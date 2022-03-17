Global Personal Lubricant Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Karex Berhad, Reckitt Benckiser Group, & BioFilm

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Lubricant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The personal lubricant market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.86% during the period 2022-2027.
The increase in Personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable Personal wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for Personal lubricants is the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. Globally, North America will be the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. Thereby, the market demand has a rapid steady growth in APAC countries.
The report considers the present scenario of the Personal lubricant market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The water-based Personal lubricant segment accounted for 55.01% of the Personal lubricant market share and held the leading position in 2021, and they are popular among end-users and have a broad customer base.
Thereby, it is likely to continue its growth at a steady pace in the coming years. However, by the end of the forecast period, the water-based segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users and account for the largest share in 2027
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The incremental growth among the top 3 contributing regions is North America with a share of over USD 300 million, followed by APAC and Europe, with an absolute growth of about 66% during the forecast period.
Globally, North America was the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. However, the market demand is growing rapidly in APAC countries such as China & India.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Reckitt Benckiser was the defined leader and the ultimate four Personal lubricant vendors with leading brands such as Durex Play and K-Y Jelly.
LifeStyles sells its Personal lubricants under its SKYN brand. SKYN Personal lubricants are available in 11 markets, and the company is one of the key leading vendors in the Personal wellness business. The company serves customers with various products, ranging from condoms to Personal lubricants. The company operates with plans for helping the Chinese and other international markets
KEY POINTS
- The demand for condoms and Personal lubricants is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations to anticipate the growth
- Demographical factors such as GDP, disposable income, and others play a significant role in the Personal lubricant market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a substantial demand of Personal lubricant usage owing to better education and high income
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction
- Increased demand from baby boomers
- High availability of Personal lubricants
- Evolving gender-neutral tone
- Internet shaping purchasing behavior
- Introduction of private-label brands
- Increased promotional & marketing activities
- Rising penetration of dating applications in APAC
- Personal wellness festivals
- Trade shows & expos spurring growth
- The rising shift towards female customers
Prominent Vendors
- LifeStyles
- Church & Dwight
- Karex Berhad
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- BioFilm
Other Prominent Vendors
- Bodywise
- B.Cumming
- CalExotics
- Cupid Limited
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- Empowered Products
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HLL Lifecare Ltd
- ID Lubricants
- Innovus Pharma
- Kaamastra
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- PHE
- PJUR Group
- Sensuous Beauty
- Sliquid
- The Yes Yes Company
- Tenga
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- XR
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Raw Materials Procurement
7.1.2 Manufacturers
7.1.3 Distribution Landscape
7.2 Key Insights
7.3 Branding Strategies
7.4 Promotional Strategies
7.5 Marketing & Advertising Strategies
7.6 Pricing Analysis
7.7 Value Chain Analysis
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Raw Materials
7.7.3 Manufacturers
7.7.4 Distributors/Dealers
7.7.5 Retailers
7.7.6 End-Users
7.8 Impact of Covid-19
7.8.1 Disruptions in Global Supply Chain
7.8.2 Counter Measures
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior
8.2 Introduction of Private-Label Brands
8.3 Increased Promotional & Marketing Activities
8.4 Rising Penetration of Dating Applications In APAC
8.5 Sexual Wellness Festivals, Expos & Tradeshows Spurring Growth
8.6 Rising Shift Towards Female Customers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction
9.2 Increased Demand from Baby Boomers
9.3 High Availability of Sexual Lubricants
9.4 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment
10.2 Increased Safety Concerns
10.3 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers
10.4 Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Startups
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Key Insights
11.2.1 Demand Insights
11.2.2 Vendors Analysis
11.2.3 Demographical Analysis
11.2.4 Consumer Behavior & Awareness
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Lubricant Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Water-Based
12.4 Silicone-Based
12.5 Oil-Based
12.6 Hybrid
13 Gender
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Male Users
13.4 Female Users
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Overview
14.1.1 Manufacturer, Production & Distribution
14.1.2 Distribution Through Retail Stores
14.1.3 Distribution Through Online Websites
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgsva0
