Designer Becki Owens Shares Five Design Tips for Spring and New Collection

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California interior designer and popular lifestyle influencer Becki Owens has launched her 2022 Spring Collection home furnishings line on beckiowensliving.com. The Becki Owens Living™ Spring Collection is full of textured neutrals, soft leathers, warm woods and durable essentials. To help individuals better style their homes, Owens shared five ways to refresh your home for spring alongside product recommendations from her new line.

1. Incorporate Natural Materials

Owens has added natural, woven materials into many of her products in the collection. “Mixing wood furniture with cane accents allows you to layer textures to bring an earthy, organic feel to your space. Using natural materials also creates a warm feel and perfectly transitions to summer.”

Autumn Bed: A raw leather headboard adds layers of texture to a solid teak wood base.

June Dining Chair: Natural rattan is woven around a solid teak frame for a light and airy look that blends with traditional and modern styles.

Sienna Bed: A solid mango wood frame is paired with a light, woven cane headboard and footboard for simply stylish appeal.

Laurel Coffee Table: This solid mango wood coffee table serves as a stunning centerpiece while perfectly complementing any décor.

Chaney Sectional: A plush, inviting sectional finished with a high-performance linen-blend fabric that looks great and is meant to be lived in.

2. Swap Out Your Rug

“No space is complete without a rug. No matter the size or layout of your space, a rug adds a pop of color and breathes life into a room,” said Owens. “Layer a patterned rug over a Jute rug for a warm summer feel, swap out your entryway runner for seasonal colors, or add a rug over your carpet for a cozy texture.”

Rolland Area Rug: Hand-loomed in India, this rug has a diamond pattern in light blue and ivory with a mid-range pile.

Falcon Area Rug: Hand-knotted by artisans in India, this 100 percent wool rug brings an organic, earthy vibe to your space.

3. Add Statement Lighting

“Any space, no matter how small, can benefit from a small sconce, a beautiful pendant, or a statement chandelier. When I’m designing a space, I often splurge on the lighting and build a space around it to really make a room stand out. New lighting will bring a fresh feel to your space without redecorating it entirely,” said Owens. She has even designed her own lighting collection for Hudson Valley Lighting.

Debi Wall Sconce: A white Belgian linen shade and aged brass mount maintain a monochromatic but elegant look that can add light in every space.

Debi Pendant Light: Pair this with the Debi Wall Sconce for a cohesive look. The tapered drum shade shines a column of light to help illuminate your kitchen table, island, living, or dining room.

4. Add Greenery

“You can never have too many layers, too much light, or too much greenery,” said Owens. “Adding flowers and greenery throughout your home is affordable and creates a look full of life and color. Whether you love fresh plants or prefer to go faux, this is a tip anyone can do to make your home feel fresh.”

Lily Leaf Plant: Simple lily leaves is multi-shade green can be placed in any open vase or container.

Olive Tree: Embrace the large greenery trend with the olive tree’s slender trunk and feather-like leaves, perfectly potted in your favorite planter or vase.

5. Declutter Your Space

“Spring cleaning is a real necessity in my book, and it is the perfect time to declutter your home so a few key items can really stand out. Too many objects, no matter how pretty, eventually just start to look like stuff. Avoid this by sorting through old items and keeping only those that are meaningful,” Owens said.

Lisa Nightstand: Made from 100 percent reclaimed Douglas Fir and finished with a gray wash wax, this nightstand had a slim drawer and open shelving for storage.

The entire Becki Owens Living™ collection curates Owens’ signature style in over 1,000 pieces across 40 categories—from furniture to lighting to home décor. Owens’ innate talent in the design space was nationally recognized after she remodeled a friend’s San Clemente beach house in 2015—and got picked up by Good Housekeeping. Today, Owens has 1.5 million Instagram followers, multiple signature collections with major brands, and an upcoming design show on the Design Network.

About Becki Owens

Becki Owens is a Southern California based interior designer who loves helping people transform their space into something inviting, clean and warm all at the same time. Owens grew up in the design world. Her parents flipped houses and her dad owned a paint shop. During her high school years, she lived in five different homes all in the same neighborhood and helped her parents restore and redecorate these fixer-uppers. She started her career designing spaces for friends until an article in Good Housekeeping catapulted her unique style into the spotlight in 2015.

Now, with over 1.5 million Instagram followers and hundreds of custom builds and intimate remodels under her belt, Owens’ goal is always to create a space that leaves a lasting impression on everyone who comes and goes. In addition to her direct-to-consumer line, Owens has a lighting collection with Hudson Valley Lighting, signature home scents with Pura™, and a furniture and accessories collection in Home Goods retailers nationwide.

About Becki Owens Living™

Becki Owens Living™ is a curated selection of Owens’ favorite products. This is a place fans can go to be inspired by and purchase the latest trends, décor, lighting, furniture and designer pieces that showcase Owens’ signature style. Here, she shares her vast knowledge and expertise of design with the world through here carefully selected collection. Becki Owens Living™ embraces real life to help people create a space that is completely livable, completely stylish, and completely theirs. To learn more, visit beckiowensliving.com.

