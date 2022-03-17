The botulinum toxin market is expected to reach US$ 8,977.62 million by 2028 from US$ 5,307.71 million in 2021

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244541/?utm_source=GNW

However, the side effects of botulinum toxin hamper the market growth.



Botulinum toxins are neurotoxins that attack nerves and cause muscle paralysis.A bacterium known as clostridium botulinum makes these neurotoxins.



Healthcare providers use specific bacteria for medical injections.Injections of botulinum toxin block nerve signals to the muscle injected into it.



Without a signal, the muscle cannot contract.The result is a reduction in unwanted facial lines or features.



Botulinum toxin injections like Botox and Dysport improve the appearance by relaxing the muscles that cause wrinkles. These injections also treat migraines, hyperhidrosis, overactive bladder, and eye problems.



There is a significant rise in non-surgical procedures and dermal injectables across France.According to the Global Aesthetics Consensus, in 2016, ~258,438 non-surgical aesthetic procedures were performed in the country, out of which more than 101,400 were botulinum toxin (BTX) procedures.



Moreover, the expansion of cosmetology clinics and the increase in the number of cosmetology practitioners are expected to drive the botulinum toxin market further in the coming years.People from countries, such as Switzerland, Romania, and Russia, visit France for aesthetic procedures due to advanced medical services available in the country.



Moreover, in Italy, every 10th patient applying for cosmetic surgery is a tourist. The Italian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AICPE) had announced an "aesthetic alliance" with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) to develop high-quality cosmetic surgeries with enhanced patient safety.



Similarly, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a total of 4,401,536 botulinum toxin Type A (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin) minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US, in which 4,136,289 were female, and 265,247 were male. In 2020, Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data reported total revenue of over US$ 9 billion spent on aesthetic plastic surgery.



In addition, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, the total number of cosmetic procedures were performed in India was 643,752, in which total non-surgical procedures were 249,024, out of which botulinum toxin procedures were 70,248. Similarly, in 2019, the total number of cosmetic procedures were performed in Brazil was 2,565,675, in which total non-surgical procedures were 1,072,002—among them, botulinum toxin procedures were 507,869.



Therapeutic uses of BTX include treating diseases, such as chronic migraines, muscle spasticity, over-reactive bladder, and hyperhidrosis.The cosmetic and clinical application of BTX offers a comprehensive and in-depth review of aesthetic procedures and medical applications for standalone treatment, as well as combination therapy.



According to ISAPS, approximately 321,702 BTX procedures were performed in Germany in 2018. Due to the increase in the geriatric population and the desire to look young, the number of BTX-based procedures being performed in Germany is on the rise.



As per ISAPS, Germany accounts for ~4% of the total number of cosmetic procedures performed worldwide.Moreover, there are more than 500 plastic surgeons in the UK, and the number is expected to increase in the future.



Thus, with the rise in the number of aesthetic service providers, practitioners, and plastic surgeons, the number of aesthetic procedures performed in Europe is increasing, thereby boosting the demand and sales of botulinum toxin, which is contributing to the growth of the botulinum toxin market.



Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the global botulinum toxin market is segmented into type A botulinum toxin and type B botulinum toxin.In 2020, the type A botulinum toxin segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the type A botulinum toxin segment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.With a wide range of uses and a favorable safety profile, botulinum toxin A injection is a minimally invasive and promising treatment for cosmetic imperfections, muscle spasms, and other conditions.



There are many uses for botulinum toxin A in treating dystonia, incontinence, migraine, blepharospasm, and hyperhidrosis.Depending on the preparation, botulinum toxin A is indicated for different diseases.



Cosmetically, it treats fine lines and wrinkles on the face, particularly wrinkles on the upper face, including the forehead, side corners of the eyes, and glabellar lines.



Application Insights

Based on application, the botulinum toxin market is segmented into medical and aesthetics.The medical segment is sub-segmented as chronic migraine, muscle spasm, over-reactive bladder, hyperhidrosis, and others.



The aesthetics segment is sub-segmented as frown lines/glabellar, forehead lines, crow’s feet, square jaw/masseter, and others.



The medical segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.Botulinum toxin is a drug used to treat and manage a variety of therapeutic conditions.



Chronic migraine, spastic disorders, cervical dystonia, and detrusor hyperactivity are all examples of medicinal usage.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the botulinum toxin market is segmented into specialty and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics, and others.The specialty and dermatology clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.



Minimally invasive techniques have grown in popularity even faster than surgical procedures. Botulinum toxin (botox) injections, hyaluronic acid treatments, laser hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, and photorejuvenation (IPL) were the five most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures in 2019, which is boosting the market growth of this segment.



