Principal Solar Releases Shareholder Update

DALLAS, TEXAS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today released a shareholder update from K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.

Fellow Shareholders,

Thank you for the opportunity to share this update regarding Principal’s recent and upcoming activities. So far, 2022 has been a busy year for the Company, with more activities ahead.

I have scheduled a special meeting of the board for a planning session at the end of this month in which we plan to discuss a range of topics and strategic initiatives. The meeting will be held in Enid, Oklahoma, where PSWW’s board will be attending along with members of Double-H Services’ management team.

With the recent finalization of the terms of Principal’s acquisition of Double-H Services (“Double-H”), we have a number of related items on our meeting agenda. I plan for us to discuss the contractual terms of potentially adding two key Double-H executives to Principal’s management team and at least one Double-H equity owner to our board of directors. These individuals have the potential to bring significant trucking and logistics expertise to the Company.

During the meeting, we also plan to explore additional avenues to finance future transactions via debt and other structures, including legal joint ventures. As stakeholders, Principal’s management is keenly interested in prioritizing potentially non-dilutive financings.

In recent news, Principal’s board also met to to discuss initiates for its oil and gas subsidiary, E-3 Petroleum, Inc. (“E-3”). The board feels that in an extended period of high oil and gas prices, 2022 and 2023 may offer significant opportunities for E-3. To that end, Principal has engaged Petry Rosie & Sinex, P.L.L.C , a Houston-based law firm with significant energy sector provenance to assist the Company in executing its strategic initiatives.

I’m proud of the work the board is doing at Principal Solar. We remain committed to driving growth and delivering value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders, and I look forward sharing our progress as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives.

Onward!

Sincerely,

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and CEO

Principal Solar, Inc.

