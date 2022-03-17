At 18.30% CAGR, Global Business-To-Business E-Commerce Market | Size & Share to Surpass USD 18.97 Trillion by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market finds that factors such as, increasing supply chain disruptions, rising number of orders, changes in consumer behaviour and increasing online shopping trend are expected to augment the growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market in coming years. In addition, increasing influence of manufacturers for the development of B2B E-Commerce strategy and easy & cost effective transaction methodology are accelerated the high demand for Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market over projected time period. The total Global Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market is estimated to reach 18.97 USD Trillion by 2028, up from 6.92 USD Trillion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.30%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (Supplier-Oriented, Buyer-Oriented, Intermediary-Oriented), by Application (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.30% during the forecast period.

The Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.92 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.97 Trillion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce market.





Market Dynamics:

Booming Consumer Preference towards E-Shopping After COVID 19 Outbreak Propels the Market Demand

After the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic, many consumer started shifting towards online shopping. One of the main reason for this is, they feel tedious and uncomfortable for moving in crowded areas. Therefore, online shopping is booming in recent days. This is the key reason for the growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market in projected time period. In addition, this platform provides some key features to make powerful B2B ecommerce business, which in turn, influences the maximum growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market. These features includes availability of customer specific catalog and pricing, provision of volume purchase and bulk discounts, provision of access restriction, ability to reorder previously purchased products and some others.

Advancement in Growing B2B E Commerce Business Strategy Drives the Market

In recent days, b2b ecommerce market is growing rapidly. Many business professionals upgrade their business strategy to provide quality result. In order to fulfil that, site owner have followed some advancements in their websites by optimizing website's design and speed across devices. They also prioritize the mobile version of their website to give seamless buying experience to the people. In addition, use of 'find and add Negative Keywords' feature in their website to improve the search result is augmenting the fastest growth of the market. Thus, advancement in the development of B2B e-commerce strategy is accelerating the growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market in forecast time period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Accounted Fastest Growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is accounted to high demand for B2B Ecommerce concept in commercial area. In addition, availability of world’s best financial institutions and needed professionals in this region is further bolstered the growth of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market in coming years. Furthermore, various technological development in the developing countries such as, India & China will provide huge growth opportunities for the development of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market:

Amazon Inc.

eBay Inc.

Flipkart

India MART Inter MESH Ltd.

China Asean Trade

KOMPASS

Kelly Search

Flexfire LEDs

eworldtrade

DIYTrade

Recent Developments:

March, 2022: Amazon.com launched Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service which enables customers to quickly and easily play games on the devices they already own, is now available in the mainland U.S. Luna is accessible on Fire TV and Fire tablets as well as on Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, Android phones, and iPads.

August, 2019: Flipkart introduced ‘Flipkart Ideas’, a curated selection of content on its platform, to make consumers’ shopping experience more meaningful by guiding them through their e-commerce purchase journey.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market?

How will the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market?

What is the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.92 Trillion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 18.97 Trillion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.30% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Deployment Type Supplier-Oriented Buyer-Oriented Intermediary-Oriented

Application Home & Kitchen Consumer Electronics Industrial & Science Healthcare Clothing Beauty & Personal Care Sports Apparels Books & Stationary Automotive Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

