HYTN Begins Accepting Orders Directly from Provinces and Territories

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. ("HYTN" or the "Company) (CSE: HYTN) is pleased to announce that it has begun accepting orders directly from Provincial buyers. This news builds on HYTN’s February 22 announcement that it had been awarded approval to sell cannabis products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers and that the Company was preparing to transition away from its partnership with Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (CSE: EMH). Until now, all sales of HYTN’s cannabis infused carbonated beverages had been made through its partnership with Emerald in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. During the transition away from Emerald, HYTN has ensured minimal disruption to its provincial partners and consumers and has prepared itself to accept orders from new markets including Nova Scotia and the Yukon.



"Our team has done incredible work getting us to this point," said HYTN CEO, Elliot McKerr. "Now that our partnership with Emerald has completed, we are in a strong position to recapture margin and advance our product offerings into new markets. It has been amazing to see our brand grow and we look forward to working directly with retailers across Canada. We are confident that having our own facility, formulations, sales team and increased margin will provide the stability needed to execute our vision."

While the Company has begun to accept orders directly, it will continue to work with Emerald to ensure that all products currently in market are seamlessly transitioned. Consumers will experience no change in HYTN’s products beyond an update to the manufacturer of record on the label.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

