Global Mortuary Bags Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Mopec, Extra Packaging, and Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology

The "Mortuary Bags Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mortuary bags market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.



The growing awareness for the adoption of mortuary bags, advancement in body bags, and rising demand for forensic science are also driving market demand. COVID-19 led to a drastic loss of life and property. Proper and dignified management of the dead is essential for dealing with emergencies and humanitarian crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several hospitals faced a severe shortage of mortuary bags with an increasing death toll from COVID-19. to manage this shortage, governmental authorities started ordering mass production of these mortuary bags. Several companies increased their manufacturing capacity and produced high amounts of mortuary bags.

For instance, Barber Medical, which has the NHS contract for mortuary supplies, increased the availability of polythene bags, known as body pouch bags. This high demand for mortuary bags contributed to the growth of the global market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) increases globally, especially in developing countries. The latest report by WHO revealed that non-communicable diseases related deaths had a sharp rise over the past two decades and is driving demand in the global mortuary bags industry

Increased globalization, connectivity is quickly spreading the diseases within hours across the globe. An increase in research on various deadly strains and the chances of getting leaked is also driving demand in the global mortuary bags market

The global mortuary bags industry size is projected to grow due growing death rate due to the increasing crime rate in different countries. The retrieval of the dead body from a crime scene and how it is preserved and transported highly affects the appearance and evaluation of any injury or evidence

MORTUARY BAGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Polyethylene has significant advantages of enhanced protection, high adaptability, excellent rigidity, superior flexibility, and is easily recyclable. It is the most preferred material as it is durable, lightweight, cheap, and widely available.

The heavy-duty & bariatric segment will have an absolute growth rate of 39.41% in the forecast period. The prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled in the last six decades

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

Europe: Europe has emerged as the most dominating global mortuary bags market region. This is owed to factors such as the expanding aging population affected by chronic diseases, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and the outbreak of epidemics and pandemics.

North America: Cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the top causes of deaths in North American countries such as the US and Canada. The most common type of cancer death in both sexes was lung cancer, while the most common type of cancer diagnosed was prostate in males and breast in females. These deaths and increases in medical research for different ailments drive market growth.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the mortuary bags market are Mopec, Extra Packaging, and Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology.

Global players are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

The rise in Prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases

High Number of Deaths due to Epidemics

Mass Production of Mortuary Bags

Advancement of Mortuary Bags in Forensic Science

Rising Value of Performing Autopsies

Key Vendors

Mopec

Extra Packaging

Tianjin Guyufan Biological Technology

Other Prominent Vendors

3D Barrier Bags

Adasu Defense Textile

Affordable Funeral Supply

Bi Quadro

CEABIS

China Heaven Funeral Supplies

Classic Plastics

Coccato & Mezzetti S.r.l

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited (DESCO)

EIHF Isofroid

EkoMed

ELCYA

ESCO

EMS Mobil Sistemler A.S

ERENLER MEDIKAL

FERNO

Flexmort

FRIM d.o.o

Hitas Ortopedi First Yardim ve Saglik Urunleri San.Tic. Ltd.Sti

HYGECO

J Chemical

Kanpur Plastipack Limited (KPL)

Leboo Healthcare Products

Medical Products

Med-Tex

MFC International

Mobimedical

Mortech Manufacturing

Paper Pak Industries

Peerless Plastics

Salam International

SM Scientific Instruments

Spencer Italia s.r.l

Shotton Parmed

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Span Surgical

The One Packing Solution

Vision Medical

Van Oostveen Medical B.V.

