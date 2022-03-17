Boon’s Processing Facility Up and Running $78M Annual Capacity

Boon's production facility is complete and sees an increase in new orders as a result of its newly certified Good Manufacturing Practices

SACRAMENTO, CA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), an environmentally conscious bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that its production facility is complete, and an increase in new orders as a result of its newly certified Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) status for its production facility in Grass Valley.

Justin Gonzalez, Chairman, stated, “The new facility will produce over one thousand gallons of BioDox or Diox+ per day, which represents revenue of approximately $300,000 per day. This allows for an annual revenue to meet demand of approximately $78M before expansion would be required. BioDox is bottled in a concentrated formula that is sold by the quart for $89 or by the gallon for $229.“

This escalation in sales validates and aligns with Boon Industries’ belief that the cGMP status stimulates and expedites ongoing anchor level relationships. Boon’s customer acquisition costs and ratio to establishing new customers is 1:2. The customers are repeat and will purchase an estimated $.50 per sq ft of BioDox. The farms range from 10,000 sq. ft. to 10,000 acres.

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “The agriculture markets allow Boon to generate sales as a 25(b) product while waiting for EPA approval for other applications, and Boon is currently developing sales in these markets. We believe our current success in the agriculture industry will be relative to the pending EPA compliant industries such as medical, hospitality and warehousing that as the Company accomplishes these compliance milestones we will continue to see an increase of revenue from larger distributors for our products as we expand into new markets.”

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™ and BioDox™ , a chlorine dioxide disinfectant sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind Boon’s products make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. BioDox™ helps prevent agricultural crops from disease. Diox+™ is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

