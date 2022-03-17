Global Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Development in Li-Ion Batteries and Growing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for robotic lawn mower accessories is influenced by the need to maintain the robotic lawnmower in working condition for a longer duration. Also, the growth in robotic lawn mowers is pushing the requirement to replace blades and knives. Moreover, the perimeter wire, couplings, and connectors are exposed to constant wear tear, requiring replacing accessories.

The price of robotic lawn mowers is expected to decline during the forecast period, which will push the number of units sold. The growth in robotic lawn mowers is expected to drive the number of players, thereby leading to a highly competitive environment.



The robotic lawn mowers accessories market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.44% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Development in Li-Ion Batteries

Growing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Rising Demand for Home Improvement

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Demand from Nordic Countries

Growth in Construction Industry

Increasing Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Favorable Seasonal Patterns

Market Restraints

Emergence of Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Segmentation Analysis

Due to the growing awareness among the population of IoT and machine learning is increasing the adoption of robotic lawn mowers, countries such as China and Japan are increasingly embracing the technology and taking the initiative to boost the production and consumption of robotic equipment. Hence, all the factors mentioned above are expected to grow robotic lawn mowers' market and accessories.



The residential sector is the major revenue contributor to the robotic lawn mower accessories market. The widespread usage of robotic lawn mowers by households in European and North American markets due to the prevalence of large landscaping areas is supporting the robotic lawn mower accessories market over the past few years.



Geographical Analysis

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Factors such as the improving standard of living, increasing construction of parks and playgrounds, and rapidly expanding residential and commercial construction are expected to push the demand for robotic lawn mowers.



The analysis of the global robotic lawnmower accessories market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the robotic lawnmower accessories market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global robotic lawnmower accessories market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

