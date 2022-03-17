Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to 2026: Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Increasing demand for connected vehicles and safety features has increased the electronic content per vehicle. This raised the vulnerability of a vehicle against a cyber-attack, which resulted in recall of vehicles by the reputed automakers in the recent past. Thereby, the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions are growing at a rapid pace all over the world. Moreover, launch UNECE WP.29 mandate and "Auto Data" regulation in China are also expected to bolster the growth of automotive cybersecurity market in the coming years globally.

The automotive cybersecurity market is expected to witness a significant boost in 2022 owing to the increase in vehicle production in different countries, launch of UNECE WP.29 regulation as well as various government regulations that have compelled automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems in vehicles for better safety.

Wireless network security are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The wireless network security segment is expected to be the fastest-growing security type segment of the automotive cybersecurity market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Transportation authorities in these regions are focusing on improving infrastructure. Startups are focusing on providing wireless network services in order to cater to the growing connectivity features in automotive.

Overall, the incorporation of wireless technologies in vehicles by respective automotive manufacturers, increasing focus towards connected vehicle technology, and rising security concerns to prevent remote access to vehicle electronics are key factors anticipated to augment projected revenues for the wireless network security solution during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars

Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles: Electric Vehicles are More Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market

Restraints

High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic System

Opportunities

Growing Cloud-based Applications in Automotive Industry

Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space

Introduction of Electric Vehicle Wireless Battery Management System

Challenges

Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders

Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates

