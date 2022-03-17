DuploCloud Hires Zafar Abbas to Lead Global Engineering and Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced today that Zafar Abbas, an accomplished engineering leader, has joined the DuploCloud team as its Vice President of Engineering. An industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Zafar will be responsible for leading the global engineering and operations team at DuploCloud. Zafar’s hire will round out the DuploCloud leadership team alongside Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder & CEO; Ian Hutchinson, Vice President of Sales; and Tony Barbagallo, Vice President of Marketing.



“DuploCloud’s innovative DevOps-as-a-Service platform is a game-changer for small and medium-sized businesses who need to create and quickly launch secure and compliant cloud-based applications,” said Abbas. “I look forward to ensuring DuploCloud’s customers have a top-notch experience and setting a high bar for technical excellence for DuploCloud.”

Prior to joining DuploCloud, Zafar served as the Vice President of Software Engineering at JUUL Labs, where he managed cross-functional technology teams. He has also held engineering leadership positions at Zenefits and Microsoft.

“Zafar has a wealth of experience managing engineering and operations across a variety of industries. He grew his passion for systems infrastructure while working on telecom networks at Motorola, and later on cloud services at Microsoft Azure,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. “We are thrilled to have him join our team and successfully lead our global engineering and operations.”

Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. From infrastructure provisioning and application deployment to security controls and alerts, the solution has been designed to meet the end-to-end DevOps needs of growing companies.

Driven by the increasing skills gap for DevOps engineers, DuploCloud’s DevOps-as-a-Service platform is being embraced by startups, mid-sized businesses and enterprises alike. Since its debut in 2018, DuploCloud has experienced unprecedented demand for its solution, with 270% year-over-year revenue growth.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24x7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting. To learn more, visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .