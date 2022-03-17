The New York Jazz Workshop Announces All Girls Jazz Camp, Trip to Italy and Other Summer Programs

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the New York Jazz Workshop is offering a large selection of adult jazz intensives, jazz camps for kids and teens, including the brand new All Girls Jazz Camp, a week-long Jazz Improvisation Workshop in Italy for adults, and a teen music summer camp in the heart of Manhattan.

Jazz Programs for Adults

NYJW offers seven different summer programs on various topics: some are instrument-specific, some are theme-based (improvisation, composition, etc). Each can be taken alone or in combination with other music programs and private lessons.

July 19-22: Jazz Improvisation

July 26-29: Guitar

Aug 2-5: Bebop

Aug 9-12: Vocal 1

Aug 16-19: Vocal 2

Aug 23-26: Brazilian Music

Aug 29-31: "The Keys" Piano Intensive

Teen Summer Camp (Ages 12-16)

Teen Summer Jazz Camp allows teenage students to perform and learn about jazz in an environment that is friendly, informative, and fun. This summer, NYJW will host three sessions:

July 11-15

July 18-22

Aug 1-5

Jazz improvisation is the ultimate form of interactive musical expression: students will learn how to apply jazz theory, ear training, and ensemble playing to all styles of music. The camp is led by a group of dedicated educators with years of experience teaching music to kids and teens.

All Girls Jazz Camp (Ages 9-13)

Jazz is about change. From New Orleans to the swing era, to bebop, till today, jazz musicians always keep pushing the music further to the next stage. However, one thing hasn't changed enough yet: female presence as jazz performers, composers, and bandleaders.

The New York Jazz Workshop has set a goal to help create the change and invites aspiring young female musicians to take part in an all-girls jazz summer camp. The camp will expose participants to improvising and playing in ensemble settings, and give them the opportunity to be part of a supportive jazz community in NYC.

Camps meet Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (July 11-15 and Aug 1-5)

NYJW Goes to Italy

June 12-18: NYJW leaves the Big Apple to make music in the beautiful landscapes of Tuscany. The Jazz Improvisation Workshop in Italy is under the guidance of Marc Mommaas (Tenor Sax/Composition: Co-founder NYJW and HJW, educator at The New School) and Kenny Wessel (Guitar/Composition: educator at NYJW, Long Island University and CCNY, US Jazz Ambassador and long time member of Ornette Coleman's groundbreaking ensemble), and Jeroen Vierdag (Dutch bassist of international fame, educator at the Conservatory of Amsterdam).

Trip highlights include daily music sessions, private lessons, evening jam sessions, excursions, and a final concert.

Enrollment is $1,500 and includes all workshop instruction and daily lunch. For more information, go to: https://newyorkjazzworkshop.com/workshops/jazz-improvisation-workshop-italy/

For registration and more information on any of NYJW's summer offerings: https://www.newyorkjazzworkshop.com

Marco Chelo

New York Jazz Workshop

email: info@newyorkjazzworkshop.com

phone: (212) 287-5908‬



