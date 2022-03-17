Global Shade Sails Market Report 2022-2027 - Consumer Preference for Shade Sails Over Normal Roof Blinds

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shade Sails Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shade sails market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.25% during the period 2022-2027.



INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Increasing construction activities in residential and non-residential sectors is expected to drive the growth of the shade sails. The rising commercial and residential building projects are extensively increasing shade sails demand.

The evolving construction sector with various replacements of old shade structures by the residential sector may supplement the shade sails industry. PVC material, other plastic shade sails materials, and waterproof shade sails that offer protection from rain and sun heat are gaining traction in the market. Geographically, APAC is projected to be the major revenue contributor to the shade sails industry in the upcoming years.

KEY POINTS

The growth in the construction of manufacturing units and further investments in R&D by vendors in technology is expected to drive the demand for shade sails

On broader aspects, the industry witnessed developments, with some precipitating to the local level, thereby creating demand for new and innovative products. Vendors must work in tandem with the ongoing trends to cater to local as well as national markets

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The plastic segment witnessed a share of about 24% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. The waterproof shade sails are made from tightly woven HDPE, PVC material.

These materials are stretchy, breathable, and allow rain and wind to pass by without harming the shade. This segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 33.32% by the end of 2027

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC holds a key area of interest for vendors in the industrial construction business owing to the high demand for infrastructure.

Plastic shade sails witnessing significant demand over the years due to the rising product popularity and its ability to provide enhanced security and protection. Increasing demand for reliable and durable shade sail structures in the residential, commercial areas has led to developments and innovations in manufacturing.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

First Choice Product Acquisition (FCPRAC) acquires Shade Sails Direct, a U.S.-based company. Shade Sails Direct has been a leading supplier of Australian-made sail shades manufactured by SailShadeWorld; being their distribution center in Illinois, it has supplied the U.S. and Canadian markets with top-of-the-range shade products. The acquisition by FCPRAC includes existing stock, employment, supplier, and distribution contracts, thereby benefiting the rapid growth across countries

Prominent Vendors

GALE Pacific

NuRange

Tenshon

Nelson Shade Solutions

USA SHADE

Sail Shade World

Landscape Structures

FTH Industries

Shade Comforts

Blinds and Shades

Shade N Net

Shade N Sails

Shade Sails

Sunny Shade Sails

Creative Shade Solutions

Where Shade Is Made

Roberts Awnings

Morley Canvas

Bluestream

Beehive Vinyl Products

Advanced Shade Systems

SailShadow

Cali Shade Sails

RAD Global

Sprech Tenso Structures

