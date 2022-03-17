WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021:



● Net revenues of $49.2 million, an increase of 18.0% compared to the same period last year ● Gross Profit of $25.1 million, or 50.9% of net revenue, an increase of $4.1 million or 19.6% compared to the same period last year ● Net income of $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million for the same period last year ● Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million for the same period last year ● Cash provided by operations of $4.6 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period last year ● Excluding Microlab, backlog at December 31, 2021, was $9.2 million, a $2.1 million, or 30.4% year-over-year increase

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

● Signed an agreement for the sale of Microlab to RF Industries on December 16, 2021 for $24.25 million which subsequently closed on March 1, 2022 ● Net revenues of $13.1 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to the same period last year ● Gross Profit of $6.5 million, or 49.5% of net revenue ● Net income of $384,000, which includes a $614,000 gain related to the adjustment of the Holzworth earn-out ● Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million, compared to $603,000 for the same period last year

Parsippany, New Jersey, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) (the “Company”) announced today results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. stated, “2021 was a transformative year for Wireless Telecom Group, reflecting strong execution by our global team members, the success of our CommAgility and Holzworth acquisitions, and improving global demand for our products and services. Capitalizing on the positive momentum underway across our business and end markets, on December 17, 2021, we announced the sale of our RF Components business, which closed on March 1, 2022. As a result, we have successfully transitioned our business model to focus on high-growth specialized 5G software and test and measurement solutions primarily related to the semiconductor, satellite, quantum computing, aerospace and defense sectors.”

Mr. Whelan continued, “We enter 2022 from a position of strength as we benefit from a streamlined business model, favorable market dynamics, and the strongest balance sheet in our history. Our record cash position provides us with significant flexibility to accelerate our technology roadmap and provide capital for growth.”

Mr. Whelan concluded, “The combined backlog of our Test and Measurement and Radio, Baseband, Software segments increased 30%, to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021 which gives us optimism to believe we are well positioned for continued sales growth in 2022. We also expect our gross margin in 2022 to benefit from a higher mix of software and test and measurement revenue. We are closely monitoring our global markets and continue to navigate supply chain challenges along with uncertainties arising from the conflict in Ukraine. Recently imposed sanctions have caused us to suspend delivery of only one backlog project in the amount of $350,000 and we continue to monitor our outlook. We look forward to continuing the refresh of our strategic plans.”

Full Year 2021 Operating Results:

● Net revenues increased 18.0% from the prior year driven primarily by increases in our T&M and RBS revenues, representing the recovery in our markets from the COVID-19 pandemic, new product introductions, and increased demand for our software, services, and digital signal processing cards. ● Gross profit margin increased from 50.2% to 50.9% primarily due to our T&M product group. ● Excluding Microlab, backlog increased $2.1 million, to $9.2 million, a 30% year-over-year increase. ● Operating expenses were $25.2 million in 2021 compared to $29.1 million in 2020 reflecting decreases in goodwill impairment and contingent consideration charges in 2021. ● GAAP net income was $1.5 million compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in the prior year due to higher gross profit and lower impairment and contingent consideration charges as compared to the prior year. In addition, 2021 benefited from the gain recognized on extinguishment of the PPP loan which was partially offset by higher interest expense and a lower tax benefit. ● Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a metric the Company uses to measure our core operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided later in this press release.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

● Cash provided from operations of $4.6 million ● Subsequent Events: ◌ On March 1, 2022, the Company received $23.9 million in cash at close of the sale of Microlab to RF Industries Ltd. ◌ Repaid and terminated both the Muzinich term loan and the Bank of America credit facility, and added approximately $18.0 million net proceeds in cash to the balance sheet.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes, however, that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the Company’s business may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and prior reported results. Certain of the information set forth herein and certain of the information presented by the Company from time to time may constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have presented herein a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The foregoing measures do not serve as a substitute and should not be construed as a substitute for GAAP performance, but provide supplemental information concerning our performance that our investors and we find useful.

The Company defines EBITDA as its net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is EBITDA excluding our stock compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition expenses, integration expenses, unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses, purchase accounting adjustments, non-recurring legal fees associated with the Harris arbitration, goodwill and indefinite lived intangible asset impairment charges, (gain)/loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain on extinguishment of our PPP loan and other non-recurring costs. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is included as an attachment to this press release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected Adjusted EBITDA margin because the amount and significance of special items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

GAAP operating expenses (“GAAP opex”) includes research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, non-cash goodwill and indefinite lived intangible asset impairment charges and (gain)/loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration. The Company defines non-GAAP Operating Expenses (“Non-GAAP Opex”) as GAAP opex excluding stock compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition expenses, integration expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, non-recurring legal fees associated with the Harris arbitration, non-cash goodwill and indefinite lived intangible asset impairment charges, (gain)/loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration and other non-recurring costs and expenses.

The Company views Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Non-GAAP Opex as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important performance metric because it facilitates the analysis of our results, exclusive of certain non-cash and non-recurring items, including items which do not directly correlate to our business operations.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Non GAAP Opex metrics provide qualitative insight into our current performance; we use these measures to evaluate our results, the performance of our management team and our management’s entitlement to incentive compensation; and we believe that making this information available to investors enables them to view our performance the way that we view our performance and thereby gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results, in general, and from period to period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are well positioned for continued sales growth in 2022 and our expectation that our gross margin in 2022 will benefit from a higher mix of software revenue and higher T&M revenue mix. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including, among others, the ongoing impact that the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions have had and may continue to have on our business, supply chain, transportation costs, and our backlog; the impact that the evolving COVID-19 pandemic has had and may continue to have on our supply chain, human capital and the general economy in the future; the potential impact of inflation on our business and the economy in general, our dependency on capital spending on data and communication networks by our customers and end users; our dependency on the deployment of 4G LTE and 5G NR private networks and related services to grow our business; the impact of the loss of any significant customers; the ability of our management to successfully implement our evolving business plan; the impact of competitive products and pricing; our abilities to protect our intellectual property rights and our ability to manage risks related to our information technology and cyber security as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, as except as required by law.

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 13,077 $ 10,343 $ 49,245 $ 41,748 Cost of revenues 6,609 5,125 24,158 20,781 Gross profit 6,468 5,218 25,087 20,967 Operating expenses Research and development 1,270 1,309 5,550 6,389 Sales and marketing 1,904 1,844 7,169 6,955 General and administrative 3,401 2,586 11,869 9,907 Goodwill/intangibles impairment 258 4,742 258 4,742 Loss on change in fair value

of contingent consideration (614 ) 1,073 386 1,073 Total operating expenses 6,219 11,554 25,232 29,066 Operating income/(loss) 249 (6,336 ) (145 ) (8,099 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness - - 2,045 - Other income/(expense) 43 (66 ) 70 187 Interest expense (196 ) (258 ) (1,143 ) (985 ) Gain/(Loss) before taxes 96 (6,660 ) 827 (8,897 ) Tax provision/(benefit) (288 ) (1,162 ) (673 ) (809 ) Net income/(loss) $ 384 $ (5,498 ) $ 1,500 $ (8,088 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (6 ) 595 (70 ) 190 Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 378 $ (4,903 ) $ 1,430 $ (7,898 ) Income/(Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,494 21,734 22,050 21,657 Diluted 24,858 21,734 24,297 21,657





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except number of shares and par value)

December 31 2021 December 31 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents $ 4,472 $ 4,910 Accounts receivable - net of reserves of $221 and $143, respectively 5,290 5,520 Inventories - net of reserves of $909 and $1,129, respectively 9,074 8,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,689 2,172 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 20,525 21,398 PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT - NET 1,532 1,824 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 11,459 11,512 Acquired intangible assets, net 3,661 5,242 Deferred income taxes, net 5,580 5,701 Right of use assets 1,146 1,680 Other Assets 448 561 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 22,294 24,696 TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,351 $ 47,918 CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term debt $ 126 $ 512 Accounts payable 2,264 1,546 Short term leases 585 534 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,858 7,997 Deferred revenue 408 924 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,241 11,513 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Long term debt 3,595 8,895 Long term leases 615 1,200 Other long term liabilities 52 82 Deferred tax liability 228 377 TOTAL LONG TERM LIABILITIES 4,490 10,554 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common Stock, $.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized

35,915,636 and 34,888,904 shares issued, 22,666,074 and 21,669,361 shares outstanding 359 349 Additional paid in capital 51,555 50,163 Retained earnings/(deficit) 554 (946 ) Treasury stock at cost, 13,249,562 and 13,219,543 shares (24,619 ) (24,556 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 771 841 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 28,620 25,851 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 44,351 $ 47,918





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED/(USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) $ 1,500 $ (8,088 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,152 2,238 Extinguishment of PPP Loan (2,045 ) - Goodwill and intangibles impairment 258 4,742 Amortization of debt issuance fees 335 297 Share-based compensation expense 316 474 Deferred rent (30 ) (29 ) Deferred income taxes (26 ) 178 Provision for doubtful accounts 78 (31 ) Inventory reserves 141 157 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: - - Accounts receivable 150 1,209 Inventories (427 ) (186 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 976 923 Accounts payable 770 (842 ) Deferred Revenue (515 ) 819 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 925 1,119 Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities 4,558 2,980 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED/(USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (524 ) (364 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (200 ) (8,246 ) Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities (724 ) (8,610 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED/(USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES Revolver borrowings/(repayments), net - (2,354 ) Term loan borrowings 345 8,400 Term loan repayments (4,212 ) (426 ) Debt issuance fees - (1,327 ) Paycheck Protection Program loan - 2,045 Payment of contingent consideration (1,052 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 208 16 Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards (63 ) (46 ) ATM Shares Sold 563 - Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities (4,211 ) 6,308 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (61 ) (13 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (438 ) 665 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 4,910 4,245 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT END OF PERIOD $ 4,472 $ 4,910 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 810 $ 703 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 187 $ 65





NET REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT GROUP

(In thousands)

Three months ended December 31 Revenue % of Revenue Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Pct. RF components $ 4,937 $ 3,112 37.8 % 30.1 % $ 1,825 58.6 % Test and measurement 5,897 6,537 45.1 % 63.2 % (640 ) -9.8 % Radio, baseband, software 2,243 694 17.2 % 6.7 % 1,549 223.2 % Total net revenues $ 13,077 $ 10,343 100.0 % 100.0 % $ 2,734 26.4 %





Three months ended December 31 Gross Profit Gross Profit % Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Pct. RF components $ 2,152 $ 1,120 43.6 % 36.0 % $ 1,032 92.1 % Test and measurement 3,275 3,896 55.5 % 59.6 % (621 ) -15.9 % Radio, baseband, software 1,041 202 46.4 % 29.1 % 839 415.3 % Total gross profit $ 6,468 $ 5,218 49.5 % 50.4 % $ 1,250 24.0 %





Twelve months ended December 31 Revenue % of Revenue Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Pct. RF components $ 17,756 $ 17,667 36.1 % 42.3 % $ 89 0.5 % Test and measurement 22,676 20,551 46.0 % 49.2 % 2,125 10.3 % Radio, baseband, software 8,813 3,530 17.9 % 8.5 % 5,283 149.7 % Total net revenues $ 49,245 $ 41,748 100.0 % 100.0 % $ 7,497 18.0 %





Twelve months ended December 31 Gross Profit Gross Profit % Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Pct. RF components $ 7,497 $ 7,695 42.2 % 43.6 % $ (198 ) -2.6 % Test and measurement 12,965 11,347 57.2 % 55.2 % 1,618 14.3 % Radio, baseband, software 4,625 1,925 52.5 % 54.5 % 2,700 140.3 % Total gross profit $ 25,087 $ 20,967 50.9 % 50.2 % $ 4,120 19.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income/(Loss), as reported $ 384 $ (5,498 ) $ 1,500 $ (8,088 ) Tax Provision/(Benefit) (288 ) (1,162 ) (673 ) (809 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense 548 607 2,152 2,238 Interest Expense 196 241 1,143 968 Non-GAAP EBITDA 840 (5,812 ) 4,122 (5,691 ) Stock Compensation 14 114 316 474 Merger and Acquisition/Integration 539 - 653 243 Restructuring Costs - 3 36 122 Inventory Impairment Recovery - - - (32 ) US GAAP Purchase Accounting - 116 - 664 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration (614 ) 1,073 386 1,073 FX (Gain)/Loss 6 75 (13 ) (64 ) Intangible/Goodwill Impairment 258 4,742 258 4,742 PPP Loan Forgiveness - - (2,045 ) - Deferred S-3 Costs - 255 - 255 Non Recurring Arbitration Legal Costs - 37 4 23 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,043 $ 603 $ 3,717 $ 1,809





RECONCILIATION OF OPEX TO NON-GAAP OPEX

(In thousands, unaudited)