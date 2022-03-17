Global Precision Farming Market Forecasts to 2026: A $11.039 Billion Market by 2026

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Farming Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precision farming market is projected to witness a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$11.039 billion by 2026, increasing from US$3.827 billion in 2019.

A modern farm management system identifies analyses and manages variability in fields by conducting crop production practices at the right place and time and in the right way, for optimum profitability, sustainability, and protection of the land resource.



Market Drivers

By application, weather tracking and forecasting, and irrigation management hold significant market share due to the importance of climate information and irrigation facilities to maximize productivity. Geographically, North America has the highest share in the market because of advanced farming technologies and the commercial viability of agriculture in the region.



Growth Factors

Productivity and resource trade-off

The world population stood at 7.8 billion in 2021 with a growth rate of 1.1% according to the United Nations Population Fund and this number is expected to rise in the coming years but the land resources remain constant. The opportunity cost of increasing agricultural productivity is very high given the scarce resources. The use of modern farming techniques will aid to reach an optimal level of output coupled with mechanization, and substantial savings. The mounting demand for food globally propels the usage of precision farming techniques.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Precision Farming Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the precision farming market will witness a marginal downturn in 2020, since government restrictions and lockdowns have resulted in supply chain issues and equipment shortage. The companies are placing a greater emphasis on allowing real-time decision-making in yield monitoring, crop health monitoring, field mapping, irrigation scheduling, and harvest management among other farming sectors.

Report Segmentation:

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Guidance System

Variable Rate Technology

Remote Sensing

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

South Korea

Companies Mentioned

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc

Deere & Company

TeeJet Technologies

Trimble Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Raven Industries, Inc.

AgJunction

Ag Leader Technology

Proagrica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/old3z3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment