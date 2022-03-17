Eimskip: Amendment to AGM 2022 proposal

English Icelandic

The Company has received an amendment from Gildi pension fund regarding item no. 4 on the AGM's agenda (Proposal to grant the Board of Directors an authorization to purchase own shares cf. Art. 11.2 of the Company’s Articles of Association).

The proposed amendment will be handled under item 4 of the AGM agenda and is attached.

The Annual General Meeting will be held today at 16:30 (GMT) electronically via Lumi solution and shareholders are also permitted to attend the meeting at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents are available on 2022 AGM‘s site











Attachment