Global $15+ Billion Energy Harvesting System Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2028 - Opportunities in Ocean Energy Harvesting & Integration of Sensors in Wearable Electronics

The energy harvesting systems market is expected to reach $15.01 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.



Rising adoption of energy harvesting systems (EHS) in rural areas, growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable energy systems, increasing green energy trends, and favorable initiatives by the government are the key factors driving the growth of the energy harvesting systems market.



The study evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on component, the energy harvesting systems market is segmented into power management, sensors, transmitters, and other components. The power management is further segmented into regulators, power management integrated circuits (PMIC), controllers, and converters. The sensors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for low-cost integrated circuits for signal processing, communication, and data collection functions; and low-power wireless communications interfaces.



Based on type, the power management market is segmented into regulators, power management integrated circuits (PMIC), controllers, and converters. The PMIC segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the ability to transform extracted power into energy for the storage element and management of its start-up sequence with sufficient energy present.



Based on the energy source, the energy harvesting systems market is segmented into solar energy, thermal energy, RF energy, and piezoelectric energy. The thermal energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to demand for recovering waste heat from engines, machines, and the human body to charge wearables, industrial and domestic devices worldwide.



Based on industry, the energy harvesting systems market is segmented into consumer electronics, military & aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial automation, and other industries. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the types of energy harvesting applications used in the healthcare industry, such as human energy harvesting, solar energy harvesting, and infrared radiation harvesting.



Based on application, the energy harvesting systems market is segmented into wireless switching systems, wireless HVAC systems, wireless sensing and telematics systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, asset tracking systems, remote health monitoring systems, and regenerative energy harvesting systems.

The remote health monitoring system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for remote health monitoring systems among patients and healthcare professionals to monitor health conditions, such as heart conditions, diabetes, and blood pressure.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for electricity across industrial applications and increasing demand for ultra-low power devices for energy conservation across the region.

Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major adopters of energy harvesting systems. The countries in Asia-Pacific have started setting renewable energy targets for medium- to long-term periods to promote the use of renewable energies for electricity generation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Energy Harvesting Systems in Rural Areas

Growing Need to Harvest Energy from Sustainable Sources

Rising 'Green Energy' Trend and Favorable Government Initiatives

Restraints

High Initial Costs

Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules

Opportunities

Ocean Energy Harvesting

Integration of Sensors in Wearable Electronics

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Energy Harvesting Systems

The key players operating in the energy harvesting systems are

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

Cymbet Corporation (U.S.)

EnOcean GmbH (Germany)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

e-peas SA (Belgium)

Advanced Linear Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Piezo.com (U.S.)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

Powercast Corporation (U.S.)

Laird Thermal Systems Inc. (U.S.)

DCO Systems Ltd (U.K.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Drayson Technologies Ltd. (U.K.).

