FY-2020 which related to the completion of the stacking system upgrades, power station upgrade and construction of new cells.

Given management’s intention to dispose of the Karma mine, management evaluated the Karma mine for impairment at 31 December 2021, taking into account the expected fair value of the consideration to be received upon disposal of the Karma mine. As a result, the Group recognised an impairment of $11.7 million in FY-2021. The Company announced the disposal of its 90% interest in the Karma mine on 11 March 2022.

Exploration

During FY-2021, limited exploration work continued as part of the advanced grade control drilling programme, targeting near mine extensions to be added into the current mine plan. The focus was on the Kao North area, Rambo, GG1, Anomaly B and Kanongo.

4.9. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Agbaou Gold Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Table 12: Agbaou Key Performance Indicators3

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Unit 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating Data Tonnes ore mined kt — 433 353 2,376 Tonnes of waste mined kt — 3,950 2,102 19,783 Tonnes milled kt — 691 348 2,739 Average gold grade milled g/t — 1.37 1.09 1.28 Recovery rate % — 93.0 95.0 94.0 Gold produced oz — 28,379 12,575 105,092 Gold sold oz — 27,152 14,045 104,921 Realised gold price $/oz — 1,867 1,810 1,758 Financial Data ($'000) Revenue $ — 50.7 25.4 184.5 Operating expenses $ — (24.3) (14.3) (84.9) Royalties $ — (2.9) (1.4) (10.4) Total Cash Cost1 $ — (27.2) (15.7) (95.3) Sustaining capital1 $ — (1.8) (0.2) (12.5) Total All-in Sustaining Costs1 $ — (29.0) (15.9) (107.8) Non-sustaining capital1 $ — (0.5) — (1.4) Total All-in Costs1 $ — (29.5) (15.9) (109.2) Cash cost per ounce sold1 $/oz — 1,002 1,118 908 Mine All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce sold1 $/oz — 1,068 1,132 1,027

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details.

2 All-In Margin is calculated as revenue less all-in costs for the period.

3 Analysis of operations is only for the period up to its disposal by Endeavour on 1 March 2021.

On 1 March 2021, the Company completed the sale of its 85% interest in the Agbaou mine cash generating unit to Allied Gold Corp Limited ("Allied"). The consideration upon sale of the Agbaou mine included (i) a cash payment of $16.4 million (net of working capital adjustments of $3.6 million upon closing), of which $10.5 million was received in the first quarter of 2021; (ii) $40.0 million in Allied shares of which Endeavour has the option to sell the shares back to Allied at the issue price which expires on 31 December 2022 or earlier if Allied conducts an IPO before then; (iii) contingent consideration of up to $20.0 million comprised of $5.0 million payments for each quarter where the average gold price exceeds $1,900 per ounce; and (iv) a net smelter royalty ("NSR") on ounces produced in excess of the Agbaou reserves estimated as at 31 December 2019. The NSR royalty is based on a sliding scale, linked to the average spot gold price as follows: 2.5% if the gold price is at least $1,400 per ounce, 2% if the gold price is at least $1,200 per ounce and less than $1,400 per ounce, 1% if the gold price is at least $1,000 per ounce and less than $1,200 per ounce, and 0% if the gold price is below $1,000 per ounce.

FY-2021 vs FY-2020 Insights

Production decreased compared to FY-2020 due to operating the mine for a shorter period as the operations was discontinued through a sale. Average grade decreased due to lower grade at the deeper elevation of the North, West and South pits mined. Recovery rate remained flat.

AISC increased in line with expectation as a result of lower ounces sold as well as higher mining cost and higher processing cost. This was partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend.

5. OUTLOOK

Following the divestment of the non-core Karma mine that was announced on 11 March 2022, the Group’s production and cost guidance for continuing operations in 2022 is expected to amount to 1,315-1,400koz at an AISC of $880-930/oz. Production and AISC guidance is unchanged for all continuing operations, as published on 24 January 2022. More details on individual mine guidance have been provided in the below sections.

Table 13: Production 2022 guidance1

(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis) 2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE Boungou 130 — 140 Houndé 260 — 275 Ity 255 — 270 Mana 170 — 190 Sabodala-Massawa 360 — 375 Wahgnion 140 — 150 GROUP PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1 1,315 — 1,400

12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

Table 14: AISC 2022 guidance1

(All amounts in US$/oz) 2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE Boungou 900 — 1,000 Houndé 875 — 925 Ity 850 — 900 Mana 1,000 — 1,100 Sabodala-Massawa 675 — 725 Wahgnion 1,050 — 1,150 Corporate G&A 30 GROUP AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1 880 — 930

12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.AISC is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section for further details.

Sustaining and non-sustaining capital spend for continuing operations is expected to decrease by approximately $34.2 million in FY-2022 compared to FY-2021. Sustaining capital for 2022 is expected to amount to $169.0 million, compared to a spend of $166.4 million in FY-2021. Non-sustaining capital for 2022 is expected to amount to $173.0 million compared to a spend of $209.9 million in FY-2021. More details on individual mine capital expenditures have been provided in the mine sections below.

Table 15: Sustaining and non-sustaining mine capital expenditure 2022 guidance1

(All amounts in US$m) SUSTAINING CAPITAL NON SUSTAINING CAPITAL Boungou 15.0 19.0 Houndé 44.0 18.0 Ity 20.0 29.0 Mana 7.0 40.0 Sabodala-Massawa 63.0 34.0 Wahgnion 20.0 23.0 Non-mining - 10.0 MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 169.0 173.0

Total growth capital spend for FY-2022 is expected to amount to $6 million for the addition of a leach tank at Sabodala-Massawa and various study work across other assets.

Exploration will continue to be a strong focus in FY-2022 with a company-wide exploration budget of $80 million, as detailed in the table below.

Table 16: Exploration 2022 guidance1

(All amounts in US$m unless stated) 2022 GUIDANCE 2022 ALLOCATION Sabodala-Massawa mine 15 19% Hounde mine 14 18% Other greenfield projects 15 19% Ity mine 10 13% Wahgnion mine 9 11% Lafigue project 7 9% Mana mine 6 8% Boungou mine 4 4% TOTAL FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 80 100%

Approximately 50% is expected to be classified as expensed and 50% as non-sustaining capital 12022 guidance from continuing operations excludes production from the Karma mine, which was divested on 10 March 2022.

6. FINANCIAL REVIEW

6.1. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

Table 17: Statement of Comprehensive Earnings

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Notes 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Revenue [1] 697.2 553.4 2,778.1 1,424.1 Operating expenses [2] (249.7) (203.7) (1,062.9) (574.8) Depreciation and depletion [3] (201.6) (93.0) (648.7) (261.2) Royalties [4] (44.9) (38.3) (175.7) (98.7) Earnings from mine operations 201.0 218.4 890.8 489.4 Corporate costs [5] (20.3) (8.4) (62.5) (23.7) Acquisition and restructuring costs [6] (1.0) (13.6) (29.5) (39.8) Impairment charge of mining interests [7] (259.4) (64.5) (259.4) (64.5) Share-based compensation [8] (7.4) (5.1) (32.5) (18.8) Exploration costs [9] (5.1) (0.9) (23.6) (4.9) Earnings from operations (92.2) 125.9 483.3 337.7 Gain/(loss) on financial instruments [10] 15.6 22.5 22.9 (78.7) Finance costs [11] (25.4) (13.3) (66.1) (48.8) Other (expense)/income [12] (2.1) (14.0) (16.0) 9.3 Earnings before taxes (104.1) 121.1 424.1 219.5 Current income tax expense [13] (39.4) (50.7) (196.4) (122.6) Deferred income tax (expense)/recovery [13] 34.1 3.1 51.8 37.4 Net loss from discontinued operations — (44.3) (3.7) (21.8) Net comprehensive earnings (109.4) 29.2 275.8 112.5



Review of results for the three months and year ended 31 December 2021:

Revenue for Q4-2021 was $697.2 million compared to $553.4 million for Q4-2020. The increase in revenue in Q4-2021 compared to Q4-2020 is primarily due to the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines on 10 February 2021. During Q4-2021, the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines contributed 152,825 ounces amounting to $272.5 million of the consolidated revenue while the remaining mines contributed 237,222 ounces amounting to $424.7 million. With respect to these five operations, a decrease in total ounces sold and average realised gold price negatively impacted revenue by $116.1 million and $12.6 million respectively.



Revenue for FY-2021 increased by 95% compared to FY-2020 due to the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines on 10 February 2021, which contributed a total of $926.0 million to revenue FY-2021, and the inclusion of the Boungou and Mana mines for the full FY-2021 compared to the period after their acquisition on 1 July 2020, which contributed an additional $262.0 million to revenue for FY-2021 compared to FY-2020. The realised gold price increased from $1,761 per ounce in FY-2020 to $1,773 per ounce in FY-2021 which accounted for an increase in revenue of approximately $30.0 million for the Company’s three legacy continuing operations. In addition, 75,951 more ounces sold in FY-2021 compared to FY-2020 from the Company’s three legacy mines favourably impacted revenue by $135.9 million.



Operating expenses for Q4-2021 were $249.7 million compared to $203.7 million in Q4-2020. The increase in operating expenses is due primarily to the addition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines, with attributable operating expenses of $101.5 million for the current quarter, offset by a decrease in operating expenses at Karma and Ity of $23.8 million and $7.4 million respectively. Operating expenses decreased at Karma due to lower levels of production in Q4-2021 compared to Q4-2020, while the decrease in operating expenses at Ity mainly relates to cost efficiencies associated with the transition to contractor mining.



The significant increase in operating expenses in FY-2021 compared to the prior year was due to the addition of the Mana and Boungou mines, which were acquired on 1 July 2020, as well as the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines, which were acquired on 10 February 2021. The total increase in operating expenses resulting from these four mines was $627.7 million. Ity and Houndé mines’ operating expenses were higher in FY-2021 compared to same period in FY-2020 due to increased tonnes mined and processed, while operating expenses decreased at Karma due to decreased production



Depreciation and depletion in Q4-2021 was $201.6 million compared to $93.0 million in Q4-2020 with the increase mainly attributable to the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines and additional depletion of the mining interests relating to TSFs based on the updated capacity estimates in Q4-2021. Depreciation and depletion increased in FY-2021 by $387.4 million compared to FY-2020 with the inclusion of Mana and Boungou for the full FY-2021, and with the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines from 10 February 2021. The depletion charge also reflects the higher carrying values for the mining interests upon determination of the fair values of these four mines upon acquisition.



Royalties were $44.9 million for Q4-2021, compared to $38.3 million in Q4-2020, and $175.7 million in FY-2021 compared to $98.7 million in FY-2020. The increase in royalty expense in Q4-2021 is due to the inclusion of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines acquired on 10 February 2021. The increase in FY-2021 royalty expense is due to the inclusion of Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines, as well as the inclusion of the Mana and Boungou mines for the full year. Royalties were further impacted by the increase in the realised gold price. The underlying royalty rates based on the sliding scale were 5% for both Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire for Q4-2021 and FY-2021, as well as Q4-2020 and FY-2020. The gold royalty rate in Senegal is a flat 5%.



Corporate costs were $20.3 million for Q4-2021 compared to $8.4 million for Q4-2020, and $62.5 million for FY-2021 compared to $23.7 million for FY-2020. The increase in corporate costs are primarily due to additional administrative costs following the integration of SEMAFO and Teranga. Costs associated with listing on the LSE, which were $1.4 million and $12.6 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021 respectively, also contributed to increased corporate costs in FY-2021.



Acquisition and restructuring costs were $1.0 million in Q4-2021 compared to $13.6 million in Q4-2020, and $29.5 million in FY-2021 compared to $39.8 million in FY-2020. The Q4-2021 and FY-2021 costs relate to ongoing restructuring and other legal costs related to the Teranga assets which were acquired on 11 February 2021 while the Q4-2020 and FY-2020 cost mainly consisted of costs related to the integration of the Teranga and SEMAFO assets after their acquisition on 1 July 2020.



Impairment of mining interests and goodwill was $259.4 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021, compared to $64.5 million in Q4-2020 and FY-2020. The increase in impairment charges in FY-2021 was due to the impairment of the Boungou mine of $246.3 million, driven by a revised life of mine plan which reflects the increased operating costs, lower than expected production and processed grades, and a decrease in the estimated resource to reserve conversion and exploration potential surrounding the Boungou mine. There was an additional $11.7 million of impairment recognised in FY-2021 for the Karma mine based on the expected fair value of the consideration to be received upon disposal of the Karma mine. In FY-2020, the impairment charge related primarily to an impairment charge of $44.6 million of the Karma mine due lower than expected operating results at the Karma mine. In FY-2021, an additional impairment of $1.4 million was recognised on exploration projects, compared to an impairment charge on exploration projects of $19.9 million recognised in FY-2020.



Share-based compensation was $7.4 million in Q4-2021 compared to $5.1 million for Q4-2020, and $32.5 million in FY-2021 compared to $18.8 million in FY-2020. The increase is mainly due to the increase in fair value of performance share units (“PSUs”) granted. The fair value of the PSUs is determined based on total shareholder return relative to peer companies and achieving certain operational performance measures.



Exploration costs in Q4-2021 were $5.1 million compared to $0.9 million in Q4-2020, and $23.6 million in FY-2021 compared to $4.9 million in FY-2020. The increase in exploration cost is related to a larger exploration portfolio and increased greenfield exploration activities mainly at the newly acquired Teranga exploration properties.



The gain on financial instruments was $15.6 million in Q4-2021 compared to a gain of $22.5 million in Q4-2020. The gain in Q4-2021 is mainly due to the net impact of a gain on the gold collar of $6.2 million , an unrealised gain on revaluation of the conversion option on the convertible senior notes of $8.7 million, a gain on change in fair value of the warrant liabilities and call rights of $0.8 million and $1.6 million respectively, a gain on other financial instruments of $5.8 million, a loss due to the change in fair value of receivable measured at fair value through profit and loss of $2.3 million and foreign exchange losses of $8.1 million.



In FY-2021, there was a gain on financial instruments of $22.9 million compared to a loss in FY-2020 of $78.7 million. The gain in FY-2021 is primarily due to the net impact of the unrealised gain on the convertible senior bond derivative of $40.0 million, a realised gain on forward contracts of $11.5 million, a gain on the gold collar of $6.2 million, a gain of $8.7 million on other financial instruments, offset by a loss on foreign exchange of $37.5 million and a loss on change in fair value pertaining to warrant liabilities and contingent consideration of $1.4 million and $3.2 million, respectively. In FY-2020, the primary components of the $78.7 million loss was an unrealised loss on the convertible senior bond derivative of $43.2 million, a loss on the gold collar of $21.2 million, and a loss on the change in the value of receivables at FVTPL of $13.3 million.



Finance costs were $25.4 million for Q4-2021 compared to $13.3 million in Q4-2020, and $66.1 million in FY-2021 compared to $48.8 million in FY-2020. Finance costs are primarily associated with interest expense on the revolving credit facility (“RCF”) and bridge facility, convertible debt, the recently issued corporate senior notes, finance obligations, and lease liabilities.



Other expenses was $2.1 million for Q4-2021 compared to $14.0 million in Q4-2020. Other expenses in Q4-2021 consist primarily of a write down of historic VAT at Houndé and Mana that has been deemed uncollectible. Other expenses for FY-2021 was $16.0 million compared to an income of $9.3 million in FY-2020. Other expenses for FY-2021 mainly relates to asset write offs and a loss on disposal of assets at Ity, whereas the FY-2020 income related to income of $22.2 million from the reimbursement of expenditures from a mining contractor on previously capitalised expenditures, offset by an assessment of customs charges in Cote d’Ivoire.



Current income tax expense was $39.4 million and $196.4 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021 respectively compared to $50.7 million and $122.6 million in Q4-2020 FY-2020, respectively. Current income tax expense for Q4-2021 decreased in comparison to Q4-2020 primarily due to the tax associated with the sale of Agbaou in Q4-2020, as well as a lower income tax expense at Boungou associated with lower production levels and revenue generated. Current income tax expense for FY-2021 increased when compared to FY-2020 due to the inclusion of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa mines acquired on 10 February 2021 and due to the inclusion of the Mana and Boungou mines for the full FY-2021 compared to FY-2020, which included operations for the six months after their acquisition on 1 July 2020, as well as due to an increase in taxable profit at the Ity and Houndé mines.



In Q4-2021 and FY-2021, the Group had deferred tax recoveries of $34.1 million and $51.8 million respectively compared to recoveries of $3.1 million and $37.4 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021, respectively. The increase in deferred tax recoveries compared to the prior year is a reflection of the increase in size of the Group’s operations and the unwinding of the deferred tax liabilities recognised as part of the purchase price allocation on acquisition of Semafo on 1 July 2020 and Teranga on 10 February 2021.



6.2. CASH FLOWS

Table 18: Summarised cash flows

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) Note 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating cash flows before changes in working capital [1] 316.4 288.6 1,166.7 628.6 Changes in working capital [2] 39.5 86.6 8.2 81.9 Cash (used by)/generated from discontinued operations — (10.8) (8.8) 38.4 Cash generated from operating activities [3] 355.9 364.4 1,166.1 748.9 Cash used in investing activities [4] (132.3) (96.5) (511.7) (160.1) Cash used in financing activities [5] (71.2) (80.4) (431.1) (70.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6.6) 3.9 (31.8) 6.7 Increase in cash 145.8 191.4 191.5 524.8

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital for Q4-2021 and FY-2021 were $316.4 million and $1,166.7 million respectively compared to $288.6 million in Q4-2020 and $628.6 million in FY-2020. The increase in Q4-2021 compared to Q4-2020 is attributable to the acquisition of the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Massawa operating mines on 10 February 2021, while the acquisition of the Mana and Boungou mines on 1 July 2020 also contributed to the increase in the FY-2021 operating cash flows.

Income taxes paid were $42.1 million in Q4-2021 and $227.7 million in FY-2021 compared to $7.4 million and $56.6 million in Q4-2020 and FY-2020, respectively. These higher cash payments relative to the comparative periods are reflective of the increase in the Group’s earnings and higher provisional payments in 2021 based on 2020 earnings, as well as higher withholding tax payments on increased dividends declared at mine sites based on 2020 earnings. Taxes paid for the three months and year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020 for each of the Group’s mine sites are summarised in the table below:

Table 19: Tax payments

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Boungou 8.8 — 52.4 1.4 Houndé 10.7 3.3 47.9 17.3 Ity 4.8 — 42.1 24.7 Karma 0.2 — 1.7 — Mana 2.9 0.8 12.2 0.8 Sabodala-Massawa 0.7 n.a. 20.1 n.a. Wahgnion 1.5 n.a. 11.3 n.a. Other1 12.6 3.4 40.0 12.5 Taxes from continuing operations 42.2 7.5 227.7 56.7 Agbaou — 39.2 19.9 52.3 Taxes paid 42.2 46.7 247.6 109.0



1Included in the “Other” category is taxes paid by corporate and exploration entities.

2. The Q4-2021 and FY-2021 changes in working capital is an inflow of $39.5 million and an inflow of $8.2 million respectively, which is broken down as follows:

– Receivables were an inflow of $7.8 million for Q4-2021 and an outflow of $1.4 million for FY-2021. The inflow in Q4-2021 is mainly due to a decrease in receivables at the Ity mine related to amounts received from SFTP. The FY-2021 outflow is mainly due to a decrease in amounts receivable from SFTP at Ity and corporate for a total of $19.0 million, a decrease in VAT receivable at Wahgnion offset by an increase in VAT receivable at Mana, Boungou, Houndé and Karma mines due to the timing of reimbursements.

– Inventories were an outflow of $8.1 million for Q4-2021 and an inflow of $65.2 million in FY-2021. The outflow in Q4-2021 is due primarily to an increase in the value of long-term stockpiles at Ity. The inflow in FY-2021 is mainly due to the unwinding of the fair value adjustment to inventory recognised on acquisition at the Boungou, Mana, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines offset slightly by an increase in long-term stockpiles at Ity.

– Prepaid expenses and other was an inflow of $12.4 million for Q4-2021 and an inflow of $4.6 million for FY-2021. The inflow in Q4-2021 was mainly due to a decrease in prepayments of $6.4 million at Wahgnion, $4.1 million at Houndé and $1.5 million at Boungou. The inflow for FY-2021 was mainly due to an increase in prepaid expenses at sites of $11.6 million, offset by a decrease at corporate, Ity and Houndé of $7.0 million.

– Accounts payable was an inflow of $27.4 million in Q4-2021 and an outflow of $60.2 million in FY-2021. The inflow in Q4-2021 mainly relates to an increase in accounts payable at corporate, Ity, Houndé and Mana offset by a decrease in accounts payable at Karma, primaily due to the timing of payments. Acquisition-related costs paid in relation to the Teranga acquisition also contributed to the outflow in FY-2021.

3. Operating cash flows after changes in working capital in Q4-2021 and FY-2021 were $355.9 million and $1,166.1 million respectively compared to $364.4 million and $748.9 million in Q4-2020 and FY-2020 respectively. Q4-2021 decreased by $8.5 million compared to Q4-2020 mainly due to less cash generated from movements in working capital as discussed above. FY-2021 operating cash flows after changes in working capital increased by $417.2 million relative to FY-2020 due to increased production for the year from the Company’s legacy mines, as well as from the addition of Wahgnion, Sabodala-Massawa, Mana and Boungou mines.

4. Cash flows used by investing activities were $132.3 million and $511.7 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021 respectively compared to outflows of $96.5 million and $160.1 million in Q4-2020 and FY-2020 respectively. The Q4-2021 and the FY-2021 amount was a larger outflow compared to comparative periods mainly due to expenditure on mining interests of $132.3 million for Q4-2021 and $522.5 million for FY-2021 given the increase in the size of the Group’s operations. The FY-2021 cash flows included cash acquired on acquisition of Teranga of $27.0 million which is less than the $93.0 million acquired from Semafo in FY-2020.

5. Cash flows used in financing activities were $71.2 million and $431.1 million in Q4-2021 and FY-2021 respectively compared to a cash outflow of $80.4 million and a cash outflow of $70.7 million in Q4-2020 and FY-2020 respectively. A repayment of long-term debt of $500.0 million, proceeds from the issue of Senior Notes of $494.6 million, payments of financing and other fees of $19.4 million and payments for the acquisition of the Company’s own shares of $39.7 million contributed to the outflow in Q4-2021. The outflow in FY-2021 was due to a net repayment of long-term debt of $653.0 million, a payment of dividends to the minority shareholders of the mines amounting to $29.9 million, payments for the acquisition of the Company’s own shares of $133.8 million, the settlement of the gold offtake agreement which was acquired from Teranga amounting to $49.7 million, repayments of lease obligations of $28.4 million, payment of financing and other fees of $27.6 million, interest paid of $26.9 million offset by proceeds from the issue of Senior Notes of $494.6 million and proceeds received from the issue of common shares of $200.0 million.

6.3. SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Table 20: Summarised Statement of Financial Position

($m) As at

31 December

2021 As at 31 December 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 906.2 645.0 Other current assets 459.8 272.0 Current assets excluding assets held for sale 1,366.0 917.0 Assets held for sale — 180.8 Total current assets 1,366.0 1,097.8 Mining interests 4,980.2 2,577.8 Deferred income taxes 10.0 19.8 Other long term assets 414.7 173.7 TOTAL ASSETS 6,770.9 3,869.1 LIABILITIES Other current liabilities 397.8 275.4 Income taxes payable 169.3 134.2 Current liabilities excluding liabilities held for sale 567.1 409.6 Liabilities held for sale — 112.8 Total current liabilities 567.1 522.4 Long-term debt 841.9 688.3 Environmental rehabilitation provision 162.9 78.0 Other long-term liabilities 141.0 26.4 Deferred income taxes 672.3 305.1 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,385.2 1,620.2 TOTAL EQUITY 4,385.7 2,248.9 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6,770.9 3,869.1

• Other current assets as at 31 December 2021 consists of $104.8 million of trade and other receivables, $311.3 million of inventories, $8.6 million of other financial assets and $35.1 million of prepaid expenses and other.

– Trade and other receivables increased by $49.7 million compared to 31 December 2020 mainly due to the inclusion of VAT receivable acquired at Wahgnion mine, increases in VAT receivables at Mana and Boungou in the period, and an increase in other amounts receivable at Ity relating to the sale of mining equipment to the mining contractor. VAT received during the year ended 31 December 2021 was $92.0 million consisting of proceeds from the Group’s mines in Burkina Faso, while the VAT amounts receivable for assets located in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are nominal.

– Inventories increased by $120.7 million primarily due to the inclusion of the inventories at the Wahgnion and Sabodala-Masawa mines from acquisition, offset by a decrease in spare parts and supplies and doré bars at all the Company’s remaining operating mines other than Boungou.

– Prepaid expenses and other increased by $8.8 million primarily due to the prepayments acquired from the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines.

– Other financial assets includes the current portion of the gold collar and forward contracts derivatives held at fair value amounting to $8.6 million at 31 December 2021.

• Mining interests increased by $2.4 billion primarily due to the acquisition of mineral property of the Teranga assets which were recognised at their fair values as determined as part of the allocation of the purchase price at the acquisition date.

• Other long-term assets are made up of $134.4 million of goodwill related to the Semafo and Teranga acquisitions, $185.3 million of long-term stockpiles not expected to be used in the next twelve months at the Houndé, Ity, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines, $46.0 million long-term assets related to the sale of Agbaou, $11.8 million related to the gold collar derivative which matures in more than twelve months, $4.6 million related to the embedded derivative related to the prepayment feature on the Senior Notes as well as $31.6 million of restricted cash relating to reclamation bonds. Other long-term assets increased by $241.0 million at 31 December 2021 relative to the prior year mainly due to the recognition of goodwill arising from the transaction with Teranga, an increase in long-term stockpiles, as well as the long-term assets of $46.0 million consisting of shares and an NSR received as consideration upon the sale of Agbaou.

• Other current liabilities are made up of $351.0 million of trade and other payables, $32.4 million of derivatives related to warrants and call-rights, and $14.4 million of lease obligations. Trade and other payables increased by $89.4 million mainly due to the inclusion of the Teranga assets accounting for an additional $98.5 million compared to prior year.

• Income taxes payable increased by $35.1 million compared to the prior year and is due to the inclusion of the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines acquired during the year.

• Long-term debt increased by $153.6 million compared to the prior year due to the issuance of the Senior Notes due in 2026 offset by a repayment of the previously outstanding revolving credit facility and Bridge Facility which had increased upon assumption of additional debt as part of the Teranga acquisition.

• The environmental rehabilitation provision increased by $84.9 million to $162.9 million at the end of FY-2021 mainly due to the acquisition of the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines.

• Other long-term liabilities increased by $114.6 million to $141.0 million mainly due to the addition of share warrants, call-right liabilities and contingent consideration payable acquired as part of the Teranga acquisition as well as changes in estimates at other mines. An increase in PSU liabilities and repurchased shares to be settled in cash also contributed to the increase during the year.

6.4. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Net Cash Position

The following table summarises the Company’s net cash position as at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.

Table 21: Net Cash Position

($m) 31 December

2021 31 December 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 906.2 645.0 Cash included in assets held for sale — 69.7 Less: Principal amount of Senior Notes (500.0) — Less: Principal amount of convertible senior bond (330.0) (330.0) Less: Drawn portion of corporate loan facilities1 — (310.0) Net cash 76.2 74.7 Net cash / Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio2 (0.05) (0.10)

1Corporate loan facilities are presented at face value.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is per table 23 and is calculated using the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

Equity and Capital

On 14 June 2021, the Company announced its entire issued ordinary share capital consisting of 250,491,775 shares had been admitted to the premium listing segment of the LSE, and as a result, the Company no longer has authorised share capital. On 29 September 2021, as part of the Company’s capital reduction strategy to create distributable reserves, the Company capitalised $4.5 billion of its merger reserve and applied the amount in full to allot $4.5 billion to new deferred shares with a par value of $1.00 each. The deferred shares did not carry any dividend or voting rights, had no meaningful economic value and were issued solely to enable a reduction of capital to be effected. The deferred shares were cancelled in October 2021. The table below summarises Endeavour’s share structure at 31 December 2021.

During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group announced its dividend for the first half of the 2021 fiscal year of $0.28 per share totalling $69.9 million. The dividend was paid during the three months ended 30 September 2021 to shareholders on record at the close of business on 10 September 2021. In February 2021, the Group paid a dividend of $60.0 million ($0.37 per share) to shareholders on record on the close of business of 22 January 2021.

On 24 January 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend of $0.28 per share totalling $70.0 million. The dividend was paid on 16 March 2022 to shareholders on record on the close of business on 11 February 2022.

Table 22: Outstanding Shares

31 December

2021 31 December 2020 Shares issued and outstanding Ordinary voting shares 248,038,422 163,036,473 Stock options 1,573,110 —

As at 14 March 2022, the Company had 249,174,793 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,573,110 outstanding stock options.

As part of the Company’s share buyback programme, subsequent to 31 December 2021 and up to 14 March 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,049,100 shares at an average price of $23.31, for total cash outflows of $24.5 million.

Going Concern

The directors have performed an assessment of whether the Company would be able to continue as a going concern until at least March 2023. In their assessment, the Company has taken into account its financial position, expected future trading performance, its debt and other available credit facilities, future debt servicing requirements, its working capital and capital expenditure commitments and forecasts.

At 31 December 2021, the Company’s net cash was $76.2 million with gross debt of $830.0 million, undrawn credit facilities of $500.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $906.2 million.

Based on a detailed cash flow forecast prepared by management, in which it included any reasonably possible change in the key assumptions on which the cash flow forecast is based, and taking into account possible changes in performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence until at least March 2023 and that at this point in time there are no material uncertainties regarding going concern. Key assumptions underpinning this forecast include analyst consensus gold prices and production volumes in line with annual guidance.

The Board is satisfied that the going concern basis of accounting is an appropriate assumption to adopt in the preparation of the annual report for the period ended 31 December 2021.

6.5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

A related party is considered to include shareholders, affiliates, associates and entities under common control with the Company and members of key management personnel.

Key management compensation

During the year ended 31 December 2021, an amount of $10.8 million was granted to key and senior management personnel as incentive awards for the completion of the Teranga acquisition and the successful listing on the LSE.

Other related party transactions

During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company entered into a transaction with La Mancha Holding S.àr.l. (“La Mancha”) when La Mancha exercised its anti-dilution right to maintain its interest in the Company and completed a $200.0 million private placement for 8,910,592 shares of Endeavour. La Mancha’s future anti-dilution rights have now been extinguished and La Mancha’s ownership interest in Endeavour was 19.4% at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020 - 24.1%).

During the year ended 31 December 2021, and prior to the Company listing on the London Stock Exchange, the Company established an Employee Benefits Trust (“EBT”) in connection with the Company’s employee share incentive plans, which may hold repurchased shares on trust to settle future employee share incentive obligations. During the three months ended 30 June 2021, the EBT acquired 576,308 outstanding common shares from certain employees of the Group, which remain held in the EBT at 31 December 2021. In exchange for the shares, the Group is obligated to repay the employees cash for the fair value of the underlying shares of the Company now held in the EBT. The amount of this liability is $13.2 million at 31 December 2021 and is included in current financial liabilities.

6.6. ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS

Critical judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The Company’s management has made critical judgments and estimates in the process of applying the Company’s accounting policies to the consolidated financial statements that have significant effects on the amounts recognised in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. These judgements and estimations include determination of economic viability, capitalisation and depreciation of waste stripping, indicators of impairment, assets held for sale and discontinued operations, fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, recoverability of value added tax, other financial assets, impairment of mining interests and goodwill, estimated recoverable ounces, mineral reserves, environmental rehabilitation costs, inventories, and current income taxes. The judgements applied in the period ended 31 December 2021 are consistent with those in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for the judgements and estimates made relating to the acquisition of Teranga in the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

7. USE OF PROCEEDS

On 14 October 2021, the Company completed an offering of fixed rate senior notes due in 2026 as well as entered into the New RCF. The Company used the proceeds of $500.0 million from the issuance of the Notes, together with cash on the Group’s balance sheet, to repay all amounts outstanding under the Group’s $370.0 million bridge term loan facility, which was used to retire higher cost debt facilities acquired upon the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation, to repay the $130 million drawn under the Group’s existing revolving credit facility, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the $500.0 million New RCF for general corporate purposes as required, but there is no amount currently drawn on the New RCF. The New RCF replaces the Bridge Facility and the existing RCF which was cancelled upon completion of the Notes offering.

In the Company’s prospectus supplement dated 29 March 2021 to the short form base shelf prospectus dated 17 June 2020, the Company disclosed that they intended to use the proceeds of $200.0 million from the issuance of approximately 8.9 million common shares to partially repay outstanding indebtedness under the refinancing of the debt upon the acquisition of Teranga and for general corporate purposes. The Company repaid $120.0 million of the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility in Q2-2021. The remainder of the proceeds are being used for general working capital purposes, including fees related to the acquisition and integration of Teranga, expenses related to the London listing, as well as general corporate costs. There has been no change on how the remaining proceeds are expected to be used.

In the Company’s prospectus supplement dated 2 July 2020 to the short form base shelf prospectus dated 17 June 2020, the Company disclosed that they intended to use the proceeds of $100.0 million from the issuance of approximately 4.5 million common shares for general corporate purposes. As disclosed in the prospectus supplement, the Company has used the proceeds from that financing for general corporate purposes over the past twelve months, including for costs related to the acquisition and integration of SEMAFO, as well as general corporate costs.



8. NON-GAAP MEASURES

This Management Report as well as the Company’s other disclosures contain multiple non-GAAP measures, which the Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use to assess the performance of the Company. These do not have a standard meaning and are intended to provide additional information which are not necessarily comparable with similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of these measures, and the reconciliation to the amounts presented in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and the reasons for these measures are included below. The non-GAAP measures are consistent with those presented previously and there have been no changes to the bases of calculation, except with respect to the determination of free cash flows, the definition of which has been changed to be more consistent with our peers and reflective of how management evaluates the free cash flows of the Company.

8.1. EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (“EBITDA”) and the adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flows and service debt. The following tables provide the illustration of the calculation of this margin, for the three months and year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.

Table 23: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 (Loss)/Earnings before taxes (104.1) 121.1 424.1 219.5 Add back: Depreciation and depletion 201.6 93.0 648.7 261.2 Add back: Finance costs 25.4 13.3 66.1 48.8 EBITDA from continuing operations 122.9 227.4 1,138.9 529.5 Add back: Acquisition and restructuring costs 1.0 13.6 29.5 39.8 Add back: Impairment charge of mineral interests 259.4 64.5 259.4 64.5 Add back: (Gain)/loss on financial instruments (15.6) (22.5) (22.9) 78.7 Add back: Other expense/(income) 2.1 14.0 16.0 (9.3) Add back: Non-cash and other adjustments1 1.3 32.0 85.4 68.0 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 371.1 329.0 1,506.3 771.2

1 Non-cash and other adjustments mainly relate to non-cash fair value adjustments to inventory associated with the purchase price allocation of SEMAFO and Teranga as well as the listing fees associated with listing on the London Stock Exchange. Non-cash and other adjustment have been included in the Adjusted EBITDA as they are non-recurring items which are not reflective of the Company’s on-going operations, as well as to be consistent with calculation of Adjusted earnings.

8.2. CASH AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD

The Company reports cash costs and all-in sustaining costs based on ounces of gold sold. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors may find this information useful to evaluate the costs of production per ounce. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash costs per ounce of gold sold, for the three months and year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.

Table 24: Cash Costs

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m except ounces sold) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating expenses from mine operations (249.7) (203.7) (1,062.9) (574.8) Royalties (44.9) (38.3) (175.7) (98.7) Non-cash and other adjustments (0.1) 32.0 72.8 68.0 Cash costs from continuing operations (294.7) (210.0) (1,165.8) (605.5) Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 390,047 300,622 1,566,758 808,806 Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold from continuing operations 756 699 744 749 Cash costs from discontinued operations — (27.2) (15.7) (95.3) Total cash costs from all operations (294.7) (237.2) (1,181.5) (700.8) Gold ounces sold from all operations 390,047 327,774 1,580,803 913,727 Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold from all operations 756 724 747 767

The Company is reporting all‐in sustaining costs per ounce sold. This non‐GAAP measure provides investors with transparency regarding the total cash cost of producing an ounce of gold in each period, including those capital expenditures that are required for sustaining the on-going operation of the mines.

Table 25: All-In Sustaining Costs

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m except ounces sold) 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Total cash costs for ounces sold from continuing operations (294.7) (210.0) (1,165.8) (605.5) Corporate G&A1 (18.9) (8.4) (49.9) (23.7) Sustaining Capital (43.2) (15.9) (167.0) (60.9) All-in sustaining costs from continuing operations (356.8) (234.3) (1,382.7) (690.1) Gold ounces sold 390,047 300,622 1,566,758 808,806 All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold from continuing operations 915 779 883 853 Including discontinued operations All in sustaining costs from Agbaou — (29.0) (15.9) (107.8) All-in sustaining costs from all operations (356.8) (263.3) (1,398.6) (797.9) Gold ounces sold 390,047 327,774 1,580,803 913,727 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold from all operations 915 803 885 873

1Corporate G&A costs included in the calculation for all-in sustaining costs has been adjusted to exclude expenses associated to listing on the LSE of $1.4 million for the three months and $12.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Company presents its sustaining capital expenditures in its all-in sustaining costs to reflect the capital expenditures related to producing and selling gold from its on-going mine operations. The distinction between sustaining and non-sustaining capital reflects the definition set out by the World Gold Council. Non-sustaining capital is capital expenditure incurred at new projects and costs related to major projects or expansions at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operations. This non‐GAAP measure provides investors with transparency regarding the capital costs required to support the on-going operations at its mines, relative to its total capital expenditures. Readers should be aware that these measures do not have a standardised meaning. It is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Table 26: Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Expenditures on mining interests 132.3 83.9 522.8 249.7 Non-sustaining capital expenditures1 (58.1) (39.5) (214.7) (105.3) Non-sustaining exploration (19.2) (23.2) (77.7) (63.3) Growth projects (11.8) (3.5) (63.2) (7.7) Sustaining Capital1 43.2 17.7 167.2 73.4

1Non-sustaining and sustaining capital expenditures include amounts incurred at the Agbaou mine.

Table 27: Consolidated Sustaining Capital

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Boungou 1.6 1.2 18.1 1.7 Houndé 13.9 7.2 49.1 37.1 Ity 6.1 3.3 24.0 8.9 Karma 0.1 0.8 0.6 5.0 Mana 2.4 3.5 12.6 8.2 Sabodala-Massawa 14.3 — 50.3 — Wahgnion 4.8 — 12.3 — Sustaining capital from continuing operations 43.2 16.0 167.0 60.9 Agbaou — 1.7 0.2 12.5 Sustaining capital from all operations 43.2 17.7 167.2 73.4

Table 28: Consolidated Non-Sustaining Capital

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Boungou 9.0 1.1 22.9 1.9 Houndé 6.8 4.8 17.1 19.7 Ity 10.9 12.0 35.3 37.4 Karma 1.7 2.8 4.8 10.4 Mana 6.9 17.6 63.3 27.6 Sabodala-Massawa 14.1 — 34.0 — Wahgnion 7.2 — 27.5 — Non-mining 3.8 2.0 9.8 6.2 Non-sustaining capital from continuing operations 60.4 40.3 214.7 103.2 Agbaou — 0.5 0.0 1.4 Non-sustaining capital from all operations 60.4 40.8 214.7 104.6

8.3. ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

Net earnings have been adjusted for items considered exceptional in nature and not related to Endeavour’s core operation of mining assets. The presentation of adjusted net earnings may assist investors and analysts to understand the underlying operating performance of our core mining business. However, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share do not have a standard meaning under IFRS. They should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS.

The following table reconciles these non‐GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Table 29: Adjusted Net Earnings

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m except per share amounts) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Total net and comprehensive (loss)/earnings (109.4) 29.2 275.8 112.5 Net loss from discontinued operations — 44.3 3.7 21.8 Acquisition and restructuring costs 1.0 13.6 29.5 39.8 Impairment charge on mineral interests 259.4 64.5 259.4 64.5 (Gain)/loss on financial instruments (15.6) (22.5) (22.9) 78.7 Other expenses/(income) 2.1 14.0 16.0 (9.3) Non-cash and other adjustments1 1.3 32.0 85.4 68.0 Adjusted net earnings2 138.8 175.1 646.9 376.0 Attributable to non-controlling interests (6.6) 20.7 69.7 52.9 Attributable to shareholders of the Company 145.4 154.4 577.2 323.1 Weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding 249.2 163.0 240.1 137.0 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per basic share 0.58 0.95 2.40 2.36

1 Non-cash and other adjustments mainly relate to non-cash fair value adjustments to inventory associated with the purchase price allocation of SEMAFO and Teranga as well as the listing fees associated with listing on the London Stock Exchange.

2 The Adjusted net earnings figure for FY-2021 has been restated to exclude the impact of deferred income taxes and share-based compensation in the adjusted earnings figure in order to increase consistency of this calculation with peer companies, and ensure consistency of the adjustments with the Company’s other adjusted metrics (Adjusted EBITDA). These items are not excluded from adjusted earnings as they are not considered non-recurring to the Group’s operations.

8.4. OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use free cash flow to assess the Company’s ability to generate and manage liquid resources. These terms do not have a standard meaning and are intended to provide additional information. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 30: Operating Cash Flow (OCF) and Operating Cash Flow (OCF) per share

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED ($m except per share amounts) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating cash flow Cash generated from operating activities by continuing operations 355.9 375.2 1,174.9 710.5 Changes in working capital from continuing operations (39.5) (86.6) (8.2) (81.9) Operating cash flows before working capital from continuing operations 316.4 288.6 1,166.7 628.6 Divided by weighted average number of outstanding shares, in thousands 249.2 163.0 240.1 137.0 Operating cash flow per share from continuing operations $ 1.43 $ 2.30 $ 4.89 $ 5.19 Operating cash flow per share before working capital from continuing operations $ 1.27 $ 1.77 $ 4.86 $ 4.59



8.5. NET CASH/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO

The Company is reporting net cash and net cash/Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio. This non‐GAAP measure provides investors with transparency regarding the liquidity position of the Company. It is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of net cash is shown in table 21. The following table explains the calculation of net cash/Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio using the last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

Table 31: Net Cash/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio

($m) 31 December

2021 31 December 2020 Net cash (76.2) (74.7) Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA1 1,506.3 771.2 Net cash / Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio (0.05) (0.10)

1 Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA as reported in prior periods for each quarter prior to Q4-2021 adjusted to exclude results of discontinued operations and for the effects of retrospective PPA adjustments.

8.6. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED

The Company uses Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”) as a measure of long-term operating performance to measure how effectively management utilises the capital it has been provided. The calculation of ROCE, expressed as a percentage, is Adjusted EBIT (based on Adjusted EBITDA as per table 23 adjusted to include Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations) divided by the average of the opening and closing capital employed for the twelve months preceding the period end. Capital employed is the total assets less current liabilities.

Table 32: Return on Capital Employed

TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ($m unless otherwise stated) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Adjusted EBITDA1 1,515.8 860.4 Depreciation and amortisation (648.7) (299.5) Adjusted EBIT (A) 867.1 560.9 Opening Capital employed (B) 3,346.7 1,604.8 Total Assets 6,770.9 3,869.1 Current Liabilities (567.1) (522.4) Closing Capital employed (C) 6,203.8 3,346.7 Average Capital Employed (D)=(B+C)/2 4,775.3 2,475.8 ROCE (A)/(D) 18 % 23 %

1 Adjusted EBITDA has been calculated to include the Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations.

9. QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

The following tables summarise the Company’s financial and operational information for the last eight quarters and three fiscal years.

Table 33: 2021 Quarterly Key Performance Indicators

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED ($m except ounces sold) 31 December

2021 30 September

2021 30 June 2021 31 March 2021 Gold ounces sold 390,047 392,432 420,761 363,518 Revenue 697.2 691.7 753.4 635.8 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 355.9 311.9 300.5 206.7 Earnings from continuing mine operations 201.0 234.5 270.5 184.9 Net comprehensive (loss)/earnings (109.4) 136.4 150.9 98.0 Net comprehensive earnings/(loss) from discontinued operations — — — (3.7) Net (loss)/earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders (102.8) 117.5 128.7 77.5 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders — — — (5.2) Basic (loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations (0.41) 0.47 0.51 0.37 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations (0.41) 0.47 0.51 0.37 Basic (loss)/earnings per share from all operations (0.41) 0.47 0.51 0.35 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share from all operations (0.41) 0.47 0.51 0.35

Table 34: 2020 Quarterly Key Performance Indicators

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED ($m except ounces sold) 31 December 2020 30 September 2020 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 Gold ounces sold 300,622 236,292 124,761 147,131 Revenue 553.4 434.8 209.6 226.3 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 374.5 182.7 53.5 99.9 Earnings from continuing mine operations 218.4 123.2 75.6 72.2 Net comprehensive earnings/(loss) 29.3 70.2 (22.6) 35.5 Net comprehensive (loss)/earnings from discontinued operations (44.3) 6.6 7.9 8.0 Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 64.6 52.4 (41.2) 19.4 Net (loss)/earnings from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders (42.4) 9.0 4.0 6.6 Basic earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations 0.40 0.32 (0.37) 0.18 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations 0.40 0.32 (0.37) 0.18 Basic earnings/(loss) per share from all operations 0.14 0.38 (0.34) 0.24 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from all operations 0.14 0.38 (0.34) 0.24

Table 35: Annual Key Performance Indicators1

FOR THE YEAR ENDED ($m except ounces sold) 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 Gold ounces sold 1,566,758 808,806 511,749 Revenue 2,778.1 1,424.1 694.8 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 1,174.9 710.6 205.5 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (8.8) 38.4 96.4 Earnings/(Loss) from continuing operations 483.3 337.6 (27.5) Net and comprehensive earnings/(loss) from continuing operations 279.5 134.1 (160.0) Net and comprehensive (loss)/earnings from discontinued operations (3.7) (21.8) 18.8 Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 220.7 95.2 (174.5) Net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders 215.5 72.5 (163.7) Basic earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations 0.92 0.69 (1.59) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations 0.91 0.69 (1.59) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 0.90 0.53 (1.49) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.89 0.53 (1.49) Total assets 6,770.9 3,881.7 1,872.8 Total long term liabilities (excluding deferred taxes) 1,145.8 792.7 738.3 Total attributable shareholders' equity 3,921.5 2,057.0 717.9 Adjusted net earnings per share2 2.40 2.28 0.33

1 Prior year figures for continuing operations have been adjusted to exclude Agbaou.

2 The adjusted net earnings per share is inclusive of the prior period tax adjustment included in the 31 December 2018 adjusted earnings per share.

10. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Readers of this Management Report should consider the information included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended 31 December 2021. The nature of the Company’s activities and the locations in which it works mean that the Company’s business generally is exposed to significant risk factors, many of which are beyond its control. The Company examines the various risks to which it is exposed and assesses any impact and likelihood of those risks. For discussion on all the risk factors that affect the Company’s business generally, please refer to the prospectus prepared as part of the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “Prospectus”) and which is available on its website, www.endeavourmining.com, Endeavour Mining Corporation’s most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risks that affect the consolidated financial statements specifically, and the risks that are reasonably likely to affect them in the future which are incorporated by reference in this Management Report, are set out below.

Principal risks

Security risk

Our people, contractors and suppliers face the risk of terrorism, kidnapping, extortion and harm due to insecurity in some of the jurisdictions in which we operate. We face the risk of restricted access to operations and projects and theft of assets. The influence of terrorist organisations and other criminal elements and general lawlessness in some of the countries in which we operate make working in these areas particularly risky for us. The risk of terrorism could reduce our ability to carry out the exploration activities required to replace depleted resources and extend mine life, reduce our ability to resupply, or increase the cost of resupplying, our mines, and may impact the value of our assets.

Geopolitical risk

We operate and own assets in countries in Western Africa, some of which are categorised as developing, complex or having unstable political or social climates. As a result, we are exposed to a wide range of political, economic, regulatory, social and tax environments. Our operations may also be affected by political and economic instability, including terrorism, civil disturbance, crime, and social disruption. Political and economic conditions could change, with future governments adopting different laws or policies that may affect the cost of our operations or the manner in which we conduct them, as well as exchange rates and our ability to repatriate capital, procure key supplies internationally and export gold. Aggressive interpretation and enforcement of tax codes by local tax authorities has led to more tax audits and in some cases disputes with our host governments. Adverse actions by governments can also result in operational and or project delays or the loss of critical permits.

Geopolitical risk in the countries where we operate could affect our credit rating, which in turn could increase our cost of borrowing and free cash flow and result in lower levels of capital investment and production. The continued operation of our existing assets and future plans depend in part on our ability to secure and maintain key permits. The suspension or loss of key permits could have a material impact on our ability to execute our mine plans and shorten mine life.

Policies and laws in the countries in which we operate may change in a manner that may negatively affect the Group. Failure to be up-to-date with any changes in the government or changes in government policy could result in inability to respond and adapt to political and policy changes and social disruption. All of these factors could, therefore, affect the long-term viability of our business.

Commodity price risk

Our business is heavily dependent on the price of gold. Commodity prices can fluctuate significantly on a daily basis and are affected by numerous factors beyond our control including global supply and demand, the monetary policies employed by central banks, interest rates and investor sentiment. Any decline in our realised prices adversely impacts our revenues, net income and operating cash flows, thereby limiting shareholder returns. Falling gold prices may also trigger impairments, impact our credit rating and halt or delay the development of new projects.

Supply chain macroeconomic risk

Operations may be affected by the Group’s potential inability to source and receive critical materials and services. Supply chains are subject to a number of risks not wholly within the Group’s control, including: terrorism, political instability leading to the closing of borders, exchange rate fluctuation, inflation and changes in law (including increased environmental standards, international sanctions and local content requirements). Any disruption to supply chains could impact production, may require unplanned expenditure and could negatively impact cash flows. The Group is monitoring the impact of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict on global supply chains and the effect on energy and commodity prices.

Community relations risk

We are cognisant that our activities have both a positive and a negative impact on the local communities in which we work and on society as a whole. A perception that we are not respecting human rights or generating local sustainable benefits could have a negative impact on our “social licence to operate” and our ability to secure new resources and result in production disruptions and an increase in operating costs. The consequences of adverse community relations or allegations of human rights incidents could also adversely affect the cost, profitability, ability to finance or even the viability of an operation, as well as the safety and security of our workforce and assets. Local events could escalate to disputes with regional or national governments, as well as with other stakeholders, and potentially result in reputational damage and social instability that may affect the perceived and real value of our assets.

Operational performance risk

The Group’s projects and existing operations may fail to achieve or maintain planned production levels. Operations are subject to a number of risks not wholly within the Group’s control, including: pandemic, extreme weather or other natural phenomena; geological and technological challenges; loss or interruption to key supplies such as electricity and water; damage to or failure of equipment and infrastructure; information technology and cybersecurity risks; and the availability of vital services.

Capital projects risk

The pursuit of advanced project development opportunities is essential to meeting our strategic goals. However, projects may fail to achieve desired economic returns due to: an inability to recover mineral resources; a design or construction inadequacy; a failure to achieve expected operating parameters; capital or operating costs being higher than expected. Failure to manage new projects effectively or a lack of available financing may prevent or delay the completion of projects.

Talent risk

The expertise and skills of our people are key to our success. Failure to select, recruit, retain and engage the people we need could have an impact on our operations or the successful implementation of growth projects, potentially increasing the cost of recruiting adequate people.

Cybersecurity risk

Companies are becoming more vulnerable to cyber threats due to the increasing reliance on computers, networks, programs, digital technology, social media and data globally. A data breach, cyber-attack or failure of Endeavour’s IT system could have a negative impact on the business and cause reputational damage and financial and legal exposure for the Group.

Although Endeavour invests heavily to monitor, maintain, and regularly upgrade its systems, there remains a risk that we may be unable to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks in a timely manner.

Environmental risk

Mining operations are inherently hazardous with the potential to cause environmental damage, illness or injury and disruption to communities. Major hazards include process safety, surface mining and tailings storage. The Group is subject to environmental compliance obligations which are continually developing. Failure to comply could lead to reputational damage, the imposition of financial penalties and the suspension of operating licences. As environmental practices continue to face further scrutiny, this could affect the Group’s operations or access to capital.

Regulatory compliance risk

The Group is exposed to various legal and regulatory requirements across all its jurisdictions. Legislation may be subject to change, whilst uncertainty of interpretation, application and enforcement may result in failure to comply with legal requirements. Non-compliance with legislation could result in regulatory challenges, fines, litigation and, ultimately, the loss of operating licences.

As the Group has assets in Western Africa and operates in international markets, we are particularly exposed to the risks of fraud, corruption, sanctions breaches and other unlawful activities both internally and externally.

The Group may also be the subject of legal claims brought by private parties. Any successful claims brought against the Group could result in material damages being awarded against the Group.

Other risks

The Group’s activities expose it to a variety of risks that may include credit risk, liquidity risk, currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risks, including equity price risk. The Group examines the various financial instrument risks to which it is exposed and assesses any impact and likelihood of those risks.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the Group by failing to discharge its obligations. Credit risk arises from cash, restricted cash, marketable securities, trade and other receivables, long-term receivable and other assets.

The Group manages the credit risk associated with cash by investing these funds with highly rated financial institutions, and by monitoring its concentration of cash held in any one institution. As such, the Group deems the credit risk on its cash to be low. At 31 December 2021 1% of the Group's cash balances were invested in AA rated financial institutions (2020: 16%), 76% in A rated financial institutions (2020: 45%), 7% in B rated financial institutions (2020: 1%), 14% in BB rated institutions (2020: 31%) and 3% in unrated financial institutions (2020: 7%).

The Group closely monitors its financial assets (excluding cash) and does not have any significant concentration of credit risk other than receivable balances owed from the governments in the countries the Group operates in and its other receivables of $14.6 million due from third parties.

The Group has a receivable of $5.9 million from Allied, who acquired the Agbaou mine in March 2021, which has not yet been repaid at 31 December 2021. Management monitors the results of Allied to evaluate the ability of the counterparty to repay the amount. In addition, the Group has an investment in shares of Allied which a value of $40.0 million at 31 December 2021, and has the option to sell the shares back to Allied and receive $40.0 million in cash. Management is monitoring Allied's results from operations to determine the fair value of the investment, as well as its ability to repay the receivable if the option to convert the shares into a receivable is exercised. The Group monitors the amounts outstanding from all its third parties regularly and does not believe that there is a significant level of credit risk associated with these receivables given the current nature of the amounts outstanding and the on-going customer/supplier relationships with those companies.

The Group sells its gold to large international organisations with strong credit ratings, and the historical level of customer defaults is minimal. As a result, the credit risk associated with gold trade receivables at 31 December 2021 is considered to be negligible. The Group does not rely on ratings issued by credit rating agencies in evaluating counterparties’ related credit risk.

The Company’s maximum exposure to credit risk is as follows:

Table 36: Exposure to Credit Risk

($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Cash 906.2 645.0 Trade and other receivables 104.8 55.1 Other financial assets 41.0 0.8 Derivative financial assets 25.1 — Marketable securities 3.1 — Long-term receivable 5.9 — Restricted Cash 31.6 24.4 1,117.7 725.3

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash, physical gold or another financial asset. The Group has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Group’s normal operating requirements. The Group ensures that it has sufficient cash and cash equivalents and loan facilities available to meet its short term obligations.

Currency risk

Currency risk relates to the risk that the fair values or future cash flows of the Group’s financial instruments will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. Exchange rate fluctuations may affect the costs that the Group incurs in its operations. There has been no change in the Group’s objectives and policies for managing this risk during the period ended 31 December 2021. The Group has not hedged its exposure to foreign currency exchange risk.

The table below highlights the net assets held in foreign currencies, presented in US dollars:

Table 37: Net Assets in Foreign Currencies

($m) 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Canadian dollar (19.3) 92.4 CFA Francs 451.4 175.9 Euro (14.7) 0.6 Other currencies (0.4) 13.3 417.0 282.2

The effect on earnings before taxes as at 31 December 2021, of a 10% appreciation or depreciation in the foreign currencies against the US dollar on the above mentioned financial and non-financial assets and liabilities of the Group is estimated to be $41.7 million (31 December 2020, $28.2 million), if all other variables remained constant. The calculation is based on the Group’s statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that future cash flows from, or the fair values of, the Group’s financial instruments will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Group is exposed to interest rate risk primarily on its long-term debt. Since marketable securities and government treasury securities held as loans are short term in nature and are usually held to maturity, there is minimal fair value sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Group continually monitors its exposure to interest rates and is comfortable with its exposure given the relatively low short-term US interest rates and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR").

COVID-19 Pandemic risk

The Company continues to actively monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on economic activity and financial reporting. In response to health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, the Group implemented a number of health and safety measures designed to protect employees and the local communities at its operations. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has monitored the impact that COVID-19 has had on its employees and contractors, in terms of potential health concerns, mobility to and from sites, as well as personal well-being. The Group has also monitored the impact on supply chain, infrastructure, as well as the ability to transport its gold for sale.

In the years ended 31 December 2021 and 2020, none of the Group's operations were suspended as a result of COVID-19. During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company continued to incur costs attributable to the management of the pandemic, including those associated with additional personal protective equipment, higher travel and transportation costs, and community support. These costs were approximately $0.6 million in the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020 - $7.7 million) and are included corporate costs in the consolidated statement of comprehensive earnings. The impacts of COVID-19 on the Group's operations to date did not represent indicators of impairment for any of the Group's assets as at 31 December 2021 and 2020.

The extent to which COVID-19 may continue to impact the Group's operations will depend on future developments which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. These developments include, but are not limited to, the continued spread of COVID-19, increased severity of COVID-19, the emergence of any future variants of concern, the duration of the outbreak, and additional actions taken by the governments in the countries in which the Group operates to contain COVID-19.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, it remains difficult to predict the full extent and duration of the resulting operational and economic impacts for the Company, which may impact a number of future reporting periods. The Group will continue to monitor these and all other developments on the Group's operations and their impact on the Group's operations and economic activity.



11. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

11.1. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that all relevant information is gathered and reported on a timely basis to senior management, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Additionally, these controls and procedures provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed in the Company’s annual and interim filings (as such terms are defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings) and other reports filed or submitted under Canadian securities law is recorded, processed, summarised and reported within the time periods specified by those laws, and that material information is accumulated and communicated to management including the CEO and CFO as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Management evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures as required by Canadian Securities Law. Based on that evaluation, the CEO and CFO concluded that as of 31 December 2021, the disclosure controls and procedures were effective.

11.2. INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

The Company’s management, including the CEO and CFO, is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over financial reporting. Under the supervision of the CFO, the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS.

As at 31 December 2021, management evaluated the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as required by Canadian securities laws.

Based on that evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, the CEO and CFO have concluded that, as at 31 December 2021, the internal controls over financial reporting were effective and able to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS.

There have been no material changes in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting since the year ended 31 December 2020 that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

The Company assessed the Teranga mines’ disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; however, in accordance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer’s Annual and Interim Filings, because the Teranga operations were acquired not more than 365 days before the end of 31 December 2021, the Company has limited the scope of its design of disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting to exclude the controls, policies and procedures of Teranga.

11.3. LIMITATIONS OF CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

The Company’s management, including the CEO and CFO believe that any disclosure controls and procedures or internal control over financial reporting, can provide only reasonable, but not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of simple error or mistake. Additionally, controls can be circumvented by the actions of one individual, by collusion of two or more people, or by unauthorised override of the control. Accordingly, because of the inherent limitations in a control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

APPENDIX A: DETAILED RESERVES AND RESOURCE

ON A 100% BASIS ON AN ATTRIBUTABLE BASIS Resources shown

inclusive of Reserves Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Boungou Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 0.6 1.95 39 0.6 1.95 35 Probable Reserves 9.3 3.61 1,075 8.3 3.61 968 P&P Reserves 9.9 3.51 1,114 8.9 3.51 1,003 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 0.6 2.04 40 0.6 2.04 36 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 10.5 3.95 1,336 9.5 3.95 1,202 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 11.1 3.85 1,376 10.0 3.85 1,239 Inferred Resources 0.1 4.89 14 0.1 4.89 13 Houndé Mine (90% owned except 100% owned Golden Hill) Proven Reserves 2.3 1.25 93 2.1 1.25 84 Probable Reserves 44.6 1.69 2,420 40.2 1.69 2,178 P&P Reserves 47.0 1.66 2,513 42.3 1.66 2,262 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 2.4 1.24 97 2.2 1.24 87 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 101.5 1.55 5,067 92.6 1.56 4,636 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 103.9 1.55 5,165 94.8 1.55 4,723 Inferred Resources 20.5 1.60 1,052 19.6 1.61 1,014 Ity Mine (85% owned except 100% owned Le Plaque) Proven Reserves 11.9 0.89 338 10.1 0.89 287 Probable Reserves 51.2 1.61 2,641 43.9 1.61 2,273 P&P Reserves 63.0 1.47 2,979 54.0 1.47 2,560 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 12.1 0.88 344 10.3 0.88 293 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 77.3 1.66 4,131 66.1 1.66 3,547 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 89.5 1.56 4,475 76.5 1.56 3,840 Inferred Resources 27.1 1.47 1,279 23.1 1.47 1,088 Mana Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 1.3 3.54 150 1.2 3.54 135 Probable Reserves 10.1 3.09 1,007 9.1 3.09 906 P&P Reserves 11.5 3.14 1,157 10.3 3.14 1,041 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 7.5 1.48 359 6.8 1.48 323 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 30.1 1.99 1,928 27.1 1.99 1,735 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 37.6 1.89 2,287 33.9 1.89 2,058 Inferred Resources 7.8 2.27 570 7.0 2.27 513 Sabodala-Massawa Complex (90% owned) Proven Reserves 19.9 1.36 866 17.9 1.36 780 Probable Reserves 46.5 2.39 3,574 41.9 2.39 3,217 P&P Reserves 66.4 2.08 4,440 59.7 2.08 3,996 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 21.2 1.32 900 19.1 1.32 810 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 88.9 2.09 5,977 80.0 2.09 5,379 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 110.1 1.94 6,877 99.1 1.94 6,190 Inferred Resources 24.3 2.16 1,682 21.8 2.16 1,514 Wahgnion Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 2.1 0.78 52 1.9 0.78 47 Probable Reserves 19.5 1.60 1,006 17.6 1.60 906 P&P Reserves 21.6 1.52 1,059 19.4 1.52 953 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 2.3 0.82 60 2.1 0.82 54 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 38.4 1.52 1,879 34.6 1.52 1,692 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 40.7 1.48 1,940 36.6 1.48 1,746 Inferred Resources 5.0 1.53 247 4.5 1.53 222 Bantou (90% owned except 81% owned Karankasso) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — M&I Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Inferred Resources 51.1 1.37 2,245 44.9 1.36 1,956 Resources shown

inclusive of Reserves Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Lafigué Project (80% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves 48.7 1.70 2,662 39.0 1.70 2,130 P&P Reserves 48.7 1.70 2,662 39.0 1.70 2,130 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 44.8 2.02 2,916 35.8 2.02 2,333 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 44.8 2.02 2,916 35.8 2.02 2,333 Inferred Resources 3.6 2.35 269 2.8 2.35 215 Kalana Project (80% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves 35.6 1.60 1,829 28.5 1.60 1,463 P&P Reserves 35.6 1.60 1,829 28.5 1.60 1,463 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 46.0 1.57 2,318 36.8 1.57 1,854 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 46.0 1.57 2,318 36.8 1.57 1,854 Inferred Resources 4.6 1.67 245 3.6 1.67 196 Nabanga (90% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — M&I Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Inferred Resources 3.4 7.69 841 3.1 7.69 757 Afema (51% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 5.1 1.10 179 2.6 1.10 91 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 5.1 1.10 179 2.6 1.10 91 Inferred Resources 3.4 1.05 116 1.7 1.05 59 Total - Endeavour Mining Proven Reserves 38.1 1.26 1,539 33.7 1.26 1,368 Probable Reserves 265.6 1.90 16,215 228.4 1.91 14,040 P&P Reserves 303.6 1.82 17,753 262.1 1.83 15,408 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 46.2 1.21 1,802 41.0 1.22 1,604 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 442.6 1.81 25,730 385.1 1.81 22,469 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 488.8 1.75 27,532 426.1 1.76 24,073 Inferred Resources 150.8 1.77 8,560 132.2 1.76 7,489

The mineral Reserves and Resources were estimated as at 31 December 2021 in accordance with the provisions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and incorporated into the NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons responsible for the mineral Reserve and Resource estimates are detailed in the following tables.

MINERAL RESOURCES

QUALIFIED PERSON POSITION PROPERTY/DEPOSIT Kevin Harris, CPG VP Resources, Endeavour Mining plc Ity (Colline Sud, Le Plaque, Mont Ity/Flat/Walter, Bakatouo, Verse Ouest, Teckraie, Aires, West Flotouo, Yopleu); Hounde (Dohoun, Kari Pump), Sabodala/Massawa, Wahgnion; Afema Helen Oliver, FGS, CGeol Group Resource Geologist, Endeavour Mining plc Hounde (Kari West, Kari Center-South, Vindaloo South, Dafra); Kalana (Kalanko); Mana (Maoula) Joseph Hirst, FGS, CGeol. Group Resource Geologist, Endeavour Mining plc Mana (Wona-Kona UG, Siou UG, Boungou, Massawa (Sofia North Extension) Patti Nakai-Lajoie, P.Geo. VP Mine Geology and Grade Control, Endeavour Mining plc Golden Hill Michel Plasse, P.Geo Group Manager, OP Geology and Reconciliation Support, Endeavour Mining plc Mana (Wona-Kona OP), Fifina, Yaho, Filon 67, Fobiri, Yama, Nabanga, Bantou Mark Zammit, MAIG Principal, Cube Consulting Pty Ltd Ity (Daapleu, Gbeitouo), Hounde (Vindaloo) Dr. Lucy Roberts, AusIMM (CP) Principal Consultant, SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd Lafigué Paul Blackney, MAusIMM, MAIG Principal Consultant, Optiro Pty Limited Kalana Project

MINERAL RESERVES

QUALIFIED PERSON POSITION PROPERTY/DEPOSIT Salih Ramazan, FAusIMM Vice President, Mine Planning, Endeavour Mining plc Ity, Houndé, Karma, Sabodala-Massawa (OP), Boungou and Wahgnion Sam Myers, MIMM Manager, Mining, Endeavour Mining plc Mana Bryan Pullman, P.Eng Principal Mining Engineer – Mining Advisory, SLR (UK) Sabodala UG Francois Taljaard Principal Consultant, Mining Engineering, SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd Lafigué Allan Earl, FAusIMM Executive Consultant, Snowden Mining Industry Consultants (Pty) Ltd Kalana Project

The mineral resources and reserves have been estimated and reported in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' and the Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council in May 2014. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. All mineral resources are reported inclusive of mineral reserves. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000 tonnes; gold grades are rounded to one decimal place; ounces are rounded to the nearest 1,000oz. Rounding may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal. Tonnes and grade measurements are in metric units; contained gold is in troy ounces. Processing recoveries vary at each pit by many factors including material types, mineralogy and chemistry of the ore. The overall average recoveries are around 89% at Sabodala, 91% at Houndé, 86% at Ity, 95% at Boungou, 88% at Mana and 92% at Wahgnion. The average processing recoveries at the development project’s Lafigué and Kalana are 95% and 91% respectively. A mining permit application was submitted for the Golden Hill property, but the Company subsequently requested a withdrawal of that application in order to submit an exploration permit application. The prior exploration permit has expired. The Company has received confirmation from the Ministry of Mines on March 4, 2022 stating that they have received the Company’s request. The reporting of mineral reserves and resources are based on a gold price as detailed below:



Au Price $/Oz BOUNGOU HOUNDÉ ITY KARMA MANA SABODALA-MASSAWA WAHGNION LAFIGUÉ KALANA 2021 Reserves 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 UG & OP 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,500 2020 Reserves 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 UG at 1,300

OP at 1,500 UG at 1,200

OP at 1,300 1,300 1,500 1,500 2021 Resources 1,500 1,500 1,8001 1,500 1,500 UG at 1,500

OP at 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2020 Resources 1,500 1500 1,8001 1,500 1,500 UG at 1,500

OP at 1,700 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500

1 Golden Hill resources, within the Houndé mine resources are at a Gold Price of $1,800 per ounce. Cut-off grades for the resources are as follows:

Hounde: at 0.50g/t Au Ity at 0.50g/t Au except ZiaNE which is at 0.30g/t Au Sabodala-Massawa: open pit from 0.31g/t to 1.00g/t Au. Underground from 2.00g/t to 2.84g/t Au Boungou: oxide at 0.91g/t Au, transition at 0.91g/t Au, sulphide at 1.09 g/t Au Mana: open pit for oxide at 0.41g/t Au to 0.56g/t Au, for transitional 0.44g/t Au to 0.69 g/t Au, and sulphide at 0.72g/t Au to 2.54g/t Au Wahgnion: from 0.35g/t Au to 0.60g/t Au Lafigué: oxide at 0.40g/t Au, transitional and fresh at 0.50g/t Au Kalana: all 0.50g/t Au Bantou: from 0.43g/t Au to 0.86g/t Au Nabanga: at 3.00g/t Au Afema: at 0.50g/t Au Golden Hill: from 0.49g/t to 0.55g/t Au

Cut-off grades for the reserves are as follows:

Houndé: oxide: 0.40g/t Au to 0.60g/t Au; transitional: 0.50g/t Au to 0.60g/t Au; fresh: 0.60g/t Au to 0.70g/ Ity: oxide: 0.40g/t Au to 0.50g/t Au; transitional: 0.40g/t Au to 0.80g/t Au; fresh: 0.40g/t Au to 0.80g/t Au Sabodala Open Pit WOLP: oxide: 0.50/t Au to 0.60g/t Au; transitional: 0.60g/t Au to 0.80g/t Au; fresh: 0.60g/t Au to 0.70g/t Au. SLP: 1.20g/t Au Sabodala UG: 2.82g/t Au Boungou: oxide: 1.20g/t Au; transitional: 1.30g/t Au; fresh: 1.30g/t Au Mana OP: oxide: 0.50g/t Au; transitional: 0.60g/t Au; fresh: 1.20g/t Au. UG: Siou: 2.50g/t Au; Wona: 2.30g/t Au Wahgnion: oxide: 0.40g/t Au to 0.50g/t Au; transitional: 0.50g/t Au to 0.60g/t Au; fresh: 0.60g/t Au to 0.70g/t Au Lafigué: 0.40g/t Au Kalana: oxide: 0.40g/t Au; transitional: 0.60g/t Au; fresh: 0.60g/t Au

1 Golden Hill resources, within the Houndé mine resources are at a Gold Price of $1,800 per ounce. Cut-off grades for the resources are as follows

RESERVES AND RESOURCES: YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON

As at 31 December 2021 As at 31 December 2020 Resources shown

inclusive of Reserves, on a 100% basis Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Boungou Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 0.6 1.95 39 1.7 3.83 213 Probable Reserves 9.3 3.61 1,075 6.8 3.60 791 P&P Reserves 9.9 3.51 1,114 8.6 3.65 1,004 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 0.6 2.04 40 1.9 3.89 244 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 10.5 3.95 1,336 12.5 3.23 1,295 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 11.1 3.85 1,376 14.4 3.32 1,538 Inferred Resources 0.1 4.89 14 0.8 3.03 82 Houndé Mine (90% owned except 100% owned Golden Hill) Proven Reserves 2.3 1.25 93 2.6 1.26 104 Probable Reserves 44.6 1.69 2,420 43.7 1.76 2,480 P&P Reserves 47.0 1.66 2,513 46.3 1.74 2,584 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 2.4 1.24 97 2.8 1.26 112 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 101.5 1.55 5,067 79.2 1.75 4,469 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 103.9 1.55 5,165 82.0 1.74 4,581 Inferred Resources 20.5 1.60 1,052 18.3 1.69 999 Ity Mine (85% owned except 100% owned Le Plaque) Proven Reserves 11.9 0.89 338 10.2 0.95 312 Probable Reserves 51.2 1.61 2,641 43.7 1.73 2,433 P&P Reserves 63.0 1.47 2,979 53.9 1.58 2,745 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 12.1 0.88 344 11.6 0.95 354 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 77.3 1.66 4,131 65.6 1.62 3,407 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 89.5 1.56 4,475 77.1 1.52 3,762 Inferred Resources 27.1 1.47 1,279 17.9 1.32 762 Mana Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 1.3 3.54 150 5.7 3.18 578 Probable Reserves 10.1 3.09 1,007 8.6 3.05 839 P&P Reserves 11.5 3.14 1,157 14.2 3.10 1,418 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 7.5 1.48 359 10.8 2.19 758 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 30.1 1.99 1,928 34.5 2.03 2,250 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 37.6 1.89 2,287 45.2 2.07 3,009 Inferred Resources 7.8 2.27 570 10.2 2.14 701 Sabodala-Massawa Complex (90% owned) Proven Reserves 19.9 1.36 866 17.3 1.25 696 Probable Reserves 46.5 2.39 3,574 60.1 2.12 4,101 P&P Reserves 66.4 2.08 4,440 77.4 1.93 4,796 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 21.2 1.32 900 19.4 1.38 862 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 88.9 2.09 5,977 82.7 2.17 5,778 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 110.1 1.94 6,877 102.1 2.02 6,640 Inferred Resources 24.3 2.16 1,682 24.3 2.21 1,728 Wahgnion Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves 2.1 0.78 52 2.2 1.23 86 Probable Reserves 19.5 1.60 1,006 24.3 1.64 1,282 P&P Reserves 21.6 1.52 1,059 26.4 1.61 1,367 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 2.3 0.82 60 2.4 1.23 97 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 38.4 1.52 1,879 41.8 1.53 2,055 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 40.7 1.48 1,940 44.2 1.51 2,152 Inferred Resources 5.0 1.53 247 5.1 1.52 250 Bantou (90% owned except 81% owned Karankasso) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — M&I Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Inferred Resources 51.1 1.37 2,245 51.1 1.37 2,245 As at 31 December 2021 As at 31 December 2020 Resources shown

inclusive of Reserves, on a 100% basis Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Lafigué Project (80% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves 48.7 1.70 2,662 32.0 2.07 2,133 P&P Reserves 48.7 1.70 2,662 32.0 2.07 2,133 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 44.8 2.02 2,916 32.0 2.40 2,470 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 44.8 2.02 2,916 32.0 2.40 2,470 Inferred Resources 3.6 2.35 269 0.8 2.51 66 Kalana Project (80% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves 35.6 1.60 1,829 35.6 1.60 1,829 P&P Reserves 35.6 1.60 1,829 35.6 1.60 1,829 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 46.0 1.57 2,318 46.0 1.57 2,318 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 46.0 1.57 2,318 46.0 1.57 2,318 Inferred Resources 4.6 1.67 245 4.6 1.67 245 Nabanga (90% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — M&I Resources (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Inferred Resources 3.4 7.69 841 3.4 7.69 841 Afema (51% owned) Proven Reserves — — — — — — Probable Reserves — — — — — — P&P Reserves — — — — — — Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — — — — Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 5.1 1.10 179 — — — M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 5.1 1.10 179 — — — Inferred Resources 3.4 1.05 116 — — — Group Total (excluding the divested Karma mine) Proven Reserves 38.1 1.26 1,539 39.7 1.56 1,989 Probable Reserves 265.6 1.90 16,215 254.8 1.94 15,888 P&P Reserves 303.6 1.82 17,753 294.4 1.89 17,876 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 46.2 1.21 1,802 48.9 1.54 2,427 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 442.6 1.81 25,730 394.3 1.90 24,042 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 488.8 1.75 27,532 443.0 1.86 26,470 Inferred Resources 150.8 1.77 8,560 136.5 1.80 7,919 Karma Mine (90% owned) Proven Reserves — — — 0.3 0.40 4 Probable Reserves — — — 5.2 0.93 154 P&P Reserves — — — 5.5 0.90 158 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) — — — 0.3 0.40 4 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) — — — 47.7 1.24 1,894 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) — — — 48.0 1.23 1,898 Inferred Resources — — — 16.2 1.30 679 Group Total Proven Reserves 38.1 1.26 1,539 39.9 1.55 1,992 Probable Reserves 265.6 1.90 16,215 259.9 1.92 16,042 P&P Reserves 303.6 1.82 17,753 299.8 1.87 18,034 Measured Resource (incl. reserves) 46.2 1.21 1,802 49.2 1.54 2,431 Indicated Resources (incl. reserves) 442.6 1.81 25,730 441.9 1.83 25,937 M&I Resources (incl. reserves) 488.8 1.75 27,532 491.1 1.80 28,368 Inferred Resources 150.8 1.77 8,560 152.8 1.75 8,598

Notes for the period ended 31 December 2021 are available in the section above. Notes for the period ended 31 December 2020 are available in the press release dated 18 March 2021 available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 11 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS 12 2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 12 3 CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS AND KEY ESTIMATES 24 4 CORPORATE COSTS 26 5 ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES 27 6 IMPAIRMENT OF MINING INTERESTS 32 7 SHARE CAPITAL 35 8 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS 39 9 LONG-TERM DEBT 44 10 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 47 11 INVENTORIES 47 12 MINING INTERESTS 48 13 GOODWILL 49 14 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS 50 15 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 51 16 LEASE LIABILITIES 51 17 OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 51 18 ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION 54 19 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 55 20 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION 56 21 INCOME TAXES 57 22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 59 23 SEGMENTED INFORMATION 66 24 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 68 25 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES 68 26 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 69

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group’s affairs as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Endeavour Mining Plc and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 which comprises the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of comprehensive earnings/ (loss), consolidated statements of cash flows, consolidated statements of changes in equity and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as issued by IAASB. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements, including the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) as applied to listed entities and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

What we considered to be a key audit matter Risk that the Purchase Price Allocation (“PPA”) for the acquisition of Teranga is incorrectly accounted for. Risk that the life of mine estimates are inappropriate and mining interests require impairment. Risk that the goodwill relating to the Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is impaired. Risk that provisions in relation to tax claims are inappropriate. Why it represented a key audit matter Management were required to exercise significant judgement and estimation in these areas. The appropriate disclosure of such judgements and estimates was also a focus for the audit. Relevant information in Consolidated Financial Statements Note 5



Notes 6 and 12



Note 13 Note 25





Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Risk that the Purchase Price Allocation (“PPA”) for the acquisition of Teranga is incorrectly accounted for.







As detailed in Note 5, the Group completed the acquisition of Teranga Mining Inc., effective 10 February 2021. The consideration paid totalled $1.75 billion.







A business combination must be accounted under IFRS 3 by applying the acquisition method. This includes the recognition and measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value, and non-controlling interests at the proportionate share of the fair value of the net assets.







Given the size of the acquisition and the high degree of estimate and judgement applied by Management in the PPA valuation, the accounting for the PPA represented a significant audit risk and a key area of focus for our audit.



We checked that the PPA was subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.







We agreed the opening balances to supporting documentation, including obtaining bank confirmation letters. We specifically focused on the completeness of liabilities and existence of assets at the date of acquisition. Our testing approach included onsite mine visits post acquisition to perform stock count and asset verification procedures.



We obtained Management’s analysis of the business combination, including details of all assets and liabilities acquired and their valuation. We have examined all relevant agreements, schedules and supporting documentation of the identifiable assets acquired, liabilities assumed (principally rehabilitation and provisions for tax claims), any non-controlling interests in the acquiree, and the amounts or fair value allocated to the mining interests, exploration assets and inventories and agreed amounts to the PPA schedules.



We evaluated and critically assessed the work performed by Management and their third party experts on the Purchase Price Allocation and challenged their conclusions over key judgement areas with reference to market data and historic information, namely; recognition of any separate intangibles, valuation of mining interests and exploration assets, inventory valuation, any contingent liabilities recognised and deferred tax adjustments. As part of our audit work we assessed the value attributed to the assets and liabilities acquired. In utilising the work of Management’s expert, we evaluated the competence and objectivity of the professional advisers relied upon by Management.



Our assessment of the fair value of mining interests and exploration assets included the following:



Our internal valuations specialists assessed the valuation methodologies applied to check they are in accordance with industry norms and standards and also assessed the appropriateness of the discount rates used in the PPA.

We assessed the key assumptions used in the valuations with reference to market data and historic and forecast information, including gold price, mining costs, capital expenditure and discount rates. As part of our testing, we compared the operating cost forecasts for Sabodala- Massawa and Wahgnion to the actual operating results since acquisition.

We corroborated the valuation to the latest reserve and resource data and challenged the Group’s technical team on the basis for those estimates. We considered the competency and capability of the external and internal experts that estimated the reserve and resources.

In relation to the exploration assets, we cross checked the in-situ valuation of the exploration assets performed by the Group’s external expert to market data.

In performing our review, we specifically considered whether Management had used hindsight arising from further developments since the acquisition date to influence the provisions recognised on acquisition.



We have reviewed the allocation of goodwill to the CGU’s and have challenged Management on the basis of allocation.







We considered the substance of the transaction and whether it is consistent with the entity’s disclosure of the primary reasons for the business combination.







We reviewed the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to check that all of the appropriate information had been included.







Key observations:

We found Management’s estimates and judgements in respect of its assessment of the PPA to be balanced and suitably supported by analysis of the fair value of the assets, liabilities and non-controlling interests and independent advice from Management’s external experts.







We found the disclosures included in the consolidated financial statements in Note 5 to be appropriate. Risk that the life of mine estimates are inappropriate and mining interests require impairment.







As detailed in Note 12, the Group’s mining interests, including property, plant and equipment represent its most significant assets and total $5.0bn at 31 December 2021.







As detailed in Note 6, Management have performed an impairment indicator review for each of the operational assets under IAS 36 Impairment and have not identified any indicators of potential impairment, apart from at its Karma and Boungou mines. In addition, Management have performed an impairment assessment of the Mana and Sabodala-Massawa CGU’s given goodwill has been allocated to these CGU’s as part of the PPA accounting. See details under the key audit matter ‘Risk that the goodwill relating to the Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is impaired’ below.







As a result of the indicators identified, Management performed an impairment test for the Karma mining operation as at 31 December 2021 to recognise Karma at the lower of its carrying value and fair value less costs of disposal (‘FVLCD’). As Management were in discussions to sell the Karma mine, FVLCD was valued using a market-based valuation approach based on the expected fair value of the consideration to be received upon closing of the disposal of $25.0 million, which resulted in an impairment of the mining interests at 31 December 2021 of $11.7 million.







At Boungou, Management identified impairment indicators in relation to lower grades and ounces being recovered as well as the increased operating costs of the mine, mainly due to increased spend on security. In addition, reduced confidence in previously identified exploration targets has decreased the estimated exploration potential of the mine from that which was estimated on acquisition. As a result of the impairment test performed, Management concluded that there was an impairment at the Boungou CGU at 31 December 2021 and recognised an impairment charge of $246.3 million, of which $31.9 million related to the goodwill. We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and were subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.



We obtained and reviewed Management’s impairment indicator review, and detailed impairment tests in respect of the Karma and Boungou mines as set out below.



In respect of the Karma impairment, we obtained Management’s calculation of the asset’s fair value less cost of disposal and performed the following procedures thereon:



We agreed the cash consideration receivable to the draft sale and purchase agreement.

We obtained Management’s assessment of the fair value of the contingent consideration and reviewed the inputs and fair value, with reference to the latest consensus analyst forecasts on future gold prices.

We obtained Management’s assessment of the fair value of the royalty receivable and agreed the inputs to the calculation. We compared the gold price to market consensus data, recalculated the discount rate and agreed the production inputs to the underlying feasibility study. We reviewed and recalculated the discount rate used in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists. We performed sensitivity analysis on the key inputs and challenged the estimates with the Board.



In respect of the Boungou impairment:



We evaluated Management’s impairment model against the approved LOM plan and our understanding of the operation. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions used by Management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market consensus data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness of risk premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and critical review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the approved mine plan, resources and reserves reports and historic performance.

We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to evaluate the quality of Management’s forecasting and where under performance against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management’s gold price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex forecasts.

We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates, and operational performance, and compared the results of this to Management’s sensitivity analysis. We also considered the appropriateness of related disclosures given in Note 6.



For the Group’s other mines, Management’s impairment indicator review indicated that no impairment charges were required and that each cash generating unit had sufficient headroom above the CGU carrying value. As part of our impairment indicator review, we: We evaluated Management’s impairment models against approved LOM plans and our understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and assumptions used by Management for each of the mining operations.

We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to evaluate the quality of Management’s forecasting and where under performance against budget/plan was highlighted evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management’s gold price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex forecasts.

We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates, and operational performance, and used the results of this to challenge Management’s sensitivity assessments. We also considered the appropriateness of the related disclosures given in Note 6. Given the current gold price forecasts and consistent operating results, Management has considered there is no indication of any potential impairments at the Group’s other operating mines. Despite this the preparation of the life of mine (‘LOM’) models still requires Management to make critical judgements and estimates regarding gold prices, reserves and resources, production rates, operating costs and capital expenditure, as well as economic variables such as discount rates.







The value of the mining interests and the inherent judgement involved in the life of mine estimates makes this a significant audit risk and a key area of focus for our audit. Key observations:







In respect of the recoverable amount of Karma, we found Management’s conclusion to be appropriate and that the Board’s assessment appropriately considered the negotiations as at 31 December 2021.



In respect of the recoverable amount of Boungou, we found the Management’s conclusion to be appropriate and that the Board’s assessment of the recoverable amount at 31 December 2021 considered both the Group’s plans, recent performance and continued risks and uncertainties.



We found the key assumptions made by Management and the Board in respect of the judgements in the LOM models and around the carrying value of the Group’s other mining interests to be reasonable.

We found the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to be in line with the accounting standards. Risk that the goodwill relating to the Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is impaired.







As detailed in Note 13, the Group had recognised $166.3m of goodwill arising from the acquisitions of Semafo and Teranga. This goodwill was allocated to the Mana, Boungou and Sabodala-Massawa CGU’s. During the year, the Group impaired $31.9m of goodwill that was allocated to the Boungou CGU.



CGU’s to which goodwill is allocated must be tested annually for impairment. This involves the use of significant estimates and judgements to determine the recoverable amount.



In relation to Mana and Sabodala- Massawa, the preparation of the life of mine (‘LOM’) models used in the impairment review requires Management to make critical judgements and estimates regarding gold prices, reserves and resources, production rates, operating costs and capital expenditure,



The value of the goodwill and the inherent judgement involved in the life of mine estimates makes this a significant audit risk and a key area of focus for our audit. We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and were subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.







In respect of Management’s impairment assessment for the CGU’s that have goodwill allocated, we have reviewed Management’s cash flow models for each CGU with allocated goodwill and determined the recoverable amounts. In doing so, we evaluated Management’s LOM plans against our understanding of the operations. Our testing on the LOM models included comparison of the gold price forecasts to forward gold price data, market consensus information and trends. On the other key assumptions, our testing included a comparing the forecast cost, capital expenditure and production profiles against approved mine plans, reserves and resources reports and historic performance.







We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates, and operational performance and used the results of this to challenge Management’s sensitivity assessments, along with considering the appropriateness of related disclosures given in Note 6, based on the requirements of the relevant accounting standards.







Key observations:







In respect of the recoverable amount of goodwill, we found the judgements made in valuing goodwill to be appropriate.







We found the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to be in line with the relevant accounting standards. Risk that the tax provisions are inappropriate.







As detailed in Note 25, the Group is currently subject to tax claims and exposures associated with its operations in Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal, and in other territories where the Group has a tax presence.







Management are required to assess income tax claims with reference to IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments and non-income taxes, and those arising out of other taxes and customs audits under IAS 37, Provisions.















Given the size and nature of the claims and exposures, and ongoing disputes, the recognition and presentation of any liabilities or contingent liabilities arising as a result of the taxation claims and exposures represented an area of key judgement and a key audit matter for our audit. We checked that there was an appropriate level of review over the tax claims and provisions, including by the Board.







We tested the completeness and accuracy of the claim values by agreeing to tax correspondence.







For the provided claims and exposures, we reviewed correspondence for all claims above a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we obtained and reviewed the Group’s internal analysis of the claims and exposures, and the provisions and liabilities recognised. We discussed Management’s assessment of the status of the claim or exposure with the Group’s internal tax team and/or external tax advisor.







For the un-provided claims and exposures we reviewed correspondence for all claims above a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we have obtained and reviewed the Group’s internal analysis of the claims and exposures and any external professional advice from Management’s experts. In doing so, we discussed and critically assessed Management’s assessment of the status of the claim or exposure with the Group’s internal tax team and/or external tax advisor. As part of our assessment, we considered if it is appropriate that no provision is made for un-provided assessments and exposures and also considered whether there is a need for disclosure of contingent liabilities where no provision has been made. We have engaged our internal tax experts to assist in this assessment.







We evaluated the competence and objectivity of professional advisors relied upon by Management.







Key observations:







We found Management’s estimates and judgements in respect of its assessment of the provisioning for outstanding tax claims and exposures to be balanced and suitably supported by analysis of the claims and exposures, and independent advice from Management’s external experts.







We found the disclosures included in the consolidated financial statements in Note 25 to be appropriate and relevant.

Other information

The Directors are responsible for the other information including the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A). The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Directors for the consolidated financial statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group’s internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor’s report is Matt Crane.

YEAR ENDED Note 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Revenues Revenue 23 2,778.1 1,424.1 Cost of sales Operating expenses (1,062.9) (574.8) Depreciation and depletion (648.7) (261.2) Royalties (175.7) (98.7) Earnings from mine operations 890.8 489.4 Corporate costs 4 (62.5) (23.7) Acquisition and restructuring costs 5 (29.5) (39.8) Impairment of mining interests and goodwill 6 (259.4) (64.5) Share-based compensation 7 (32.5) (18.8) Exploration costs (23.6) (4.9) Earnings from operations 483.3 337.7 Other income/(expense) Gain/(loss) on financial instruments 8 22.9 (78.7) Finance costs 9 (66.1) (48.8) Other (expense)/income (16.0) 9.3 Earnings before taxes 424.1 219.5 Current income tax expense 21 (196.4) (122.6) Deferred income tax recovery 21 51.8 37.4 Net comprehensive earnings from continuing operations 279.5 134.3 Net comprehensive loss from discontinued operations 5 (3.7) (21.8) Net comprehensive earnings $ 275.8 $ 112.5 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to: Shareholders of Endeavour Mining plc 220.7 95.9 Non-controlling interests 19 58.8 38.4 $ 279.5 $ 134.3 Total net earnings attributable to: Shareholders of Endeavour Mining plc 215.5 73.1 Non-controlling interests 19 60.3 39.4 $ 275.8 $ 112.5 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic earnings per share 7 $ 0.92 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share 7 $ 0.91 $ 0.70 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 7 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share 7 $ 0.89 $ 0.53

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

YEAR ENDED Note 31 December

2021 31 December

2020 Operating Activities Earnings before taxes 424.1 219.5 Non-cash items 20 990.3 484.4 Cash paid on settlement of DSUs, PSUs and options 7 (9.2) (1.9) Cash received/(paid) for other financial assets and liabilities 1.5 (24.8) Income taxes paid 21 (227.7) (56.6) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (12.3) 8.0 Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 1,166.7 628.6 Changes in working capital 20 8.2 81.9 Operating cash flows generated from continuing operations 1,174.9 710.5 Operating cash flows (used by)/generated from discontinued operations 5 (8.8) 38.4 Cash generated from operating activities $ 1,166.1 $ 748.9 Investing Activities Expenditures on mining interests 12 (522.5) (235.9) Cash paid for additional interest of Ity mine 19 — (5.4) Cash acquired on acquisition of subsidiaries 5 27.0 93.0 Changes in other assets (11.3) (7.3) Proceeds from sale of assets 12 — 10.3 Proceeds from sale of Agbaou net of cash disposed of 5 (4.7) — Investing cash flows used by continuing operations (511.5) (145.3) Investing cash flows used by discontinued operations 5 (0.2) -14.8 Cash used in investing activities $ (511.7) $ (160.1) Financing Activities Proceeds received from the issue of common shares 7 200.0 100.0 Acquisition of shares in share buyback 7 (133.8) — Payments from the settlement of shares 17 (1.1) — Dividends paid to minority shareholders 19 (29.9) (8.6) Dividends paid to shareholders 7 (129.9) — Proceeds of long-term debt 9 490.0 120.0 Repayment of long-term debt 9 (1,143.0) (150.0) Proceeds on issuance of senior notes 9 494.6 — Payment of financing fees and other (27.6) (6.9) Interest paid (26.9) (33.7) Repayment of finance and lease obligation 16 (28.4) (82.7) Settlement of gold offtake liability 5 (49.7) — Financing cash flows used by continuing operations (385.7) (61.9) Financing cash flows used by discontinued operations 5 (45.4) (8.8) Cash used in financing activities $ (431.1) $ (70.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (31.8) 6.7 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 191.5 524.8 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year1 714.7 189.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 906.2 $ 714.7 Less: cash relating to assets held for sale — (69.7) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 906.2 $ 645.0

1Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 2021 year includes cash classified as part of assets held for sale of $69.7 million.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements