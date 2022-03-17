Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market Report 2022-2027: Surge in Online Consultation & High investments in the VR market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Rehabilitation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual rehabilitation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% during the period 2022-2027.
Virtual rehabilitation makes it easy for the patient to interact with cognitive rehabilitation activities with the Exergame exercises, which improve executive function in older adults.
According to Physiopedia, about 20% of subjects do not recover the use of the upper limb. Most 65-85% of patients undergo a partial recovery after a stroke. Such interventions are expected to be cured with virtual rehabilitation. Thereby, the market is driven by the decreasing cost and improved accessibility to the technology and the growth in the expertise of virtual rehabilitation researchers and practitioners.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
- VR-based physical rehabilitation can induce successful treatment protocol adherence as a human-supervised protocol due to real-time multisensory capabilities. Multisensory, auditory, and visual feedback can convince users to exercise more through increased stimuli. IVR-based physical rehabilitation also allows increased quantitative input for both the user and the therapist
- Neurological rehabilitation has gradually relied on computer-aided programs and, more recently, virtual reality. New techniques have been reported to improve the effectiveness of rehabilitation strategies in these situations. These include robotic-assisted training, virtual reality, functional electrical stimulation, non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) to increase the intensity and quality of neural rehabilitation and manipulate brain excitability and plasticity, and assistive technologies with new innovations fueling the growth of the market
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- Increased government from North America support in the form of incentives along with increased outsourcing of products is predicted to accelerate the footprint of virtual reality in the healthcare market during the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and various rehabilitation support policies are also expected to contribute to the market growth in North America
- Virtual reality Europe is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 35% in the coming years. While the Nordic and Western European countries have traditionally been the largest outsourcing markets, Central and Eastern Europe are appearing as promising markets for partnerships with nearby suppliers
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors, especially global players, need to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market
- Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures
SNIPPETS
- Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Aid or Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Assist is a digital platform that uses motion tracking sensors to provide physical therapy treatment and enhance patient compliance, thereby benefiting market growth
- The MIRA (Medical Interactive Rehabilitation Aid Platform) was created to turn physical rehabilitation exercises into video games. The platform offers a set of motion-based medical games operated by a special video camera, the Microsoft Kinect, suitable for hospital and home use. The interactive medical assistance game applies to this group of patients and can be integrated into rehabilitation programs for adolescent shoulder instability, eventually driving the market for virtual rehabilitation
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Penetration of HMDs in Healthcare
- Growing Awareness about Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant
- Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare
- Increasing Adoption of Assistance Devices and Prosthetic Devices
- Surge in Online Consultation
- The High investments in the VR market
prominent Vendors
- Brontes Processing
- Motek Medical B.V
- GestureTek Health
- Rehametrics
- EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L. (Virtualware)
- Motorika Medical Ltd
- Neuro Rehab VR
- LiteGait
- Doctor Kinetic
- MindMaze
- Accelerated Care Plus Corporation
- CSE Entertainment
- XRHealth (VRHealth)
- Meden-Inmed
- Euleria S.R.L
- Saebo Inc
- Rehab-Robotics
- BO&BO
- Tyromotion Gmbh
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Penetration of HMDS In Healthcare
8.2 Growing Awareness of Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare
9.2 Growing Adoption of Assistance Devices & Prosthetic Devices
9.3 Surge in Online Consultation
9.4 Large Investments in VR Market
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Lack of Training & Proficiency
10.2 Challenges in Facilitation, Installation, & Operation
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Physical Rehabilitation
12.4 Neuro & Cognitive Rehabilitation
12.5 Other
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals
13.4 Rehabilitation Centers & Clinics
13.5 Home Care Settings
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
