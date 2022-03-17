IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces The Jesse Tee Show Interview with Delic Holdings Corp Co-Founder and CEO Matt Stang

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic Holdings Corp (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, recently appeared on The Jesse Tee Show, a growth-mindset show that teaches anyone hunting greatness the secrets to success.



The broadcast, hosted by serial entrepreneur Jesse Todisco, is available for on-demand viewing on The Jesse Tee Show.

During the interview, Stang discussed his professional background, beginning with an internship at High Times, a leading counterculture publication that became the voice for the cannabis industry.

“I wrote my senior thesis in college about marijuana decriminalization in the time of terror. It was just after 9/11, and I lived in New York. … My thesis was if you took the economic rewards – the taxes – and you took away the economic costs – the police and jail – you’d have a giant pool of money that could convince the conservative folks that it was worth either legalizing or decriminalizing cannabis,” Stang said. “A friend of a friend knew the general counsel at High Times. … He read [my thesis] and offered me an internship. … I had literally graduated from college five days before that, and I was like, ‘I’m not opposed.’”

“I started as a collections person – collecting old advertising debt and selling classified advertising. … I spent a lot of time working on building the sales department of High Times,” he continued. “I became the director of the marketing and sales arm of High Times, and, in 2010, one of the owners was looking to sell his position. I came in, bought his position and kept being that driving force. We brought the Cannabis Cup to America that year for the first time, increased it to 14 events by 2015 and turned it into a massive $20 million a year business. … I think it’s really just understanding where opportunities and people connect, how to make things win-win for people and give them real value. … That was a big part of what we delivered – a lot of value for companies that had no real outlets.”

“In 2016, we put High Times up for sale … and sold it to a private equity group. … I had a wonderful experience at Burning Man and saw the incredible way that psychedelic culture was going mainstream,” Stang explained. “There were bankers, lawyers, celebrities, and everyone there at 3:00 in the morning was clearly on some form of psychedelic substance having a great time being removed from the commodification of the everyday world. … Having spent time before that looking at psychedelics … we saw a moment in time when the rest of the world hadn’t caught up to what was happening. We decided that it was time to use our talents for something good – to push the mainstreaming of psychedelics and psychedelic wellness. We created Delic a month later.”

Throughout the interview, Stang discussed the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds and provided an in-depth look at the early days of Delic Corp.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on The Jesse Tee Show.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only entity licensed by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DelicCorp.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

