University of West Alabama Installs Three New LED Videoboards from Watchfire Signs

DANVILLE, Ill., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of West Alabama , in Livingston, Ala., has spruced up its Tiger Stadium and Pruitt Hall Gymnasium with new video scoreboards that are enhancing game-day experiences and helping with athlete recruiting, according to the university. The videoboards were manufactured by Watchfire Signs . Click to tweet.

At Tiger Stadium, home to UWA men’s football and men’s and women’s soccer teams, the university installed a full-color, 16mm videoboard measuring 22’ x 35’. The videoboard enables the university to feature player videos, game replays, live-action, a fan cam, score and stats, and animations to excite fans, as well as showcasing commercials from sponsors. The university also installed a Watchfire Sound 2000 system, which provides rich sound with superior clarity.

“The stadium videoboard was installed right before the first home game in the fall, and it has added so much excitement to the fan experience,” said Kent Partridge, athletic director at UWA. “The fans love it, and the players love it.”

Partridge also uses the videoboard during recruiting visits to display prospective athletes’ photos and game videos. “The videoboard gives us a head-up on other NCAA Division II teams, and also helps captivate transfers coming from schools with excellent facilities,” said Partridge.

At Pruitt Hall Gymnasium, home to men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams, the university installed a 3.9mm ReadyDisplay™ measuring 8’ x 14’9”. ReadyDisplays are turnkey, easy-to-install displays designed for faster installation and less disruption. A second ReadyDisplay will be installed shortly.

The new videoboards are used to showcase player profiles and videos, live-action, and replays, along with timing, scores, and stats. During Senior Day, the university creatively used the boards to broadcast video feeds of proud parents and grandparents who couldn’t be there to honor a player in person. The boards also were used to broadcast the NCAA DII Tournament men’s basketball selection show.

“The new videoboard in the gym changes the entire feeling of the venue and makes attending a game so exciting,” said Partridge.

All of UWA’s Watchfire Signs come with Ignite Sports software that makes it easy to manage a video scoreboard. Users can quickly and easily manage scoring and timing for just about any sport. In addition, Watchfire Creative Services created team-branded scoreboard designs, player profile templates, and crowd prompts, as well as branded and sponsored graphics for first downs, touchdowns, and other game activity.

The video scoreboards were specified and installed by Mitchell Signs of Meridian, MS.

“UWA wanted to do this right, and we really trust the quality and reliability of Watchfire Signs,” said Kyle Edmonds, vice president of sales at Mitchell Signs. “In addition to quality, Watchfire’s customer service is quick and thorough. We’ve enjoyed partnering with them on this project.”

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED displays since 1998 using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED displays in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com .

