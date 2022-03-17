Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast to Reach $7.34 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By End User, By Instruments, By Consumables, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The market is expected to reach $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The non-invasive prenatal testing market consists of sales of non-invasive prenatal testing kits, instruments and related services. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects in fetus in first trimester of pregnancy. Non-invasive prenatal testing includes ultrasound detection, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and biochemical screening tests.



The main types of non-invasive prenatal testing are consumables, and instruments. Consumables are products that are used up or depleted throughout their use. The various instrument used are NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, ultrasound devices, and others (centrifuges, UV systems, incubators, microscopes) and the different consumables include assay kits and reagents, disposables. The applications involve trisomy, microdeletion, genetics, Rh factor that are used by hospital and diagnostic labs.



Next generation sequencing has increased the throughput, scalability, and speed, and further enables researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study biological systems at a higher level. Next generation sequencing is a platform that has enabled sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. The manufacturers have introduced this technology to reduce the time and money required and optimizes the output to generate results regarding genome, DNA testing.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Consumables; Instruments

By End User: Hospital; Diagnostic Labs

By Instruments: NGS Systems; PCR Instruments; Microarrays; Ultrasound Devices; Others(Centrifuges; UV Systems; Incubators; MicroScopes)

By Consumables: Assay Kits &Reagents; Disposables

By Application: Trisomy; Microdeletion; Genetics; Rh factor

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



