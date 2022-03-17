Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.



To access the call, please dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to conference ID 13727002. The audio webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is in development as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in cUTI, including pyelonephritis. On January 3, 2022, Spero Therapeutics announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for tebipenem HBr tablets.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States and is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis.

Spero Therapeutics is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com .

