Axogen, Inc. publishes inaugural ESG Report

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives.



Axogen’s 2021 ESG Report showcases several of the company’s recent ESG-related accomplishments, including: advancing our innovation pipeline with new products in development and clinical studies to expand our treatment algorithms; initiating programs in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and launching our first Employee Resource Group to broaden our reach to talent; renovating and developing facilities with improved sustainability measures; improving data security; and supporting charitable organizations at all locations.

“We believe this report highlights Axogen’s commitment to the patients who drive our mission, the communities we serve, and to our pursuit of advancing the science of nerve repair in ethical and sustainable ways,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “It complements our mission to improve quality of life and is consistent with our Axogenic values of patient safety, open and honest communication, and respect.”

Axogen’s 2021 ESG Report is inspired by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) topics for disclosures. Interested stakeholders can access the report on the company’s website at https://www.axogeninc.com/environmental-social-and-governance/.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

