Wondercide Expands Line of Plant-Powered Pest Protection for Pets and Home

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondercide, the leader in safe and effective pest protection for pets, people, homes, and yards, announced a new lineup of plant-powered products debuting this spring. The first to launch was the Mosquito & Fly aerosol spray ($12.99 MSRP), and now through April, three new products expand the company's Flea & Tick offering for dogs and cats. Flea & Tick Shampoo ($19.99 MSRP), Flea & Tick Collar ($19.99 MSRP), and Flea & Tick Spot On ($19.99). These new solutions continue the Wondercide approach to Treat Nature with Nature™.

NEW Mosquito & Fly Product

For indoor and outdoor use, the Mosquito & Fly is a plant-powered aerosol spray designed to quickly kill mosquitoes and flies, with the ability to kill over 20 other bothersome bugs, such as drain flies, fruit flies, gnats, and more.

Powered by geraniol and lemongrass oil, this spray kills by contact and, when used as directed, is safe to use around kids and pets. The aerosol is propelled by carbon dioxide (CO2) and does not emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or lower indoor air quality. Once empty, the container is recyclable. Available now at Wondercide.com and Amazon.com.

NEW Flea & Tick Products

The entire lineup of the new Flea & Tick products features natural cedarwood and peppermint oil with a fresh peppermint scent. In further innovation, the Flea & Tick Collar and Flea & Tick Spot On offer pet parents added convenience and a safe alternative to conventional spot drops and collars when used as directed. Flea & Tick Spot On, Collar, and Shampoo will be available for purchase online at Wondercide.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, and pet specialty retailers in the U.S.

The Flea & Tick Shampoo is Wondercide's first liquid shampoo. Made for dogs and cats four months or older, it kills fleas and ticks by contact and repels them, making the shampoo an excellent first step in treating an active infestation or as part of an ongoing flea-and-tick maintenance routine. The shampoo is free of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and helps soothe itchy skin from bug bites.

Flea & Tick Collar comes in two versions - one for dogs (up to 23" neck) and one for cats (up to 13" neck). The water-resistant collars are designed for pets four months or older and offer up to four months of continuous protection against fleas and ticks, up to one month of protection against mosquitoes. The collars feature a breakaway safety feature that will protect pets if a bit too much tension is applied.

Flea & Tick Spot On is designed for dogs and cats three months or older. Each box contains three monthly applications. One size is available for cats, while three sizes in small, medium and large are available for dogs. Each water-resistant monthly application repels mosquitoes for up to seven days in addition to repelling fleas and ticks for up to 30 days.

With the new product offerings, Wondercide customers can be worry-free in 1-2-3.

As with all Wondercide products, these new solutions are powered by plants and safe to use around kids when used as directed. Mosquito & Fly Spray, Flea & Tick Shampoo, Flea & Tick Spot Collar, and Flea & Tick Spot On are 25b products (deemed by the EPA to be "minimum risk" to humans and the environment) and cruelty-free, tested only on the bugs they're designed to eliminate. All packaging is recyclable including the aerosol once empty.

"When you love someone, you do everything in your power to protect them. I founded Wondercide because I knew there had to be a better way to protect my dog Luna, and help other families keep their loved ones protected," said Stephanie Boone, Founder and CEO of Wondercide. "These new products add extra layers of plant-derived protection, while the Collar and Spot On deliver convenience to busy pet parents. They are easy to use and will help make life better for Packs of every kind, everywhere."

To date, Wondercide has protected over 1.5 million families and counting! For more information visit www.wondercide.com.

About Wondercide

Founded in 2009 and as seen on Shark Tank in 2016, Wondercide is an Austin, TX company on a mission to protect pets, families, homes, and yards from pests like fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes with safe, plant-based, proven-to-work solutions. The signature line of products is powered by steam-distilled, natural essential oils. Wondercide is woman-founded, family-friendly, and USA-made with US and global components. Wondercide is driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® and is available for purchase on Wondercide.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, and at select pet-specialty retail stores nationwide.

For Press Inquiries, please contact: jenna@caracaulkins.com

Related Images











Image 1: Mosquito & Fly Aerosol Spray, Flea & Tick Collar, Flea & Tick Shampoo and Flea & Tick Spot On





Wondercide expands their line of plant-powered pest protection for pets and home, featuring new solutions that continue the Wondercide approach to Treat Nature with Nature™.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment