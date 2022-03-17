Behavioural Therapy Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioural therapy market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders around the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled Behavioural Therapy Market, 2021-2028. Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders such as anxiety, depression, and others among the majority of the people across the world owing to the rising workload, poor mental condition, and other reasons.

Industry Development:

November 2019: SSQ Insurance partnered with mental health services HALEO (for sleep disorders) and Mind Beacon Group (for moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression) to provide digital cognitive behavioural therapy.





Market Growth Factors:

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among the people about mental health, which has resulted in the rising awareness regarding behavioural therapy and proper treatment of mental disorders.

North America dominated the Behavioural Therapy Market in the year 2019 owing to growing cases of mental disorders among the teen population, increasing numbers of psychiatric clinics in local areas and presence of key players in the region. The Behavioural Therapy Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Increasing Adoption of Enhanced Medicines and Treatments to Fuel Demand for Treatment Options.

Expanding Research and Development Efforts to Accelerate Market Growth.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the behavioural therapy market share on account of the increasing healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as the US and Canada.

European region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the increasing number of geriatric population in this region.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)





List of Key Players Covered in the Behavioural Therapy Market Report:

Magellan Health, Inc., Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc., Springstone, American Addiction Centers, Haven Behavioural Healthcare, Inc., Behavioural Health Group, PEOPLE'S CARE HOLDINGS, INC.

What are the key segments in the Behavioural Therapy Market



By Type

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy

Systematic Desensitization

Aversion Therapy

Others

By Application

Depression

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Eating Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Substance Abuse

ADHD (Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder)

Bipolar Disorder

Others

By Patient Type

Children

Adult

By Treatment Settings

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Community Health Centers

Others





