Global warehouse automation market size to expand significantly over 2021-2026

Pune, India, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global warehouse automation market size was worth USD 14.86 billion in the year 2020 and is deemed to record noteworthy growth over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature studies the market from the perspective of solution type, end user scope, and geographies to highlight major investable areas during the analysis period. Moreover, it explicates the competitive framework on the basis of the financials, strategies, and recent developments of the major players in this vertical.





High disposable income in populated countries like Japan, China, and India, advancements in technology, and increasing use of electronic devices are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, extensive adoption of the technology in FMCG sector and warehouse management systems will also propel market development.

Higher concentration of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and ODMs (original device manufacturers) across various sectors is also expected to create a positive industry outlook in the coming years.

Market segmentation review

Based on solution type, worldwide warehouse automation industry is split into conveyor/sortation systems, automated storage & retrieval system (AS/RS), mobile robots, automatic identification & data capture (AIDC), and warehouse management system (WMS). Among these, mobile robot segment is slated to witness substantial growth over 2021-2026, due the growing presence of material handling companies and intensifying government regulations across several parts of the world.

Considering end user scope, the industry classification comprises general merchandise, FMCG, and others. The FMCG sector is estimated to capture a large market share by 2026, primarily triggered by the surging consumer demand for security and comfort.

Regional scope

From a geographical perspective, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major share in the market by the end of the analysis timeframe. This can be attributed to factors such as high levels of disposable income, growing urban population, and increasing development of electronic technologies.

Moreover, rising focus on quality control by reducing variability and minimizing errors while carrying and storing commodities in an efficient storage space is also driving the regional market growth.

Competitive framework

Companies such as ABB Ltd., ATS Global B.V., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Omron Corp., FANUC Corp., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Kuka AG, and Kion Group mainly determine global warehouse automation market trends.

Information regarding the major competitive developments taking place in the industry such as mergers & acquisitions, strategies, and new product development activities undertaken by the listed companies in order to expand their foothold in this vertical is also elucidated.

Global Warehouse Automation Market, by Type of Solution (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Conveyor/Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Mobile Robots

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Global Warehouse Automation Market, by End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

General Merchandise

FMCG

Others

Global Warehouse Automation Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

Global Warehouse Automation Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

ABB Ltd.

ATS Global B.V.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Omron Corp.

FANUC Corp.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Kuka AG

Kion Group

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Warehouse Automation Market: Product Overview

4. Global Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Warehouse Automation Market

4.3 Global Warehouse Automation Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Warehouse Automation Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Segmentation, By Type of Solution (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Warehouse Automation Market: By Type of Solution (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Conveyor/Sortation Systems- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Mobile Robots- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Warehouse Automation System (WMS)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Warehouse Automation Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Warehouse Automation Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By General Merchandise- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By FMCG- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Warehouse Automation Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Warehouse Automation Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Warehouse Automation Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Warehouse Automation Market: Growth and Forecast

8.3 Americas Warehouse Automation Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Type of Solution (Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Automation System (WMS), AIDC)

8.5 Market Segmentation By End User (General Merchandise, FMCG, Others)

9. Europe Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Warehouse Automation Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Warehouse Automation Market: Growth and Forecast

9.3 Europe Warehouse Automation Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Type of Solution (Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Automation System (WMS), AIDC)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (General Merchandise, FMCG, Others)

10. Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market: Growth and Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Type of Solution (Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Automation System (WMS), AIDC)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (General Merchandise, FMCG, Other)

11. Global Warehouse Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Drivers

11.2 Global Warehouse Automation Market Restraints

11.3 Global Warehouse Automation Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By Type of Solution (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape





