Kiddom Partners with the Core Knowledge Foundation to Offer Sixth-Grade Language Arts Digital Curriculum on Kiddom’s Education Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddom , the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum, today announced it has launched a new partnership with the Core Knowledge Foundation , which offers detailed curricular guidance and materials to schools, teachers, parents, and policy makers to advance excellence and equity in education for all children. Through this partnership, Kiddom will offer Core Knowledge’s sixth-grade Language Arts curriculum as a digital curriculum starting in Fall 2022.



“Interactive curriculum is incredibly important because it offers teachers flexibility; provides actionable insights for teachers and administrators; and simplifies complex workflows for teachers and students,” said Abbas Manjee, co-founder and Chief Academic Officer at Kiddom. “Our partnership with Core Knowledge will enable even more educators to access Core Knowledge’s sixth-grade Language Arts curriculum in a dynamic, high-quality digital format.”

Kiddom believes that high-quality core curriculum is critical to delivering an outstanding education. Kiddom’s platform provides a single digital setting for teachers and administrators to access, personalize, and deliver dynamic, high-quality core curriculum. Kiddom also has 70,000+ high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curated supplemental resources in its integrated content library.

Kiddom and Core Knowledge’s partnership will offer multiple benefits to educators, including:

Curriculum Management: The Kiddom platform consolidates everything a teacher needs for a specific unit or chapter into one place: Kiddom’s Curriculum Tab. From this screen, teachers can view descriptions, teaching tools, assessments, presentation materials, and more. Because Core Knowledge is so comprehensive and includes a wide variety of materials for each unit, a teacher’s ability to pick and choose the curriculum they want becomes much simpler with Kiddom’s digital curriculum management. Teachers have the ability to add additional questions and activities to increase student participation and engagement, such as asking students to record their class discussion responses in Kiddom.

Communication Tools: The Core Knowledge curriculum features "Turn & Talk" and "Think, Pair, Share" activities that encourage students to interact with each other. While these activities traditionally entail talking to a neighbor in-person, teachers sometimes need other alternatives. Kiddom's communication tools, including chat, groups, and the Kiddom Live integration, give teachers options for students who are remote or who may prefer to communicate via typing instead of talking.

Assessments: Kiddom provides a variety of interactive question types for students to demonstrate understanding. Teachers have the flexibility to use pre-made assessment questions or edit the question type based on their individual class needs, empowering them to differentiate based on the level of rigor or level of support needed. Teachers get instant, standards-aligned feedback when using auto-graded questions.

Student Bookmarks: The Core Knowledge curriculum often encourages students to "use this resource throughout the unit" or provides students with reference materials. Kiddom's student bookmarks allow a student to bookmark these resources and keep them open alongside other learning materials, making it easy to digitally cross-reference.

“Core Knowledge is committed to advancing educational excellence and equity in America’s schools by building upon the strong foundations of shared knowledge,” said Linda Bevilacqua, president of the Core Knowledge Foundation. “By integrating our sixth-grade Language Arts curriculum as a digital curriculum on Kiddom’s platform, we are providing teachers with the tools they need to deliver high-quality, engaging curriculum and positively impact student outcomes.”

The Core Knowledge Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing excellence and equity in education for all students. They publish educational books and instructional materials across a variety of subject areas that are provided as open educational resources (OER) to schools and districts. The foundation develops materials from the perspective of knowledge-based schooling, which is comprised of four key concepts:

Knowledge builds on knowledge: Students learn something new by building on what they already know. The more they know, the more they are able to learn.

Students learn something new by building on what they already know. The more they know, the more they are able to learn. Knowledge is the key to reading comprehension: Reading instruction typically proceeds from decoding to a focus on skills, such as finding the main idea, inferring, and comparing and contrasting. But if students are to understand what they read, they also need broad, content-rich knowledge of history, geography, science, literature, and the arts.

Reading instruction typically proceeds from decoding to a focus on skills, such as finding the main idea, inferring, and comparing and contrasting. But if students are to understand what they read, they also need broad, content-rich knowledge of history, geography, science, literature, and the arts. Shared knowledge makes communication possible: No two people share exactly the same knowledge. But most people in a literate society know a great deal in common. In part, it’s this commonly shared knowledge that allows people to communicate.

No two people share exactly the same knowledge. But most people in a literate society know a great deal in common. In part, it’s this commonly shared knowledge that allows people to communicate. Equal access to knowledge promotes excellence and fairness: Only by specifying the knowledge that all children should share can we guarantee equal access to that knowledge.

To learn more about Kiddom and Core Knowledge Foundation’s new partnership, visit: https://www.kiddom.co/ .

About Kiddom

Kiddom is the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum. It integrates curriculum management, instruction, assessment, and communication tools into one solution, saving schools valuable time, resources and money. With the flexibility to access and edit curriculum from any location, Kiddom is the only education platform that can effectively support teachers and learners engaging in in-class, blended, hybrid or distance learning scenarios, as well as in the quick pivots between them. Headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York City, Kiddom is a team of passionate educators, designers, and developers building technology to enable all teachers and learners to unlock their full potential. To learn more, visit https://www.kiddom.co .

About Core Knowledge Foundation

The mission of the Core Knowledge Foundation is to advance excellence and equity in education for all children. To achieve this mission, the Foundation offers detailed curricular guidance and materials to schools, teachers, parents, and policy makers—to anyone who believes, as we do, that every child in a diverse democracy deserves access to enabling knowledge. By providing open access to an exemplary curriculum for preschool through eighth grade, we endeavor to:

Create literate citizens able to contribute to a democratic society

Empower each child to achieve his or her greatest academic potential

Shrink the excellence gap between the academic achievement of American students and that of their international peers from high-performing countries

Shrink the fairness gap between the academic achievement of American students living in poverty and that of their economically advantaged peers.

