Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Markets Report 2022-2028: Opportunities in Growing Investments in 5G Technology & Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native 5G Core Solutions

The global virtualized evolved packet core market is expected to reach $17.05 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in network infrastructure, the increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and significant growth in the mobile data traffic volumes are the key factors driving the growth of the virtualized evolved packet core market.



Based on component, the services segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising need to improve business processes, optimize the enterprise's network, and growing adoption of integrated networking services. Also, the wide adoption of vEPC services across telecom operators, resulting in the growing demand for consulting services, training & support services, and integration services expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Based on end user, in 2021, the telecom sector commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

The increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and rising demand for commercialization of 5G networks are the factors driving the growth of the telecom segment.



In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India to counter the rising labor costs; supporting government initiatives across the region; and investments by major virtualized evolved packet core companies.

The key players operating in the global virtualized evolved packet core market are

ZTE Corporation (China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson SE (Sweden)

Affirmed Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Mavenir Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea)

Tecore Inc. (U.S.)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Parallel Wireless Inc. (U.S.)

F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

IPLOOK Technologies Co Ltd (China)

Polaris Networks (U.S.)

Athonet SRL (Italy)

LEMKO Corporation (U.S.)

Metaswitch Networks (U.K.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant Growth in Mobile Data Traffic Volumes

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Services

Restraints

Data Security Risks Associated with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Infrastructure

Opportunities

Growing Investments in 5G Technology

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native 5G Core Solutions

Mobile Network Operators' Increasing Contribution to the Growth of the IoT Market

Challenges

Reliability of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Solutions

Misconceptions and a Lack of Knowledge Regarding vEPC Solutions

Trends

Integration of Edge Computing with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Technology

Case Studies

Existing Case Studies

Future Application Projects

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Ecosystem

Components of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Ecosystem

SWOT Analysis

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson Se (Sweden)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Affirmed Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Component

Solution

Mobility Management Entity (MME)

Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

Serving Gateway (SGW)

Packet Data Network Gateway (PDNGW)

Policy and Changing Rule Function

Services

Professional Services

Consulting services

System Integration Services

Training and Support Services

Managed Services

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Application

MPN and MVNO

IoT and M2M

LTE and VoLTE

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by End User

Telecoms

Enterprises

Financial Services

Travel & Consumers

IT & Software

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Other Enterprises

Other End Users

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Norway

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

