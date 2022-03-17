Alzheimer Drugs Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer’s drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer Drugs Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled Alzheimer Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist, Combination Drugs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The healthcare industry is of the biggest industry in the world comprising of different segments including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, healthcare equipment, diagnostic devices, healthcare services, and others. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are witnessing a shift from traditional practices towards a novel way of diagnostics due to the growing application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in this sector. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for personalized and low-cost devices is positively influencing the Alzheimer Drugs Market growth, resulting in innovation and technological development of the products, diagnostic methods, and treatment.





Market Growth Factors:

The active study of Alzheimer’s drug by pharmaceutical industries and research institutes for creating a strong pipeline for effective therapy is predicted to encourage growth of the global Alzheimer Drugs Market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) currently, 50 million people are affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease around the world have led towards high demand for Alzheimer’s drugs, which in turn is boosting the global Alzheimer’s drugs growth.

Increasing Adoption of Enhanced Medicines and Treatments to Fuel Demand for Treatment Options.

Expanding Research and Development Efforts to Accelerate Market Growth.

The Collaboration Between Eli Lilly and AC Immune Will Aid Growth





However, discontinuation of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies which is resulting in limited treatment options and thus creating a global economic burden by increasing the nation’s annual treatment cost against Alzheimer’s drugs development and disease treatment. This factor is predicted to hamper the growth of the global Alzheimer Drugs Market during the forecast period. For instance, Eisai and Biogen, Co., Ltd., declared the termination of phase 3 clinical trial of ENGAGE and EMERGE designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies Will Propel Growth

Leading Players operating in the Alzheimer Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

AstraZeneca,

Biogen,

AbbVie Inc.,

ALLERGAN,

other players





Global Alzheimer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) Antagonist

Combination Drugs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Application

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





