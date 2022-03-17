2022 United States Faster Payments Forecast: A Year to Build On

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 U.S. Faster Payments Forecast: A Year to Build On" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2021 was an important build-out year for real-time and faster payments in the U.S.



Payment options such as the debit network's debit push payments, The Clearing House RTP network, Same Day ACH, and Zelle all experienced strong growth dependent on the specific use cases where each predominates and the maturity of their respective solutions.

Following through on the pandemic fueled growth in 2020, more financial institutions and technology providers integrated to faster and real-time rails, launched new products, and advanced their strategies.

Highlights of the report include:

Consumer's view of faster and real-time payments through primary data results

Recent growth trends and forecast dollar volume for Mastercard Send, Visa Direct, Same Day ACH, The Clearing House's RTP network, and Zelle.

Discussion of the current use cases experiencing the greatest growth and predicted new avenues for expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Over 45% of consumers have sent or received funds instantly.

Importance of Real-Time or Faster Payments for Critical Uses

Estimated and Forecast U.S. Mastercard and Visa Debit Push Payments

The Federal Reserve Announced Fees for FedNow

Reported and Estimated Same Day ACH Volume Growth

The Clearing House RTP Network

Reported and Estimated Zelle Volume Growth

Review of Sample Banks' Zelle Small Business Product

Consumers tend to prefer to direct most P2P transactions through a single app

