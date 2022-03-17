The CBD gummies market was valued at US$ 2,133.48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,182.21 million by 2028

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CBD Gummies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244543/?utm_source=GNW





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CBD demonstrates no effects suggestive of any misuse or dependency potential in people.CBD gummies are chewable sweets infused with CBD oil.



They resemble conventional gummies in terms of appearance and flavor. This makes them an attractive alternative over other CBD products, such as CBD oils, that have an overpowering plant flavor.



Based on distribution channel, the CBD gummies market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others.The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The online retail segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.E-commerce platforms have registered significant growth as they provide lucrative services, such as home delivery, discounts, offers, cashback, to the customers.



Moreover, customers can choose among a wide range of products by comparing different alternatives available. A variety of CBD gummies brands are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com. Thus, the high availability of CBD gummies brands at affordable prices is one of the key factors driving the online retail segment.



Based on region, the CBD gummies market is segmented into North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global CBD gummies market, whereas Europe is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Europe has a significant concentration of cannabis consumers.Recently, the European Union has legalized CBD; hence, manufacturers of CBD gummies have a strong growth potential across European nations such as France, Germany, the UK, and Poland.



CBD gummies consumption is proliferating rapidly across markets in Europe as manufacturers are focusing on lowering the THC content and using clean-label and organic ingredients.Moreover, CBD regulations are getting softer as authorities in EU Member States now regard CBD as a novel product for food, beverages, and food supplements.



These factors are projected to support the growth of the CBD gummies market across Europe over the coming years.



The leading players in the CBD gummies market include Aurora Cannabis, Inc.; Canopy Growth USA, LLC; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Diamond CBD; CBDfx; Sunday Scaries; Medix CBD; Reliva CBD; and Fab CBD.



The size of the global CBD gummies market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the CBD gummies market.

