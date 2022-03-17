The market for Agricultural Biologicals is estimated at USD 12.9 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type, Mode of Application, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04579533/?utm_source=GNW

This repeated use of chemical fertilizers has led to the degradation of soil and water quality. Strong initiatives toward organic farming and the increasing awareness of environmental protection have encouraged the demand for agricultural biologicals in the agriculture industry. Factors such as degrading soil health due to the increasing usage of chemical-based crop protection methods, decreased productivity, and rising instances of pest infestations are the key factors contributing to the growth of the biologicals segment for crop protection and crop enhancement.



The Biocontrol segment by function is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Agricultural Biologicals market throughout the forecasted period



Biocontrol is estimated to be the largest subsegment under type.Biological control (biocontrol) is a broad term that refers to the use of one organism to control another.



It can be used to restore some of the regulating factors that limit a pest’s competitive ability. Biocontrol involves using living organisms, such as insects, pathogens, or even grazing animals, to suppress weed infestation or plant diseases.



The Microbial segment by product type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Agricultural Biologicals market

The ability to boost nutrient availability in the soil and increase plant yield to promote microbial segment growth.Microbials are effective against target pests and do not react against beneficial and non-targeted pests.



Microbial biofertilizers are generally derived from bacterial sources. Bacterial genus such as Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, and Azolla help in enhancing nitrogen content in the soil, thereby enhancing the crop yield.



The foliar spray sub-segment of the by mode of application segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Agricultural Biologicals market over the forecast period.



Foliar spray is a common mode of application for biocontrol methods, while seed treatment and soil treatment are generally preferred for biostimulants and biofertilizers.This has led to an increase in demand for foliar spray compared to soil or seed treatment solutions.



Foliar spraying can help plants recover fast from stresses caused by nutrient deficiencies, water scarcity, extreme temperatures, pests, and diseases.Foliar fertilizer application can be an effective way to increase crop yield and get a quick response.



It promotes nutrient balance inside the plant and across a field, according to scientists.



The fruits and vegetables segment by the crop type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Agricultural Biologicals market

The fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest share due to their high global demand.In addition, the ban on the production of chemicals for vegetables and fruits is expected to discourage farmers from opting for sustainable cultivation methods.



Farmers that grow vegetables and fruits typically make large, long-term investments in their fields, and their crops are perishable. As a result, growers are especially receptive to the benefits of biostimulants, such as improved plant health, pest and disease resistance, drought tolerance, and yields.



Break-up of Primaries

• By company type: Teir 1: 40%, Teir 2: 30% and Teir 3: 30%

• By Designation: Managers: 50%, CXOs: 30%, and Executives: 20%

• By Region: Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 35%, North America: 20%, South America: 10%, RoW: 10%



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF (Germany),

• Syngenta (Switzerland),

• Bayer AG (Germany),

• UPL (India),

• Marrone Bio Innovation, Inc (US),

• Gowan Company (US),

• Vegalab SA (Switzerland),

• Lallemand Inc (Canada),

• Valent Bioscience (US),

• Koppert Biologicals System (Netherlands),

• Biovert S.L. (Spain),

• Trade Corporation International (Spain),

• Stockton Bio AG (Israel),

• Biolchim SPA (Italy),

• Rhizobacter (Argentina).



Research Coverage

This report segments the Agricultural Biologicals market on the basis of type, product type, mode of application and crop type and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Agricultural Biologicals market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Biologicals market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the Agricultural Biologicals market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04579533/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________