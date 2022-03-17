Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Market Forecast to Reach $5,932 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is expected to grow from $4,091.77 billion in 2021 to $4,433.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to reach $5,932.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The power generation industry is expected to see increased investment activity in the forecast period. Investments in microgrid technology, renewables and other advanced technologies are expected to drive the market.



Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For Instance, by 2025, the World Bank Group aims to fund 17.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery storage, more than tripling the current 4-5 GWh installed across all developing nations.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Electric Power Transmission, Control and Distribution; Power Generation

By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

By Type of Operator: Public Operator; Private Operator

Subsegments Covered: Electric Power Distribution; Electric Bulk Power Transmission and Control; Hydro Electricity; Fossil Fuel Electricity; Nuclear Electricity; Solar Electricity; Wind Electricity; Geothermal Electricity; Biomass Electricity; Other Electricity



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



