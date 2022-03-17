Global Textile Printing Markets Report 2022-2026 - Exciting Opportunities for Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Textile Printing Market to Reach 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026

The global market for Textile Printing estimated at 22 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 28.2 Billion Square Meters by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period analysis period. Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach 24.6 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.

Driven by rising disposable incomes, consumers especially in fast-growing developing economies are gaining the ability to afford fabrics with attractive designs and designer wear. Market growth is also being favored by the rising preference for artistic fabrics among customers. Sustainability, shorter run lengths, online collaboration, demand for textiles with vibrant colors, and changes in printing partner ecosystem are some of the trends that are likely to emerge post COVID-19 crisis.

Renewed emphasis on eco-friendly procedures and toxic-free ingredients would emerge as a major trend in the textile printing ecosystem. The new sustainability awareness can potentially trigger the switch from traditional textile printing to digital textile printing, as digital approach is more sustainable and more viable in the long-run. Besides digital printing, shorter run lengths also influence the demand for high quality rotary screens, which still represent the most economical textile printing method.



After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 7.8% share of the global Textile Printing market.

The market for traditional textile screen printing, which is a labor-intensive technique, has witnessed growth led by steady population growth, rising consumer spending of people across the world, and rapidly changing fashion trends. However, with the emergence of digital textile printing and its fast adoption in the global market, the conventional screen printing method is facing stiff competition.

Growth in Digital Printing segment will be driven by digital printing technology`s ability to address technical limitations that are encountered in conventional printing applications, and its use in small-volume productions involving varied designs, which proves to be inefficient in the case of traditional printing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in 2021, While China is to Reach 8.5 Billion Square Meters by 2026

The Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 6.62% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 8.5 Billion Square Meters in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 9 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.

During the COVID-19 crisis period, several European companies have relocated their contracts from China, Pakistan and other eastern regions to locations closer to or within Europe such as Morocco, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. The trend is expected to continue in the post crisis period and the US companies are also likely to follow the same path and prefer non-Chinese partners, especially those based out of Mexico, Japan or Europe due to ongoing trade war and uncertain tariff scenario.

Efforts to promote eco-friendly techniques for textile printing in developing economies, especially in China and India, are driving digital textile printing in these economies.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market

Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable

Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs

High Resource Efficiency

Eco-Friendly Printing Inks

Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities

Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform

Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands Opportunities

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers

Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment

Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks

Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

