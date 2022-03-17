Monarch Private Capital Joins SEIA's Board of Directors

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized ESG investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce that it joined the board of directors for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Partner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Robin Delmer will represent Monarch on the board.

SEIA, the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry, is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy. In line with their efforts, Monarch manages ESG funds that enable direct investments in renewable energy projects across the U.S. In addition to the valuable market and advocacy resources Monarch gains as a board member, the firm gets the opportunity to network with major industry players and directly impact SEIA’s policy and operations.

“SEIA has been instrumental in the U.S. push for a clean energy economy,” said Robin. “We look forward to bringing a new voice to the board and advancing the vital role ESG tax credit equity investing plays in the growth of the solar industry and securing a sustainable future.”

Since 2012, Monarch has facilitated ESG investments in nearly 200 renewable energy projects throughout the country. Together, these projects abate more than 30 million MT CO2e, equivalent to reducing over 3.5 billion gallons of gasoline in consumption, removing almost 7 million passenger cars from the road annually and creating nearly 4,000 jobs.

“Firms like Monarch Private Capital are leading the growth of America’s $33 billion solar industry,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Their participation with SEIA will be critical as we advocate for policies that facilitate easier access to financing for solar projects, and we’re glad to have them on board during this pivotal time in our industry’s history.”

For more information on Monarch’s programs and services, please contact Robin Delmer by emailing rdelmer@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the U.S.