Tomorrow Brew Co Launches "Make Peace Not War" Craft Lager - Third Beer In Its "Brew Aid" Series to Support Ukrainian Relief Efforts

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the war in Ukraine rages on, life has become increasingly tenuous for ordinary Ukrainian citizens who not only fear for their personal safety but are facing mounting shortages of food, medical aid, fuel and other necessities. In response to this crisis, Tomorrow Brew Co is launching a new craft beer called Make Peace Not War as its third entry in the BREW AID charitable series. Product will be available by the weekend at LCBO stores across Ontario. 25 cents from each can sold will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross to help support Ukrainian humanitarian aid with the delivery of food, clean water, blankets, clothing, emergency shelter, medical assistance and much more.



The BREW AID charity series brews are all in support of important causes with Tomorrow Brew Co donating net sales proceeds to selected charities. Previous BREW AID products include Home Ice Advantage funding Hockey Helps the Homeless programs for the homeless and At the Ready in support of Wounded Warriors Canada and its mental health programs for first responders and military vets.

Monies raised through sales of Make Peace Not War will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross to support a myriad of critical goods and services so badly needed as a result of this crisis.

According to the Canadian Red Cross web site, money raised as part of the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal Fund will “enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to critical needs generated by almost eight years of conflict, as well as preparedness and response efforts due to heightened tensions in Ukraine. The support could include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced.” The Red Cross commits that its fundraising costs related to this emergency appeal will not exceed five percent.

In announcing this new fund-raising initiative, Ian Macdonald, President of Tomorrow Brew Co, stated that he and his co-founder mom, Pat Macdonald, mobilized quickly to try to help. “We’re just a small family company but have been deeply moved by this crisis and its impact on Ukrainian families. We knew we had to do something right away to help.” He added that, through no fault of their own, Ukrainians have been plunged into war and ordinary people are dealing with death, destruction and fear. “Many are suddenly lacking basic necessities and we all need to step up and support them.”

Ian added that the company hopes to raise several thousand dollars in the next several weeks through LCBO sales of Make Peace Not War. “Our team has been working closely with LCBO stores to get the product into stores by this weekend. We will then expedite funds to the Canadian Red Cross so that they can immediately be deployed to help Ukrainians cope with the devastating impacts of this war.” Ian also explained that he hopes the packaging graphics and messaging will help keep Ukraine relief efforts top of mind as beer drinkers shop the shelves of LCBO stores.

Make Peace Not War is an award-winning crisp, clean and crushable lager, with its recipe capturing a Silver Medal at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards. At just 4.5% and 10 IBUs, it has a fulsome lager flavour that is crisp and approachable. All ingredients are natural and completely Canadian. The beer is brewed in small batches in Ottawa.

Ian explained that Brew Aid Make Peace Not War would not have been possible without the support of the LCBO. “We’re extremely appreciative of the LCBO in making the Brew Aid series available in its stores, as we’re not only raising needed funds, but also generating a higher profile for the causes we support, since the charity is prominently featured right on the can.”

Ian added that Make Peace Not War is an easy way for Ontarians to help Ukrainians – simply by purchasing the beer at Ontario LCBO stores with 25 cents from every can going to the relief effort. The Canadian Red Cross also accepts donations on its website: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/100227/donate/1?locale=en-CA

Tomorrow Brew Co is a family craft beverage business started in 2014 by mother and son team Pat and Ian Macdonald to celebrate Canadian greatness through distinctive flavours designed for Canadian tastes. Despite the harsh impacts of the pandemic, the company has continued to grow, and the Brew Aid series was born out of a genuine desire to give back to the community.

Media Contacts:

Tomorrow Brew Co:

Pat Macdonald, CEO and Co-Founder

mailto:hello@unitedcraft.ca

Phone: 416-792-6553 or 1-855-HOP-LOVE (467-5683)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d208c70-a07a-4185-a95b-a195f199aa28