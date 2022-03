Attached is a PDF version of Iceland Seafood's Annual Report for 2021.

As previously announced the Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held today at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live, the link for the webcast is the following:

https://vimeo.com/event/1939619/embed/5231c90749

Attachment