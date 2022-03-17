Global $20+ Billion Nitrile Gloves (Powdered, Powder-free, Disposable, Durable) Markets to 2030

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Product; By End-Use; By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nitrile gloves market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 billion by 2030
Increasing demand from end-use industries, including food & beverage and healthcare, due to the occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for these gloves over the forecast period.
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an extraordinary increase in demand for PPE, including nitrile gloves to prevent virus transmission, boosting the industry's growth.
Furthermore, the growing healthcare industry, along with rising awareness regarding hygiene and safety in developing economies, is expected to propel the demand for the product over the forecast period.
Occupational safety rules have a substantial impact on the nitrile glove sector's development. Measures imposed by the authorities for numerous organizations to uphold safety requirements in enterprises are anticipated to boost the product demand.
Furthermore, the rising frequency of latex allergies among healthcare professionals has increased the demand for the product, which is driving industry expansion.
Key players are investing in product development along with adopting strategies to cater to the robust demand and to increase their market presence.
For instance, in December 2021, RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. disclosed that they has obtained two PPE agreements in the amount of CAD$11 million and CAD$5 million to deliver a total of 180 million medical standard nitrile gloves.
Some of the key players operating in the global market include
- Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc
- Dynarex Corporation
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- MCR Safety
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Rubber Corporation (M) Berhad
- Semperit Ag Holding
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
Scope of the Report
Nitrile Gloves, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Powdered
- Powder-free
Nitrile Gloves, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Disposable
- Durable
Nitrile Gloves, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Medical & Healthcare
- Examination
- Dental
- Veterinary
- Hospital
- EMS
- Surgical
- Dental
- Veterinary
- Hospital
- EMS
- Non-Medical
- Automotive Finishing
- Automotive Aftermarket
- O&G and Mining
- F&B Processing
- F&B Service
- Metal & Machinery
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Cleanroom
- Academic R&D
- Industrial R&D
- Others
Nitrile Gloves, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jd0c2
