CEX.IO Named ‘Best Overall DeFi Platform’ in 2022 By FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Naperville, Ill., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, today announced that it has been named “Best Overall DeFi Platform” in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

CEX.IO is one of the first and longest-tenured crypto platforms, with comprehensive service offerings that include crypto trading, staking, savings and lending. Each element of the CEX.IO ecosystem works as a standalone offering, while also remaining strategically interconnected with the rest of the portfolio. Regardless of a market participant’s level of financial or crypto sophistication, the company has offerings commensurate with their needs and goals.

CEX.IO was the first decentralized finance ecosystem to allow customers to purchase crypto with a credit or debit card, creating new opportunities for financial access and inclusion. Rather than two distinct, time-consuming steps - depositing fiat and acquiring crypto - the company turned it into one quick experience. With Instant Buy, a consumer need not be deterred by a minimal understanding of cryptocurrency. For many customers, CEX.IO is the very first introduction to digital assets.

“Crypto, through its revolutionary blockchain technology, set out to even the financial playing field. However, not everyone has been able to get in the game by making purchases, trading or lending,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “CEX.IO has empowered investors of all experience levels - from the ‘crypto curious’ beginner, to the ‘crypto serious’ professional trader. Additionally, by choosing a regulated path their diligence in this respect has become a competitive advantage. Congratulations to CEX.IO for being our choice for 'Best Overall DeFi Platform.’”

Central to the tenets of CEX.IO is collaboration with regulators. The company is constantly working to maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements and financial industry standards. CEX.IO is proud to be an industry leader with regard to mandatory KYC. Lastly, though cryptocurrency has to pass a thorough verification to be listed, CEX.IO is regularly expanding their list of cryptocurrencies.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

“We are honored to receive this important recognition from FinTech Breakthrough. The crypto industry has earned a disruptive reputation, perhaps intentionally fostering an image of revolt against the traditional financial system. But at CEX.IO, we’ve always understood that for crypto to achieve mainstream adoption, the same rules must apply to the industry as they do to other payment instruments,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO Founder and CEO. “As a company building at the intersection of the fiat and crypto worlds, we immediately grasped the importance of working with regulators, setting and following rules that also align with our company values. We’ve dedicated years to earning trust and demonstrating continuous reliability.”

The Company also supports the institutional sector with solutions like their Prime Liquidity platform, launched in February 2021 and processing billions in volume in less than a year. The institutional liquidity solution serves asset managers, family offices, hedge funds, OTC desks and banks.

###

About CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 300 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Gibraltar and Cyprus, with R & D centers located in other geographies. For more information, visit CEX.IO and follow us on Twitter.



About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.