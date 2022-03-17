ESE Announces New Esports Team, K1CK CS:GO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its esports team, K1CK Esports, has announced a new roster for a Counter-Strike Global Offensive (“CS:GO”) team.

In recent years, K1CK has focused its efforts on games such as Apex Legends and League of Legends, allowing K1CK to achieve title Champions and become the runner-up in the EU Masters Spring 2020. The K1CK CS:GO team takes K1CK back to its roots; the roster boasts players with great experience mixed with promising young talent. K1CK believes that with hard work and determination, the CS:GO team will find success. K1CK’s new CS:GO team is comprised of the following players: v1c7oR, SPELLAN, rafftu, AwaykeN, and SAiKY.

Pedro Fernandes, ESE’s Head of Esports, stated, “We have a deep history in the CS:GO esports community, with multiple successful performances. Today, we are excited to launch our new esports team roster in a game that has brought us so many great moments. I am proud that K1CK and CS:GO are reunited and we welcome this talented group of players that will continue our success.”

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

