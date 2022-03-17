EveryoneSocial Closes $13 Million in New Funding to Turn More Employees Into Influencers

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EveryoneSocial, a SaaS platform that helps companies activate their employees as social media influencers, announced today that it has secured $13 million in new funding.

Led by the company's existing investors - including Epic Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, and Crane Group - this round of funding will be used to drive expansion, particularly within EveryoneSocial's sales and partner teams.

"As a venture investor, we invest in growth, and that's exactly what EveryoneSocial helps their customers drive. If you work at a high-growth company, you need to activate your employees as influencers. If you don't, you're probably going to lose to someone who does."

- Nick Efstratis, Managing Director of EPIC Ventures

Employees of high-growth companies - such as Unity, Qualtrics, and Highspot - use EveryoneSocial to share marketing, sales, and recruiting content to their social networks and generate impressions, clicks, and engagements for pennies on the dollar.

In 2021, the company's clients saw influencers share their employee experiences, COVID-19 efforts, personal stories, and company wins with more than 100 million people worldwide.

"Guess what? Your employees WANT to share your marketing, sales, and recruiting content, you just need to give them the tools to do so! We couldn't be more excited to help our amazing, visionary clients activate their employees as influencers.

If you work at a high-growth company, you're duty-bound to explore new tools and tactics that produce efficient ROI. Whatever your stack, you should be activating your people as influencers. You'll be blown away by what they'll produce."

- Cameron Brain, CEO and Co-Founder of EveryoneSocial

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the platform that transforms employees into influencers by empowering them to create and share authentic content.

High-growth companies from around the world - including Qualtrics, Unity, Highspot, Amazon, and T-Mobile - use EveryoneSocial to engage employees, expand brand reach, and drive organic social media ROI.

