Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Entry into Play-to-Earn Gaming; Partnership with BetU ICO Corp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN0 ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce expansion into the play-to-earn space, with a partnership with BetU ICO Corp (“BETU”), a play-to-earn platform.



BETU is a play-to-earn sports and esports prediction game, that is powered by the BETU token. The play-to-earn predictor is a free-to-play game for all BETU token holders. Users are required to make a prediction and if they are correct, users can earn rewards.

BETU will provide all Alpha paying subscribers (“ GamerzArena+ ”) 10 points per week for two weeks to play BETU play-to-earn, adding even more value to GamerzArena+ subscribers. The first 1,000 new upgrading GamerzArena+ users will receive 100 BETU tokens plus 10 points per week for four weeks to play BETU’s play-to-earn platform. BETU will pay a commission of 100 BETU tokens to Alpha for every Alpha user that deposits or purchases 1,000 or more BETU tokens.

“It is a great pleasure to collaborate with Alpha Metaverse, as the team has immense knowledge of esports and the metaverse,” said Paul Rogash, CEO of BetU ICO Corp. “We are excited to implement our play-to-earn model onto Alpha’s esports platforms and entice users to become subscription members with BETU token bonuses.”

“Play-to-earn has a developed into a global market that is only growing, and Alpha is poised to be a leader in the play-to-earn space after announcing this partnership,” said CEO of Alpha, Brian Wilneff. “The BETU partnership allows us to add value to our subscription model by giving our users even more gaming options.”

About Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Metaverse Technologies brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphametaverse.com .

