In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Size Worth $3Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Double-Syringe Mixing Configuration, Laser Teeth Whitening, Deep Bleaching, Brite Smile Whitening System, Others), Solution (Whitening Products, Custom Tray-Based Tooth Whitening Systems, and Others), Composition (Carbamide Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others)”, the global in-office teeth whitening products market growth is driven by the rising awareness regarding oral and dental hygiene, the stigma associated with discolored teeth, the increasing aesthetic concern among various populations.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,750.07 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3,058.09 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. Tables 0 No. of Charts & Figures 0 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Solution, Composition, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ultradent Products, Inc.; Philips; Acquamed Technologies Inc.; Vista Apex; KoR Whitening (Evolve); Kulzer; Life-Like Cosmetic Solutions; Temrex Corporation; Premier Dental Products Company; and CAO Group are among the key companies operating in the in-office teeth whitening products market.









Companies operating in the in-office teeth whitening products market adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, the companies in the market create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals, dental specialists, and clinics to further drive the revenue of the in-office teeth whitening products market.

In November 2021, CAO Group launched the world's first in-office and take-home teeth whitening strip system for dental practices, SheerWhite In-Office Teeth Whitening Strips and SheerWhite Take-Home Teeth Whitening Strips. SheerWhite In-Office provided up to three shades whiter teeth in 30 minutes while SheerWhite Take-Home enabled patients to do teeth whitening at home and provided up to five shades whiter in five days. Also, in August 2021, Philips and Bento announced a partnership to continue its growth as a modern alternative to traditional insurance for dentists, employers, groups, associations, and individuals. Following the partnership, dentists could include Philips products such as Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento.

In-office teeth whitening products are used by dental professionals to whiten teeth faster. The process involves the use of bleaching gels and solutions to clean stains. Bleaching gels and solutions usually utilize an activator, which can be a chemical such as sodium perborate, or light. The teeth-whitening products also include retractors, desensitizing gels, lasers and lights, and other instruments. In-office teeth whitening procedure usually takes up to one hour and is estimated to make the teeth three to eight shades brighter. Stains from excess smoking and coffee consumption, fluorosis, and tetracycline can be removed through in-office teeth whitening procedures.









As per the World Health Organization, oral health is a vital component of overall welfare and quality of life. Oral illnesses are extremely widespread, impacting over 3.5 billion individuals globally. The importance of oral health literacy (OHL) among individuals and dental care providers is underscored by the frightening number. Low OHL impairs the capacity to comprehend dental instructions, jeopardizing oral health maintenance. Therefore, many private and government organizations across the world organize surveys and programs to raise awareness about oral hygiene. For instance, National Smile Month is the UK’s largest and longest-running campaign to promote good oral health.

Moreover, a few organizations provide lifetime programs to assist people in maintaining oral health. Also, the Bright Futures—a national health promotion and prevention initiative led by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)—provides the Preventive Pediatric Health Care recommendations, “Periodicity Schedule,” to provide a schedule of assessments and screenings. This schedule assists in the maintenance of oral hygiene in each visiting well-child from their infancy through adolescence. Also, the popularity of teeth bleaching and whitening has significantly risen in the past years which can be observed by the wide range of products being launched by dental companies. Manufacturers are focusing on upraising R&D investments and adopting advanced technologies to develop new products or upgrade their existing products. For instance, in 2016, the CAO Group launched Sheer White In-Office Teeth Whitening Strips, the first in-office teeth-whitening strips with one-minute chair time, as part of a complete whitening system.









The Philips Zoom QuickPro and Zoom WhiteSpeed have been significantly used by dental professionals. The Zoom range provides options for dentists to choose between a chemically-activated bleaching process and a light-activated bleaching process. One of the latest advanced in teeth whitening is the time released gel containing 6% hydrogen peroxide during application but rises to 10% after five to ten minutes, helping reduce the amount of time the whitening agent stays in the patient’s mouth which helps prevents damage. Similarly, calcium phosphate is also being tested for teeth whitening. Such initiatives and programs show growing importance toward dental health and teeth whitening, thereby aiding the growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market during the forecast period.





















