Cuneus Data Lab to Onboard LSEG Refinitiv Analytical Data to its TDU Blockchain Network

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuneus Data Lab (“Cuneus”) announced today an agreement with LSEG’s Refinitiv to start appending Refinitiv data to Cuneus’ layer-1 TDU blockchain network, which was introduced in November 2021.



Cuneus dApps standardize Refinitiv’s data on its TDU network into an SDL (super data ledger) consisting of TDUs (tradable data units) and SDUs (structural data units), for analytical financial data. Analytical data units appended on SDLs are cryptographically hashed, follow a rule-based system, are strictly ordered and immutable.

The TDU blockchain is powered by its native cryptocurrency which acts as a utility stablecoin for the network: A work token for data contributors to build and tokenize their SDLs, and a usage token for data consumers to interact with the SDLs.

SDLs connect to two scalable layers on the TDU network: One for the indexing and commoditization of data units and another for the tokenization of SDLs as a standalone digital asset.

About Cuneus:

Cuneus Data Lab is a FinTech lab, providing data protocols for the discovery, standardization, and trading of analytical data. Cuneus is creating a new set of digital assets via the introduction of the TDU-Network and is paving a shift in the analytical data market from data as a service to data as a commodity.