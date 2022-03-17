Maternity Wear Market Size Worth $16.57Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Dresses and Gowns, and Innerwear) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)”, the global maternity wear market growth is driven by the rising number of pregnant working women coupled with the adoption of business growth strategies by the market players.









Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12,257.41 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 16,578.64 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 168 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Maternity Wear Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Leading players in the maternity wear market are Gap Inc, Seraphine, Isabella Oliver, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Brunelli and Co S.R.L., Mothercare, Boob Design, SHAICO Fashion Pvt. Ltd, Pink blush Maternity, and Organic & more. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the maternity wear market. These companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provides a lucrative opportunity for stand mixer. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfil the customer’s requirements. For instance, on April 7, 2021, Anne Summers launched a range of maternity lingerie. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating stretchable materials, such as elastane and spandex, in maternity wear, as demand for fashionable products has risen recently.









North America is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global maternity wear market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing number of celebrity influencers on social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, and the presence of big labels, such as Seraphine and Thyme Maternity, operating exclusively to meet the needs of pregnant women across North America. Also, an increase in demand for plus sizes in formal wear under the outerwear section fuels the maternity wear market growth in North America.

Growth of E-Commerce to Open Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Maternity Wear Market:

E-commerce has transformed the shopping methods, due to increased internet and smartphone penetration, a rise in digital literacy, and the government’s digital push. Crunchbase, a business information platform, looked at the US investment in various sectors and noted that e-commerce was up to $3.7 billion for 2021 YTD, compared to $1.4 billion in 2020. Furthermore, key players in this industry, such as Seraphine, Mothercare, Isabella Oliver, and Gap, are focusing on product innovations and launching their products on various online retail platforms to serve the vast consumer base across the globe. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift toward online shopping, and the emergence of new variants of the virus would propel the adoption of e-commerce in the coming years.Thus, launch of new products by the major manufacturers in the E- commerce platforms is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for the maternity wear market.









Maternity Wear Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the maternity wear market is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, dresses and gowns, and innerwear. The dresses and gowns segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pregnant women experience continuous changes in body size during pregnancy. Therefore, maternity clothes such as maxi dresses, long gowns, maternity jumpsuits, and feeding maternity gowns made of naturally soft fabric help women feel comfortable with easy airflow. Women use maternity wear even after pregnancy since they gain weight. Due to this reason, the products continue to interest women. Earlier, women used to wear loose dresses and gowns to hide their baby bumps, but now the trend is to wear designer fits during pregnancy. Women tend to spend tremendous money on clothes due to social media influencers and celebrities. This leads to the rise in demand for maternity wear among pregnant women.

Based on distribution channel, the maternity wear market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, considered as an effective distribution channel, are large retail stores that offer a wide range of maternity clothes. They provide various items from different brands at one convenient location at reasonable costs. Products from several brands are assembled under one roof of supermarkets and hypermarkets, enabling shoppers to find desirable products in less time. Factors such as better services, bulk purchasing, different payment options, and a pleasant customer experience encourage shoppers to purchase at supermarkets and hypermarkets. Many leading manufacturers of maternity clothes target selling their products through prominent supermarkets and hypermarkets chains, such as Mom & Baby , Mother Care, and FirstCry, as there is high customer traffic in these stores. This factor is also driving the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets for purchasing maternity clothes.









Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Maternity Wear Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the consumer goods sector and negatively impacted the growth of the maternity wear market during its initial phase. The impact of the pandemic was felt hard across textile, apparel, and fashion industries. In the textile sector in Europe, compared to the period 2019, production fell by 26.9% during April–June 2020, when global coronavirus cases peaked. In contrast, imports of textile products in Europe saw a dramatic increase, with 154.2% in the same previous period (April–June).

























