Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to 2026: Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market

The global automotive cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
Increasing demand for connected vehicles and safety features has increased the electronic content per vehicle. This raised the vulnerability of a vehicle against a cyber-attack, which resulted in recall of vehicles by the reputed automakers in the recent past. Thereby, the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions are growing at a rapid pace all over the world. Moreover, launch UNECE WP.29 mandate and "Auto Data" regulation in China are also expected to bolster the growth of automotive cybersecurity market in the coming years globally.
The automotive cybersecurity market is expected to witness a significant boost in 2022 owing to the increase in vehicle production in different countries, launch of UNECE WP.29 regulation as well as various government regulations that have compelled automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems in vehicles for better safety.
Wireless network security are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The wireless network security segment is expected to be the fastest-growing security type segment of the automotive cybersecurity market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Transportation authorities in these regions are focusing on improving infrastructure. Startups are focusing on providing wireless network services in order to cater to the growing connectivity features in automotive.
Overall, the incorporation of wireless technologies in vehicles by respective automotive manufacturers, increasing focus towards connected vehicle technology, and rising security concerns to prevent remote access to vehicle electronics are key factors anticipated to augment projected revenues for the wireless network security solution during the forecast period.
Research Coverage
The study covers the automotive cybersecurity market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application type, offering, form type, security type, vehicle type, propulsion type, vehicle autonomy, electric vehicle application type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Market Overview
- Key Players Operating in Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share, by Vehicle Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type, 2021
Premium Insights
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period (2021-2026)
- Asia-Pacific Estimated to Lead Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market in 2021
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Autonomy
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion Type
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars
- Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles: Electric Vehicles are More Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks
- Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection
- Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market
Restraints
- High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions
- Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders
- Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic System
Opportunities
- Growing Cloud-based Applications in Automotive Industry
- Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space
- Introduction of Electric Vehicle Wireless Battery Management System
Challenges
- Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders
- Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates
Company Profiles
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Aptiv plc
- Argus Cyber Security
- Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity
- ATOS SE
- Autocrypt Co. Ltd.
- Autotalks
- AVL Software and Functions GmbH
- Blackberry Certicom
- Broadcom Inc.
- C2A-Sec Ltd.
- Combitech AB
- Continental AG
- Cybellum Ltd.
- Cymotive Technologies
- DENSO Corporation
- Ericsson
- Garrett Motion Inc.
- Green Hills Software
- GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
- Harman International
- ID Quantique
- Infineon Technologies
- Irdeto
- Karamba Security
- Lear Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Real-Time Innovations
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SafeRide Technologies
- Savari
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Thales Group
- Trillium Secure
- Upstream Security Ltd.
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- WM Motor
