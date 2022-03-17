Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Selected to Participate in an Exclusive Investor Conference in Dubai, U.A.E

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce it will be participating in an exclusive investor conference with UAE-based funds, on the margins of Expo Dubai on March 18, 2022.



The Company will be one of several companies presenting investment-ready projects from across the transportation, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors to senior executives at key sovereign wealth funds and offices that represent over $1 trillion of assets under management. The company is working with partners including Invest in Canada, the federal government’s central coordinating agency for foreign direct investment, to continue building awareness for this unique opportunity with investors.

The Company will be highlighting the key attributes of its planned patterned solar glass manufacturing project, which include:

North American solar energy infrastructure is forecast to grow >20% annually (1) with strong industry demand to onshore the supply chain;

with strong industry demand to onshore the supply chain; First mover advantage with no other patterned solar glass manufacturing facilities existing in North America;

Ownership of a rare and wholly owned solar spec silica sand resource;

Access to low-cost renewable hydroelectricity and critical logistics/infrastructure;

50% lower carbon intensity relative to current Asia-Pacific solar glass supply (2) ;

; Positive community impact through existing participation agreements with local First Nations and the creation of over 300 full-time employment opportunities;

Strong phase 1 project economics ( 3) with a projected pre-tax IRR of over 25% and NPV-10% of over $800 million, assuming current solar glass prices; and

with a projected pre-tax IRR of over 25% and NPV-10% of over $800 million, assuming current solar glass prices; and The option to pursue an internally funded phase 2 expansion that would enhance projected pre-tax IRR and NPV-10% beyond 30% and $1.5 billion respectively(3).

“We are excited by the opportunity to introduce our solar glass manufacturing project to the many large investment funds that will be in attendance at this exclusive event,” stated Glenn Leroux, President and CEO of CPS. “Our project will have a positive impact on the environment as a responsible, low-carbon solution for solar glass, and is expected to generate significant shareholder value.”

Interested parties can view the investor presentation for this event on the Company’s website: https://cpsglass.com/investor-resources/

(1) Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) “30x30 Roadmap” issued December 2021. (2) Glass For Europe “2050 - Flat Glass in Climate-Neutral Europe” issued 2020; McKinsey & Co. “Solar Module Glass Preliminary Analysis” issued November 2021”; Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. “2020 ESG Report” (3) Internal financial modeling based on: capital and operating cost details from the Front End Engineering and Design Study competed by CM Project Ing.; current solar glass price data from Singapore Solar Exchange and PV InfoLink; and logistics quotes for delivery costs of solar glass to North American locations.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that utilizes the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases and renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

