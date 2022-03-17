Todyl Raises $28 Million in Funding and Launches Todyl Security Platform with Integration of SIEM, EDR/NGAV, and MXDR into Existing SASE Platform

DENVER, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todyl, an industry-leading security and networking company, announced a $28 Million Series A investment round led by Anthos Capital, with Tech Operators, Blu Ventures, and StoneMill Ventures increasing their existing investments to support Todyl’s mission of enabling businesses of any size to operate a complete, end-to-end security program.



The additional capital supports further development and expansion of the Todyl Security Platform. The platform launched this week with a suite of new modules, including:

Endpoint Security that combines Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) and Next-Generation Anti-Virus (NGAV) into the single-agent platform

A unique, personalized 24x7 Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) service focused on prevention, detection, and response

A completely overhauled Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) with new reporting and dashboards





The Todyl Security Platform empowers channel partners serving the SMB and Mid-Market with capabilities previously reserved for the enterprise. It puts world-class security and networking within reach of every business. “The unification of SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC into a single platform is revolutionary in the security space. We're helping our partners streamline operations, simplify architectures, and most importantly, deliver powerful and comprehensive security for every budget,” said John Nellen, Founder and CEO at Todyl.

“Our partners no longer need to stitch together dozens of products and tools to deliver comprehensive security. With one platform and one agent, they can calibrate our powerful capabilities to fit their client’s exact needs,” said Darrin Swan, Channel Chief at Todyl.

“MSPs and MSSPs are uniquely positioned to help defend SMB and Mid-Market companies against the exponential growth of cyberattacks while helping them navigate the increasingly complex regulatory and compliance landscape. We are excited to partner with this world-class management team as they launch Todyl's unified approach to security, bringing powerful capabilities to businesses of all sizes via an efficient, single-agent platform,” said Jeff Stapleton, Anthos Capital.

The Todyl Security Platform is a cloud-first, comprehensive solution, delivering the flexibility needed to connect and protect businesses as the modern workspace continues to evolve. With a global footprint of 29 Points of Presence (PoP)s, Todyl provides a consistent, secure experience for staff both in and out of the office while simplifying operations, strengthening posture, and reducing both complexity and cost.

Todyl is expanding with new Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in the US and internationally to further enhance its unparalleled MXDR service. “Our growing team and new locations enable us to deliver faster responses, deeper insights, tailored threat hunting, and more, to provide best-in-class security services to organizations of all sizes. Backed by the capabilities of Todyl’s platform, we are providing visibility and control beyond anything available. Our team helps partners strengthen posture, ensure detection coverage, and quickly identify and respond to activities occurring in their environments,” said Aaron Goldstein, Head of Security Operations and Incident Response at Todyl.

About Todyl: Todyl unifies SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC into a cloud-first, single-agent platform. The Todyl Security Platform spans prevention, detection, and response. Todyl empowers organizations to implement an incredibly effective security program calibrated to their unique needs. It delivers unmatched visibility and control across, helping organizations stay one step ahead of threat actors.



About Anthos Capital: Anthos partners with exceptional entrepreneurs building disruptive, high-growth companies in the technology and consumer sectors. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Anthos invests in and helps guide businesses to reach their full potential.



About TechOperators: TechOperators Venture Capital invests in early-stage cybersecurity and B2B SaaS companies. Founded in 2008, the TechOperators’ team of former founders, startup executives, and technologists leverage deep domain experience to support entrepreneurs in the journey to build great companies. TechOperators investments include Phantom Cyber, Endgame, Flashpoint, Vocalocity, and Automox. For more information, visit www.techoperators.com.



About Blu Ventures: Founded in 2010, Blu Ventures has deployed $96MM in capital in early-stage cyber and enterprise software companies. The firm is heavily focused on cybersecurity where it is invested in 35 companies including ID.me, Cybrary, Huntress Labs, Ostendio, and ThreatQuotient. As a primary source venture capital firm, Blu's partners bring expertise across a variety of industries and an investment perspective closely aligned with entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://bluventureinvestors.com.



About StoneMill Ventures: StoneMill Ventures provides early-stage capital for entrepreneurs ready to disrupt key components of the cybersecurity ecosystem. We are active investors and look for founding teams that can benefit from our experience building pioneering companies. StoneMill Ventures was founded in 2018 by Michael Sutton following Zscaler’s successful IPO and has invested in 30+ companies to date.





