Brain Scientific Appoints Two Senior Executives to Lead Revenue Generation Efforts

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) today announces the appointments of Felicia Maher as VP of Sales for Medical Products and Todd Bertrand as VP of Sales for Motion Products.

To manage the surging demand for Brain Scientific’s innovative products, Felicia will handle all sales and marketing initiatives for the company’s medical line while Todd will oversee the expansion of the motion products distributor network.

“The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are truly disruptive, and the company has a great strategy to build a neurology diagnostics platform,” said Felicia Maher. “I am eager to work with the Brain Scientific team to grow current sales channels and deliver their revolutionary medical devices worldwide.”

“It has been fantastic to see the interest in our unique, precision motors from both partners and customers,” said Todd Bertrand. “There is nothing in the market today like our tiny, efficient motors; they are an ideal choice for robotic surgery and small, compact drug-delivery devices.”

“Felicia and Todd are both seasoned sales executives, and we are very fortunate to have their experience and track records leading our sales efforts,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “I am confident that they will manage and secure our global sales expansion.”

Felicia Maher, VP of Medical Products

Felicia brings extensive revenue management experience and over 17 years of launching, marketing and growing sales for high-tech devices and platforms in the medical field. She has held various positions including Director of Sales at A&D Engineering, where she managed relationships including the Veteran’s Affairs and Department of Defense, as well as Senior Regional Sales Manager at Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer. She has both domestic and international sales experience in the medical device market and will leverage her full experience and network to rapidly scale our medical product sales.

Todd Bertrand, VP of Motion Products

Todd brings a successful background generating business in technology industries to our team. Todd has been in sales management for over 20 years, including at Emerson Industrial Automation and A&D Engineering, where he previously met and worked with Felicia. He has experience growing sales for technologies across the value chain, from drives and motion control systems to finished machines and system/process sales. Todd likewise has both international and US experience, having been responsible for sales across Canada, the US, and LATAM in prior positions. At Piezo Motion, he has already signed more than 15 distributors as well as collaborated directly with customers to meet their specific needs across off-the-shelf orders and custom projects.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS

ir@brainscientific.com

MEDIA

pr@brainscientific.com

Corporate Communications