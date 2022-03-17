Warehousing Market in India 2022: Total Revenue Forecast to Reach INR 2243.79 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9%

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehousing Market in India 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Logistics and warehousing play a crucial role to bridge the gap between customers and manufacturers. The ease and efficiency of a logistic chain have a huge impact on the time a product reaches the customer.

Effective warehousing is crucial for companies so that they can maintain their inventory and supply the goods whenever demand rises. As the e-commerce industry started growing, warehouses became an integral part of the logistics chain. Warehouses not only provide room for storing products but also play an important role in providing space for packaging, docking, and drawing out products so that the delivery time is reduced.

Some of the major players in this sector are Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Central Warehousing Corporation.



Market insights:

In FY 2020, the warehousing market was valued at INR 1050 billion. In terms of space requirement, it stood at 265 million square feet in FY 2021. The total revenue is projected to reach INR 2243.79 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%. The space requirement is expected to reach 483 million square feet in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.77%. The top six cities with modern warehousing capacity are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.



Segment insights:

In 2021, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) sector acquired the maximum warehousing space, followed by e-commerce. The 3PL, e-commerce, FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors acquired 31%, 31%, 5%, 5%, 4% of warehousing space, respectively. The FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors outsource their space requirements to 3PL players. Therefore, their warehousing space requirement is less than that of 3PL sector.



COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020 which led to a labor crisis in all major cities. Warehouses faced a workforce shortage and operations were hampered. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted people to shop online and boosted the e-commerce market and warehousing space requirements. The organized food delivery has risen in view of the pandemic which has augmented cold chain warehousing space requirement. The demand of industrial and consumer goods has dropped, increasing the construction cost of warehouses.



